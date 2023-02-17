Live: Second firefighter mourned following cyclone tragedy

Follow 1News' live updates as regions in the North Island reel from the devastation wrought by Cyclone Gabrielle.

What you need to know

Six people are confirmed to have died after Cyclone Gabrielle - including a child.

Over 10,000 people have been made homeless by the cyclone, officials say.

Many communities remain cut off with no power and no internet or cell service.

Tens of thousands of people remain without electricity across the North Island.

Latest updates

8.44am - Breakfast's Jenny-May Clarkson joined a Civil Defence helicopter flight that was delivering much-needed items to Tiniroto. Read more

8.32am - For the first time in a week, no warnings or watches have been issued on MetService's map of severe weather alerts.

MetService severe weather map as of 9am, February 17. (Source: MetService)

8.17am - East Coast MP Kiritapu Allan told Breakfast that all government agencies were "on the till" for recovery and relief efforts resulting from the cyclone. Read more

Earlier this morning, the Government announced an additional $2 million support package for affected communities on the East Coast.

"It’s an all-of-government response here," Allan said, "so you'll see every agency that can possibly put their hands to the till kicking into force."

"That's the state at the moment, all hands on the till."

8.05am - Napier Civil Defence is urging people to only share official information after rumours spread of possible evacuations and a bridge collapse yesterday.

"Communicating important information is a real challenge at the moment.

"Share verified information from official credible sources with as many people as possible. Remember official information can be subject to rapid change.

Power, internet connectivity, and other communication infrastructure remain out of action in Napier and the surrounding towns.

Authorities are reassuring locals that there is "no change in evacuation orders" this morning.

"There is no evacuation order in place for the Bridge Pa area. Reports of a dam breach upstream of Bridge Pa are incorrect."

"There is no evacuation order in place for the Pakipaki area. Some rising water has been observed in Pakipaki, likely due to a blockage downstream and is being assessed.

"SH51 Bridge at Waitangi was closed for several hours yesterday afternoon to carry out a safety assessment. It was reopened for emergency personnel only on Thursday evening.

"Reports that the State Highway 51 bridge at Waitangi collapsed with people and cars trapped are incorrect."

7.45am - Looking from afar, the harrowing impact of Cyclone Gabrielle would have been scary for many families. For overseas families of RSE workers trapped in flood water, on the roof for hours would have been beyond difficult.

All workers are now accounted for and Auckland Tongan Community leader Pakilau Manase Lua describes how the workers have been left stranded.

He said that people could be able to help with the clean-up effort in lieu of the work they were otherwise going to be doing.

"These guys are able-bodied. They've been doing heavy manual labour working in the orchards. Let's get them to - and maybe the Immigration Department can relax some of these settings - and get our people there ready to work."

7.30am - Tokomaru Bay civil defence coordinator Lillian Te Hau-Ward has told Breakfast that about 400 people remain cut off in and around the coastal settlements of Waipiro Bay and Te Puia Springs on the East Cape.

"Their Civil Defence lead who's really fatigued - she managed to call me late last night.

"She's given me a list of things that they need. So they're running low on gas to cook.

"Not only are they the Civil Defence lead, [but] they also cooking for all of Te Puia Springs.

"They're able to get down Waipiro Bay.

"The road is a bit sketchy, but if the locals can get up, then they can get down, and so they'll be pushing food to Taharora Marae which is an evacuation marae in Waipiro Bay."

7.20am - People are still being evacuated from their homes on Auckland's west coast in Piha as land remains dangerous and unstable days after Cyclone Gabrielle. Read more.

7:05am - Six people have been killed as a result of Cyclone Gabrielle - with the death toll rising overnight - following the confirmation that a firefighter who was left critically injured after a landslide in Muriwai succumbed to his injuries in hospital.

6:50am - Police's Tairāwhiti Area Commander Sam Aberahama says burglaries happening amid the cyclone recovery were "hugely disappointing".

"For people to take advantage, it's not good enough and they will be held to account.

"It's hugely disappointing that these people would take such actions and take such responses to businesses being closed.

READ MORE: Five arrested for looting in flood-stricken Hawke's Bay

"There's enough stress going on with our business owners and employees," he said.

He said connectivity and power outages continued to hamper people's ability to recover within the region - including for police.

"There'll be a number of search warrants executed. The investigations are ongoing.

"There's no power in the shop to sort of see what we need to see evidence-wise, but we're going to we're working really hard. We've got good teams of staff that are really motivated, who are going to find these people and hold them to account for this."

6:38am - Speaking to Breakfast, East Coast MP Kiritapu Allan gave an update on the overnight progress in restoring services around the region.

She said about 20 truckloads of supplies, including food, had been brought into the region overnight.

Allan said she wanted to "extend our gratitude" to the Otago Helicopter Rescue team, which had flown up to support relief efforts.

6:15am - Local newspapers in Hawke's Bay are beginning to return to publication. Hawke’s Bay Today editor Chris Hyde posted an image of the newspaper's front page online.

Tonight we are printing our first paper since you know what. Napier, you might not be able to see this social media post, but tomorrow you will be able to see a newspaper, written by the journalists who are right here living through this with you.

Kia kaha pic.twitter.com/gKPI2BPBki — Chris Hyde (@chrishydejourno) February 16, 2023

6:00am - Overnight, FENZ confirmed to 1News that a second firefighter has died of their injuries sustained when a house collapsed in Muriwai.

READ MORE: Tragedy deepens as Cyclone Gabrielle death toll rises to six

Craig Stevens and his colleague, Dave van Zwanenberg, were at the property on Motutara Rd when the pair were trapped after a landslide caused the house to collapse.

Crews were able to rescue Stevens, but Fire and Emergency NZ confirmed last night he had died.

FENZ's chief executive Kerry Gregory said: "We are still coming to terms with the news that Craig, our second firefighter caught in the Muriwai landslide, has died in hospital.

"All of Fire and Emergency will feel his loss, and my heart goes out to his family.