Tragic end to search for missing Queensland miners

An underground rescue operation to save two miners has ended in tragedy after their bodies were found in a Queensland zinc mine.

Dylan Langridge and Trevor Davis were about 125m underground when their ute fell part-way down a 25m void at MMG's Dugald River Mine near Cloncurry just before 9am yesterday.

The men were employees of Barminco, an underground mining services company.

In a statement on Thursday, Barminco owner Perenti CEO Mark Norwell said the outcome was devastating .

"I want to extend my deepest sympathies and condolences to the families, friends, colleagues and loved ones of Trevor and Dylan, both of whom should have come home safely from work yesterday," he said.

Three Barminco employees were involved in the incident that involved a drill rig and the vehicle falling about 15m into a void within a previously backfilled stope.

The drill rig operator was rescued and received medical treatment for minor injuries, Perenti said in a statement.

"Tragically, through the rescue effort it has been confirmed that the two other Barminco employees, Trevor Davis and Dylan Langridge were fatally injured," it said.

"Both Dylan (33) and Trevor (36) were valued team members and well respected across both sites and the wider Barminco team."

Rescue teams gained access the site earlier today where they removed debris to get to the vehicle.

Resources Safety Queensland inspectors were involved with the operation alongside emergency responders.

Earlier, Member for Kennedy Bob Katter, who is from Cloncurry, called for one minute of prayer and reflection in federal parliament today for "these Australian boys in the gravest of danger".

Albanese said Cloncurry was a town where "everyone knows everyone".

"Our thoughts are with the family of these two men but also all the people of 'Curry. I know what a close-knit community 'Curry is," he said before the tragic news.