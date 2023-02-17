Health
Associated Press

Bruce Willis diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia

10:22am
Bruce Willis in 2019.

Bruce Willis in 2019. (Source: Associated Press)

Nearly a year after Bruce Willis' family announced that he would step away from acting after being diagnosed with aphasia, his family says his “condition has progressed.”

In a statement posted Friday, the 67-year-old actor's family said Willis has a more specific diagnosis of frontotemporal dementia.

“While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis,” the statement read. “FTD is a cruel disease that many of us have never heard of and can strike anyone.”

Last March, Willis' family said his aphasia had affected his cognitive abilities. The condition causes loss of the ability to understand or express speech.

In Thursday's statement, his family said communication challenges were just one symptom of frontotemporal dementia.

“Today there are no treatments for the disease, a reality that we hope can change in the years ahead,” the statement read. “As Bruce’s condition advances, we hope that any media attention can be focused on shining a light on this disease that needs far more awareness and research.”

The statement was posted on the website for The Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration and signed by Willis’ wife, Emma Heming Willis, his ex-wife Demi Moore, and his five children, Rumer, Scout, Tallulah, Mabel and Evelyn.

Over a four-decade career, Willis' movies had earned more than $5 billion at the worldwide box office. He is beloved for hits like Die Hard and The Sixth Sense.

EntertainmentMoviesHealth

SHARE

Latest

Popular

18 mins ago

BREAKING

Gisborne residents urged to stop using water after treatment plant fails

Gisborne residents urged to stop using water after treatment plant fails

24 mins ago

Air NZ flight to New York turns back midway through 16-hour trip

Air NZ flight to New York turns back midway through 16-hour trip

10:22am

Bruce Willis diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia

Bruce Willis diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia

10:01am

Dargaville couple cling to fire engine in 'life and death' rescue

Dargaville couple cling to fire engine in 'life and death' rescue

8:59am

Hawke's Bay family lose 'beautiful' 2-year-old daughter in floods

Hawke's Bay family lose 'beautiful' 2-year-old daughter in floods

8:47am

RSE crews 'ready to work' on cyclone cleanup

3:33

RSE crews 'ready to work' on cyclone cleanup
1
2
3
4
5
6

Related Stories

Movie star Raquel Welch dies aged 82

Idris Elba on James Bond: 'I'm not going to be that guy'

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds welcome fourth child

Megan Fox deletes fiancé MGK from Instagram, sparks breakup rumours