Lydia Ko enjoys fine start in Saudi International

World No.1 Lydia Ko has a superb launch pad to regain the Saudi Ladies International title after shooting a flawless opening-round 64 in Jeddah.

Ko, who won the event in 2021 but didn't defend her title last year, carded eight birdies at Royal Greens Golf and Country Club to share the lead with Thailand's Pajaree Anannarukarn.

"I knew that today was the day to take advantage of the calmer conditions," said the New Zealand star, who got married in South Korea at the end of December.

"At this time of the year, and with the forecast, it's only going to be stronger and probably some of the strongest winds I've seen out here.

"I knew with some of the pin positions I needed to be a little bit more aggressive. Most of the opportunities I had I was able to take advantage of that, it was that kind of a day and a nice start to the season.

"It's cool to see I have an officially under-par round as a Mrs!"

The leading duo enjoyed a one-shot advantage over Atthaya Thitikul, Aditi Ashok and Jung Min Hong, with defending champion Georgia Hall six strokes off the pace following an opening 70.

The Australian challenge got off to a poor start with Steph Kyriacou and Hannah Green the top duo after two-over par 74s left them way back in joint-77th. Whitney Hillier shot 75, and Gabriela Ruffels 76.

The tournament has enjoyed a five-fold increase in prize money to $US5 million ($A7.2 million) to match the purse offered in the men's Saudi International.

