Olivia Newton John's heartbroken daughter reveals mum's final words

35 mins ago
Chloe Lattanzi said her mum was making jokes until the very end as she revealed the Grease star's final words.

Chloe Lattanzi said her mum was making jokes until the very end as she revealed the Grease star's final words. (Source: Getty)

Dame Olivia Newton-John's daughter has revealed her final conversation with her mum.

The Grease star died in August aged 73 after a long battle with cancer.

During an appearance on the Today show, Chloe Lattanzi said the star was still joking up until the end.

Chloe said: "The last words she could say to me was: 'My sunshine' ... And right before she lost her ability to speak, she was making jokes."

She added of her loss: "I love my mom more than anything. She’s my mama, you know? She’s not Olivia Newton-John to me, but I’m so glad that she was Olivia Newton-John for so many people."

Her husband John Easterling also took part in the interview and said he still talks to her out loud six months after her death.

In his first interview since the tragedy he opened up about life without his partner - admitting he still feels her presence and often chats to her as he walks around the house they shared.

He said: "[I feel her mist often] late at night, early in the morning.

"I’ll just be walking around the house, or throwing the ball for the dogs and just speak to her out loud."

John - who was married to the actress/singer for 15 years - also shared some helpful advice he was given by a stranger on a plane after his wife's death.

He went on: "A guy I was flying with said, ‘You know, John, when you’re lucky enough to have found your true soul mate, and you share a heart, when one passes, the other has the obligation to live life for both.’

"That was very empowerIng and very powerful for me, and, you know, and gave a way forward."

Olivia Newton John's heartbroken daughter reveals mum's final words

Rihanna reveals she's pregnant with second child