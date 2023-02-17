Live: Police name Gisborne man killed in cyclone floodwaters

Follow 1News' live updates as regions in the North Island reel from the devastation wrought by Cyclone Gabrielle.

What you need to know

The death toll from Cyclone Gabrielle is expected to rise. Authorities have confirmed that seven people have been killed as a result of the storm.

Over 10,000 people have been made homeless by the cyclone, officials say.

Many communities remain cut off with no power and no internet or cell service.

Tens of thousands of people remain without electricity across the North Island.

Latest updates

1.35pm - Police say "temporary facilities" have been set up at Napier's port and Hawke's Bay Hospital as a "precaution" to handle more fatalities resulting from Cyclone Gabrielle.

"As with any significant event of this nature, it is standard practice for emergency and responding services to give consideration to how best to deal with casualties or fatalities.

"The facilities have been established as a precaution to ensure that any fatalities can be managed with care and respect, and in accordance with Coronial processes.

"They are held there before being taken to a mortuary," a spokesperson told 1News.

1.15pm - Police say a man located deceased in floodwaters on his Te Karaka, Gisborne property on Tuesday was 64-year-old John Robert Dudley Coates.

"Police's thoughts and condolences are with his whānau and friends. His death is not considered suspicious and will be referred to the coroner," police said.

1.07pm - Auckland Emergency Management has issued an emergency mobile alert this afternoon to urge residents living on Domain Crescent in Murawai to evacuate.

Watch live: Auckland Emergency Management provides update

We're expecting an update from authorities in a couple minutes.

12.43pm - Two people have been arrested in Napier after shots were reportedly fired yesterday afternoon.

"Armed police staff responded to the incident as a precaution," police said.

"There were no reports of injuries.

"Police received a report of shots fired in Pirimai, Napier about 4.30pm yesterday.

"Two people have been taken into custody and charges are being considered.

"Police will be taking a hard line with anyone acting unlawfully and compounding the suffering of our hard-hit communities."

12.30pm - An urgent evacuation has been ordered for Domain Cres residents in Muriwai.

"We have been advised by Auckland Council Emergency Management that all residents still occupying houses on Domain Cres are to evacuate immediately," the Muriwai Volunteer Fire Brigade said on Facebook.

"If you know of people still there please contact them to pass on this message."

12.15pm - Fire and Emergency chief executive Kerry Gregory is speaking about the deaths of two volunteer firefighters in Auckland's Muriwai. Watch live

Gregory said the death of the two volunteer vfirefighers had been a "heavy blow" for everybody that knew them.

"This tragic incident has been a heavy blow for the two families, their friends, colleagues in the Muriwai Volunteer Fire Brigade and the Muriwai community.

"It touches all of us, not just in the Fire and Emergency NZ whānau, but emergency services internationally and all New Zealanders."

11.54am - Police have now confirmed that a person has died in Waiohika, Hawke's Bay.

It was reported earlier that a 70-year-old man's body was found in the area.

Police say formal identification is yet to take place but the person is believed to have died after being caught in flood water.

11.07am - East Coast MP Kiritapu Allan has told 1News that Gisborne residents should stop using water immediately.

On her Facebook page, she said: "OUR WATER TREATMENT SYSTEM HAS FAILED - PLEASE CEASE USING WATER IN GISBORNE CITY UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE (sic)."

Allan told 1News that the navy was now being relied on for all water supplies.

Tairāwhiti Civil Defence said on Facebook: "This is a major crisis our city has no water. Don't turn your taps on. The Waipaoa back up water treatment has failed. We are not getting any water into the city's reservoirs. STOP NOW (sic)".

A post made by Tairāwhiti Civil Defence warning residents to stop using water. (Source: Facebook)

10.49am - Cyclone Gabrielle not only ripped people from their homes but from their animals too. Rescuers are out reuniting pets with their loved ones. Animal Evac New Zealand chair, Tony Sutorius, tells Breakfast about their heroic stories.

He says the team have helped over 1000 families in the past month during Auckland's floods and now during the aftermath of Cyclone Gabrielle.

The chair said the organisation helped rescue animals and also supported families who needed help with their pets after they were unable to return to their homes.

9.54am - A seventh person has been found dead in Hawke's Bay, Stuff has reported.

The 70-year-old man's body was reportedly found in the Waiohiki area. The news has not been officially confirmed by authorities.

Waiohiki is about 7km from Napier's city centre, but the bridge that links the two areas was washed out earlier this week.

The cyclone death toll also rose overnight - following confirmation that a firefighter who was left critically injured after a landslide in Auckland's Muriwai succumbed to his injuries in hospital.

9.26am - Far North mayor Moko Tepania says parts of the region look "a bit like a warzone."

"We have some communities in Hokianga [...] who have been five nights without power - this is going on to day six," he told Breakfast.

"I went out and about across the district the past couple of days, made it to Hokianga yesterday, and it still does look like a bit of a warzone."

He said over 3000 people remained without power in the Far North.

9.10am - Fibre operator Chorus says "it's us versus nature" as its crews work to restore communications to cyclone-ravaged parts of the North Island.

From the air and on the ground, we’re working tirelessly to get whānau and communities reconnected in the Gisborne/Tairāwhiti and Hawke’s Bay regions. But as we’ve all seen from images like these, it’s us versus nature. Kia haumaru koutou katoa pic.twitter.com/HqE9kKJ98L — Chorus NZ (@ChorusNZ) February 16, 2023

8.44am - Breakfast's Jenny-May Clarkson joined a Civil Defence helicopter flight that was delivering much-needed items to Tiniroto. Read more

8.32am - For the first time in a week, no warnings or watches have been issued on MetService's map of severe weather alerts.

MetService severe weather map as of 9am, February 17. (Source: MetService)

8.17am - East Coast MP Kiritapu Allan told Breakfast that all government agencies were "on the till" for recovery and relief efforts resulting from the cyclone. Read more

Earlier this morning, the Government announced an additional $2 million support package for affected communities on the East Coast.

A bridge damaged by Cyclone Gabrielle (Source: Chorus)

"It’s an all-of-government response here," Allan said, "so you'll see every agency that can possibly put their hands to the till kicking into force."

"That's the state at the moment, all hands on the till."

8.05am - Napier Civil Defence is urging people to avoid sharing speculation after rumours spread of possible evacuations and a bridge collapse yesterday.

"Communicating important information is a real challenge at the moment.

"Share verified information from official credible sources with as many people as possible. Remember official information can be subject to rapid change.

Power, internet connectivity, and other communication infrastructure remain out of action in Napier and the surrounding towns.

Authorities are reassuring locals that there is "no change in evacuation orders" this morning.

"There is no evacuation order in place for the Bridge Pa area. Reports of a dam breach upstream of Bridge Pa are incorrect."

"There is no evacuation order in place for the Pakipaki area. Some rising water has been observed in Pakipaki, likely due to a blockage downstream and is being assessed.

"SH51 Bridge at Waitangi was closed for several hours yesterday afternoon to carry out a safety assessment. It was reopened for emergency personnel only on Thursday evening.

"Reports that the State Highway 51 bridge at Waitangi collapsed with people and cars trapped are incorrect."

7.45am - Looking from afar, the harrowing impact of Cyclone Gabrielle would have been scary for many families. For overseas families of RSE workers trapped in flood water, on the roof for hours would have been beyond difficult.

All workers are now accounted for and Auckland Tongan Community leader Pakilau Manase Lua describes how the workers have been left stranded.

He said that people could be able to help with the clean-up effort in lieu of the work they were otherwise going to be doing.

"These guys are able-bodied. They've been doing heavy manual labour working in the orchards. Let's get them to - and maybe the Immigration Department can relax some of these settings - and get our people there ready to work."

7.30am - Tokomaru Bay civil defence coordinator Lillian Te Hau-Ward has told Breakfast that about 400 people remain cut off in and around the coastal settlements of Waipiro Bay and Te Puia Springs on the East Cape.

"Their Civil Defence lead who's really fatigued - she managed to call me late last night.

"She's given me a list of things that they need. So they're running low on gas to cook.

"Not only are they the Civil Defence lead, [but] they also cooking for all of Te Puia Springs.

"They're able to get down Waipiro Bay.

"The road is a bit sketchy, but if the locals can get up, then they can get down, and so they'll be pushing food to Taharora Marae which is an evacuation marae in Waipiro Bay."

7.20am - People are still being evacuated from their homes on Auckland's west coast in Piha as land remains dangerous and unstable days after Cyclone Gabrielle. Read more.

7:05am - Six people have been killed as a result of Cyclone Gabrielle - with the death toll rising overnight - following the confirmation that a firefighter who was left critically injured after a landslide in Muriwai succumbed to his injuries in hospital.

6:50am - Police's Tairāwhiti Area Commander Sam Aberahama says burglaries happening amid the cyclone recovery were "hugely disappointing".

"For people to take advantage, it's not good enough and they will be held to account.

"It's hugely disappointing that these people would take such actions and take such responses to businesses being closed.

READ MORE: Five arrested for looting in flood-stricken Hawke's Bay

"There's enough stress going on with our business owners and employees," he said.

He said connectivity and power outages continued to hamper people's ability to recover within the region - including for police.

"There'll be a number of search warrants executed. The investigations are ongoing.

"There's no power in the shop to sort of see what we need to see evidence-wise, but we're going to we're working really hard. We've got good teams of staff that are really motivated, who are going to find these people and hold them to account for this."

6:38am - Speaking to Breakfast, East Coast MP Kiritapu Allan gave an update on the overnight progress in restoring services around the region.

She said about 20 truckloads of supplies, including food, had been brought into the region overnight.

Allan said she wanted to "extend our gratitude" to the Otago Helicopter Rescue team, which had flown up to support relief efforts.

6:15am - Local newspapers in Hawke's Bay are beginning to return to publication. Hawke’s Bay Today editor Chris Hyde posted an image of the newspaper's front page online.

Tonight we are printing our first paper since you know what. Napier, you might not be able to see this social media post, but tomorrow you will be able to see a newspaper, written by the journalists who are right here living through this with you.

Kia kaha pic.twitter.com/gKPI2BPBki — Chris Hyde (@chrishydejourno) February 16, 2023

6:00am - Overnight, FENZ confirmed to 1News that a second firefighter has died of their injuries sustained when a house collapsed in Muriwai.

READ MORE: Tragedy deepens as Cyclone Gabrielle death toll rises to six

Craig Stevens and his colleague, Dave van Zwanenberg, were at the property on Motutara Rd when the pair were trapped after a landslide caused the house to collapse.

Crews were able to rescue Stevens, but Fire and Emergency NZ confirmed last night he had died.

FENZ's chief executive Kerry Gregory said: "We are still coming to terms with the news that Craig, our second firefighter caught in the Muriwai landslide, has died in hospital.

"All of Fire and Emergency will feel his loss, and my heart goes out to his family.