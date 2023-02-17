Hawke's Bay man walks 70km to get cyclone help

Cyclone Gabrielle's death toll stands at seven in New Zealand as a spell of good weather improves prospects for rescue teams and recovery.

Residents across North Island, but especially Hawke's Bay, are hopeful that five days without rain in the forecast will help flood waters recede.

Alongside the loss from Gabrielle, stories of heroism are emerging from the catastrophe.

Urban Search and Rescue team leader Ken Cooper from Fire and Emergency New Zealand (FENZ) said a man walked 70km from Putorino to Napier to give rescue workers help with their missions.

"That's a day and a half walk," he told RNZ.

"He walked to give us a list of people still trapped up in the East Coast."

A woman was killed in Putorino on Tuesday when a house collapsed on her, under weight of a landslip.

Hawke's Bay civil defence controller Iain Maxwell said aerial surveillance had revealed communities still cut off from main centres due to flooding or busted roads.

"There's dozens of them," he told RNZ.

"We've had aircraft leaning into a couple of locations to areas we knew people had made contact ... to assess needs and get a feel for what we're going to prepare for."

Cooper says search and rescue teams are prioritising the Esk Valley, north of Napier, and Awatoto, to the city's south.

"We're looking to make sure we've searched every property we can over the next few days," he told RNZ.

"A lot of properties are completely filled with silt."

Cooper said the team rescued around 40 stranded people on Thursday.