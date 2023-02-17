Conway clawing Black Caps back into first Test against England

Stuart Broad captured the 1,000th test wicket of his partnership with James Anderson as England retained the upper hand this afternoon on the second day of the first cricket Test against New Zealand.

The 36-year-old swing bowler dismissed nightwatchman Neil Wagner in days' seventh over to reach the joint milestone in the company of Anderson, his long-time new ball partner.

Anderson already had taken two wickets after England’s bold declaration at 329-5 on day one on the day-night test, helping reduce New Zealand to 37-3 in about 90 minutes before stumps. The ball swung under the floodlights as England had calculated and New Zealand went to stumps 288 runs behind England with Kane Williamson, Tom Latham and Henry Nicholls dismissed and Devon Conway 17 not out.

At tea New Zealand was 138-5, still 187 runs behind. Conway was on 72, having reached his 10th half century in his 13th test. Tom Blundell was 21 not out.

Broad had appeared to have taken the milestone wicket even earlier in the day. In the fifth over, Wagner flicked a delivery from the paceman off his hip to Jack Leach at fine leg, who juggled the ball four times before completing the catch. The celebration was short-lived as the umpire indicated Broad had bowled a no-ball.

The incident had an echo of the first day, when Wagner bowled Zac Crawley with his first ball of the test only to be denied the wicket, also for over-stepping.

Wagner approached the role of nightwatchman with typical belligerence, though New Zealand might have wanted the capable batsman to linger and protect its exposed middle order a little longer.

He pulled the first three balls of Broad’s 10th over for a four and two sixes as the veteran quick tempted him with short balls. Having set the trap, Broad pitched up the next ball and Wagner reacted late, only managing to flick the ball to be caught at mid-wicket.

Ollie Robinson then landed a major blow for England when he dismissed Daryl Mitchell before he had scored. Mitchell had faced 10 balls when he planted his front foot and shouldered arms to a ball from Robinson which cut back and struck the knee roll of his pad.

Mitchell consulted Conway before deciding there were no real grounds for a review, and the ball was shown to be hitting off stump.

Conway reached his half century from 98 balls with six fours, keeping up his test average of 54.

Batting was easier than it had been late Thursday when more data was added to the body of evidence that the pink ball swings most when the floodlights come on.

Still, New Zealand progressed with caution against Broad and Robinson, and even the spin of Leach, though Conway hoisted a delivery from Joe Root over the head of the bowler and into the crowd on the embankment at Bay Oval.