Mississippi gunman kills 6, including ex-wife - sheriff

49 mins ago
A convenience store in northern Mississippi was one of the shooting scenes.

A convenience store in northern Mississippi was one of the shooting scenes. (Source: Associated Press)

A lone gunman killed six people including his ex-wife and stepfather Saturday at multiple locations in a tiny rural community in northern Mississippi, the sheriff said, leaving investigators searching for clues to what motivated the shocking rampage.

Armed with a shotgun and two handguns, 52-year-old Richard Dale Crum opened fire at about 11am (local time) and killed a man in the driver's seat of a pickup truck parked outside a convenience store in Arkabutla, near the Tennessee state line, Tate County Sheriff Brad Lance said.

Deputies were working the crime scene when a second 911 call alerted authorities to another shooting a few kilometres away.

After arriving at a home, they found a woman, whom the sheriff identified as Crum's ex-wife, shot dead and her current husband wounded.

Lance said deputies caught up with Crum outside his own home and arrested him. Behind the residence they found two handymen slain by gunfire - one in the road, another in an SUV.

Inside a neighbouring home, they discovered the bodies of Crum's stepfather and his stepfather's sister.

“Everybody has crime, and from time to time we have violent crime, but certainly nothing of this magnitude,” Lance said in an interview. “Without being able to say what triggered this, that’s the scary part.”

Crum, 52, was jailed without bond on a single charge of capital murder, and Lance said investigators were working to bring additional charges.

That initial murder charge was for the killing of Chris Eugene Boyce, 59, the man who was shot outside the store. Boyce's brother was in the truck with him at the time and fled, according to the sheriff.

Lance added that Crum chased the brother through a wooded area before he escaped unharmed.

Deputy Tate County Coroner Ernie Lentz identified the others killed as Debra Crum, 60, Charles Manuel, 76, John Rorie, 59, George McCain, 73, and Lynda McCain, 78.

Law enforcement investigate the scene of multiple shootings in Arkabutla, Mississippi.

Law enforcement investigate the scene of multiple shootings in Arkabutla, Mississippi. (Source: Associated Press)

Ethan Cash, who lives near the store, told WREG-TV he heard a gunshot from inside his house.

“I had just woken up and I look back here, and I see dude walking back here with a shotgun,” he said.

In a statement, President Joe Biden said he and first lady Jill Biden were mourning the six victims and praying for the survivors.

He urged Congress to act now on gun law reforms to address what he called “an epidemic” of gun violence.

