Second firefighter involved in Muriwai rescue dies in hospital

For a recap of 1News' live updates as the North Island reeled from the devastation of Cyclone Gabrielle, scroll down.

What you need to know

Six people are confirmed to have died after Cyclone Gabrielle - including a child.

Attention is turning to recovery efforts in the worst-hit regions. These include Gisborne/Tairāwhiti, Napier and Hawke's Bay, Coromandel, and Northland.

Fears are growing for the hundreds that remain unaccounted for.

Tens of thousands of people remain without electricity across the North Island.

Several communities remain cut off with supplies running low.

10.47pm: The second firefighter involved in the Muriwai rescue on Monday night, who has been in a critical condition in hospital has died.

In a statement just now, Chief Executive, Kerry Gregory said:

“We are still coming to terms with the news that Craig, our second firefighter caught in the Muriwai landslide, has died in hospital. All of Fire and Emergency will feel his loss, and my heart goes out to his family.”

9.39pm: A call for donations for victims of Cyclone Gabrielle in the Hawke's Bay has had an "overwhelming" response.

Willowbank farm manager Paul Nation, from Porirua, was already delivering generators to the region when he put a call out on Facebook for more aid.

By this evening he and the volunteers at Judgeford Golf Club have been inundated with donations including bedding, food, water and nappies.

"I am panicking about how I am going to get it all up there. I am going to have to get my horse truck I think. The generosity has been amazing," Nation said.

8.58pm: Prime Minister Chris Hipkins says his visit to Gisborne today allowed him to "see first-hand the devastating impact of Cyclone Gabrielle".

"The community are doing an amazing job of rallying around to support each other, but it’s a challenging and anxious time," he said on social media this evening.

"Communications remain limited and the road in and out is currently being restricted to essential freight convoys while it’s repaired. Water infrastructure has been badly hit. We’re working hard to get supplies, temporary telecommunications and fresh water in there. Our Defence Force are doing us all proud. Kia Kaha to all those whose lives have been turned upside down this week!"

PM Chris Hipkins and Kiri Allan with Civil Defence. (Source: Facebook)

8.44pm: The SH2 Napier-Hastings Expressway has reopened this evening from the roundabout at the intersection of Pakowhai Rd and the Whakatu Arterial Link, north to Napier for Emergency services and people with an essential need to travel between between Napier and Hastings, Hawke's Bay Civil Defence says.

Both north and south bound lanes will be opened. SH51 link between Napier and Hastings is also open for emergency service vehicles and workers only.

NZTA journey manager for Hawke’s Bay, Andre Taylor, acknowledged that "there will be a lot more people wanting to move between the cities, and ask that people consider delaying their journey unless it is essential".

"Please drive to the conditions, as the road has seen significant amounts of silt and debris in recent days, and won’t look exactly the same as it did before the cyclone.

"We are confident that with this additional route, we can now move essential supplies and greater assistance into Napier."

8.29pm: A Royal New Zealand Air Force helicopter pilot said he didn't know if his family was safe while taking part in cyclone rescue efforts this week.

When speaking to Seven Sharp about how he's reflected on the missions he flies, he said a critical moment for him was receiving a text from his wife, who said flooding had hit back home.

"The last text I got from my wife was the fact that the local river down the road was breaching its banks, and she was overly concerned."

8.26pm: Napier's SH51 is open for essential workers/emergency services but many members of the public are once more trying to get out using the route.

There was access for essential travel from last night and earlier today until the Waitangi Bridge on the highway was closed for a safety assessment.

The situation is made worse by a number of backed up roads with intersections all leading to the highway.

1News hasn't seen drivers being asked for proof of essential worker status to take the route, as outlined in the Waka Kotahi update.

7.52pm: Slips, flooding and fallen trees have led to the closure of multiple routes across Northland.

SEVERE WEATHER EVENT – UPDATE 7:45PM

SEVERE WEATHER EVENT – UPDATE 7:45PM

Slips, flooding & fallen trees have closed many routes across Northland incl. #SH1 Dome Valley (detour via SH16) & Brynderwyn Hills (light vehicle detour only).

7.40pm: Devastated food growers in the Hawke's Bay are pleading for Government help as they struggle to know what to do next.

Their crops are gone and so are their livelihoods – in some areas, deep-rooted apple trees were swept clean away in the raging waters.

Paddocks have either been ravaged or are now completely bare.

"Adrenaline keeps us going. As growers, this is our house and our home," fruit grower Jerf van Beek says, adding people had been on his property since early this morning to offer help.

He says the force of the water took his whole orchard out, leaving just bare grass and a couple of irrigation pipes "sticking out of the ground".

7.27pm: Jason Syms and his family narrowly escaped with just moments to spare as their Puketapu home became submerged early on Tuesday morning.

"It was biblical, all we need now is locusts," he told 1News.

He had gone back to bed after being awaken by the noise when conditions outside rapidly worsened.

"I started to hear a ‘glug glug’ type noise. I went back into the bathroom and looked outside, you couldn’t see anything but the sea," he said.

"It was just absolute fear."

7.22pm: SH1 Dome Valley is set to reopen at 8am tomorrow.

"The road may close at short notice should conditions become unsafe. A section of wire rope will be removed where necessary to allow two lanes of traffic," Waka Kotahi said.

SH1 Brynderwyns remains closed. A local detour is in place for light vehicles via Cove Rd / Mangawhai. Heavy vehicles can now use SH12/14 after it was opened today.

SH15 is open but has been reduced to one lane in some areas due to multiple slips.

A large slip along SH1 Dome Valley. (Source: Civil Defence Northland)

7.15pm: Thunderstorms are continuing across the North Island, particularly in the Bay of Plenty.

Around 4400 lightning strikes have been recorded this afternoon and evening at this stage.

Latest Radar image. Extensive thunderstorms continue across the North Island, especially Bay of Plenty.



About 4400 lightning strikes registered this afternoon and evening so far.

6.59pm: Here's an image of the devastation along State Highway 5, between Waipunga and Mohaka Bridge.

Damage along State Highway 5, between Waipunga and Mohaka Bridge. (Source: Waka Kotahi)

6.47pm: Agriculture Minister Damien O'Connor has announced a support package for farmers, growers, whenua Māori owners and rural communities as the recovery from Cyclone Gabrielle begins.

"This is a difficult time for many, with thousands of people's homes and businesses affected by this large-scale adverse event — the Government is here to provide support," he said.

6.34pm: Auckland Council facilities are beginning to reopen following the storm.

Forty-nine libraries were among the facilities to reopen at midday today.

A list of open libraries can be found here, while a list of open art centres, galleries and theatres can be found here.

A list of disrupted Auckland Council services and facilities can be found here.

6.26pm: A boil water notice has been issued for private domestic water, such as water from bores, Hawke's Bay Civil Defence said this afternoon.

It comes amid concerns of potential contamination of ground water from the flooding.

"At this time we are unable to test all bores, so caution is advised," Hawke's Bay CDEM said.

A boil drinking water notice is in place for Central Hawke's Bay. The water in Hastings and Napier is safe to drink.

6.19pm: A firefighter who died following a landslide in Auckland's Muriwai on Monday night has been remembered by his widow as a man dedicated to his family and community.

"Dave will be remembered for his good humour, his authentic care, his astronomic intelligence and supreme competence at pretty much anything he turned his hand to," Amy van Zwanenberg told RNZ.

6.14pm: Here's images of flooding in the East Coast.

Flooding in the East Coast. (Source: Supplied)

Blue skies can be seen following the flooding on the East Coast.

Blue skies following Cyclone Gabrielle on the East Coast. (Source: Supplied)

5.53pm: There are now 99,000 homes and businesses across the North Island without power, according to Transpower.

The electricity provider said many homes have been impacted "due to damage on local lines networks rather than any issues with Transpower’s grid".

5.47pm: Hipkins said police have "tragically" confirmed the deaths due to the cyclone "currently stands at five".

However, he said there "are still people whom the police hold grave concerns".

"We do need to be prepared for the likelihood that there will be more fatalities."

5.42pm: Emergency Management Minister Kieran McAnulty has announced an initial contribution of $2 million to disaster relief funds to support affected communities on the East Coast of the North Island.

"Cyclone Gabrielle has caused widespread damage across the East Coast and this contribution will make sure financial support can be given to affected communities as quickly as possible," McAnulty said.

"The Government is making an initial contribution of $1 million to each of the Tairāwhiti and Hawke’s Bay disaster relief funds."

5.41pm: There are about 102,000 customers without power, Hipkins said. The figure is down from 225,000 on Tuesday morning.

The electricity sector is focusing in particular on bringing power back online for Gisborne.

5.36pm: Prime Minister Chris Hipkins says they are "working as fast as we can to get telecommunications connected" to hard-hit regions, along with temporary measures in place such as WiFi hotspots.

Meanwhile, a further 10 Starlink satellite communication units are on their way to Gisborne.

He said while damage to the roads is "one of the most significant issues we're facing", "encouragingly, every region now has an alternative route" of access.

5.32pm: Auckland Emergency Management has temporarily closed five regional parks in the Auckland region – Waitākere Ranges Regional Park, Muriwai Ranges Regional Park, Atiu Creek Ranges Regional Park, Tāwharanui Ranges Regional Park, and the western side of Hunua Ranges including Hunua Falls – until February 22, before being reassessed.

Access to parts of the West Coast including Muriwai, Piha, Te Henga (Bethells Beach) and Karekare is severely compromised due to landslips.

Meanwhile, approximately 20 homes were evacuated in Piha last night due to land instability, and an exclusion zone is in place for a large part of Muriwai.

5.29pm: Approximately 3544 people have been registered via the Police 105 online reporting form as uncontactable as of 2pm today, police say. The vast majority are from Hawke’s Bay and Tairawhiti.

The figure is up from 1442 people registered as uncontactable yesterday. The number includes duplicate reports of the same person being reported uncontactable by different people.

A further 450 people have reported themselves safe, and the number is expected to rise significantly.

"If you are still unable to reach a loved one, please do not submit multiple reports," police said. Read the full story here.

5.25pm: Caravans have been turned around following the flooding in Napier.

Caravans flipped around after flooding in Napier. (Source: 1News)

A farm can be seen surrounded by flood water.

Flooding in Napier. (Source: 1News)

5.18pm: A Napier local has described seeing the nearby Tutaekuri River flooding as trees fell along its banks as "like we've had an apocalypse".

"About quarter to seven on Tuesday morning, we woke up. Obviously, we knew that the river was going to be really high and then when we looked out, we really weren't expecting to see what we saw," she told 1News.

"All the trees right in front of us were just going 'boom, boom, boom, boom'. They all came down along the riverbank here, just straight down. Water went straight over them and then obviously, it flooded.

"I'd never seen anything like it. It looks like we've had an apocalypse, looks like we've had a giant bomb going off. I can't believe it."

Flooding in Napier. (Source: 1News)

5.02pm: Waitangi Bridge on SH51 has been assessed and the road between Napier and Hastings will now reopen for emergency services and workers critical to the response effort, Waka Kotahi says.

The road will be under temporary speed limits and is reduced to a single only.

Waka Kotahi’s Hawke’s Bay journey manager, Andre Taylor, said motorists will be asked to show "an appropriate form of identification" before travelling across the bridge.

"This link between Napier and Hastings is vital. It’s currently the only link connecting Napier and Hastings and we need to ensure there are no delays for emergency services.

"We anticipate a lot of people will be wanting to use the road, but we need to prioritise emergency services.

"Our contractors are also working at pace to clear debris on the second state highway link, the SH2 Napier-Hastings Expressway."

4.55pm: Hawke's Bay Civil Defence has confirmed there is no dam failure and no evacuation has been ordered for Bridge Pā.

Civil Defence said reports water has been seen rising in Paki Paki due to a burst dam is "misinformation".

"This information is incorrect! The dam has NOT burst, there is NO water coming in from Ngaruroro."

It said the rising water level is "likely due to a downstream blockage", which is currently being assessed.

"Please DO NOT share misinformation stating the dam has burst as this is incorrect and is putting people at risk!

"We understand people are very concerned for their loved ones with limited communication around the region but please be assured, no evacuation has been ordered for Bridge Pā."

4.39pm: A home has been left muddied after it was hit by intense flooding in Gisborne.

A house muddied after heavy flooding in Gisborne. (Source: Te Karere)

4.34pm: Here's another image showing the scale of the flooding in Hawke's Bay, this time from the Air Force.

Flooding in Hawke's Bay after Cyclone Gabrielle. (Source: Royal New Zealand Air Force)

4.28pm: Here's an image showing the extent of the flooding in Hawke's Bay, courtesy of the NZDF.

Flooding in Hawke's Bay following Cyclone Gabrielle. (Source: New Zealand Defence Force)

4.20pm: Napier residents have criticised the length of time it has taken to restore power and phone reception to the region since Cyclone Gabrielle swept through the country on Monday night.

They were also critical of the 'total disorganisation' of the flood response. Read the full story here.

4.15pm: Westpac is urging its customers to remain vigilant amid reports scammers are "trying to take advantage of Cyclone Gabrielle and other recent extreme weather to steal money and bank details from customers".

The bank says customers should "not to click on links in emails or text messages – Westpac will not ask you to click on links to resolve issues with your accounts".

"Customers should be vigilant for any unsolicited or unusual calls, texts or emails from their bank, insurance company or another business or government agency. If people receive a call that they are unsure about, they should hang up and call the organisation back on their official listed number."

Westpac also advised "kindhearted people out there looking to make donations" to only do so through "well-established and reputable fundraising platforms or official charities".

4.11pm: Fire and Emergency New Zealand says they and their emergency partner agencies - including Civil Defence, Police and the Defence Force - have so far carried out 290 rescues in Hawke's Bay since Cyclone Gabrielle struck.

4.07pm: Rapid Relief Team NZ volunteers yesterday helped transport water and food, including BBQ trailers, via helicopters to the hard-hit community of Wairoa, the NZDF says.

They served 3000 meals to those cut off by the floods and are proving 300 emergency food boxes today.

Rapid Relief Team NZ volunteers helping deliver packs of bottled water to Wairoa. (Source: New Zealand Defence Force)

3.52pm: The Kaipara District Council says there "are some places really doing it tough", with some communities left isolated following the floods.

"Kaihu and Poutō have had people cut off for multiple days with no power or road access out," the council said.

The council is now working alongside Fire and Emergency services and the Defence Force in "clearing access and getting essentials there, including a satellite phone down to Poutō". Read the full story here.

Drone shot looking towards the Kaihu River. (Source: Kaipara District Council)

3.45pm: Settled weather is on the horizon this weekend, according to MetService.

A full forecast can be found here.

Good news: A ridge of high pressure brings settled weather for the weekend.

3.39pm: The categories for the Back to Work grants include:

- Up to $5000 for businesses that are red stickered, yellow stickered or not currently operating as a result of the flooding

- Up to $2000 for businesses that are operating and have suffered a loss in excess of $2000 as a result of the flooding

- $750 for business that are operating and have suffered a loss in excess of $750, but less than $2000 as a result of the flooding

To apply for the grant, or to find out more about the requirements, click here.

3.36pm: The Auckland Business Chamber has today announced it has opened the Back to Work grants for applications following the floods.

The grants focus on supporting businesses at high risk of closure, or who have experienced a very significant impact on their operations, said Auckland Business Chamber CEO Simon Bridges.

"The Back to Work grants will not be a substitute for insurance or compensation for all commercial losses a business has suffered from the recent flooding. They are designed to help small business get back on their feet sooner, stronger," said Auckland Business Chamber chief executive Simon Bridges.

"Auckland businesses are still recovering from the impact of Covid-19 and the recent flooding has just been another blow in what’s been a few very tough years. This is a difficult time, and the Back to Work grants will provide some needed relief in the aftermath of the floods."

3.32pm: Luxon said the East Coast would need "tremendous support" in a recovery plan in particular.

He added that New Zealand needs more resilient infrastructure in the future, after the initial response to the emergency is complete.

He said the framework for that needed to be created in a "bipartisan way".

"They're New Zealand issues, they're not political party issues per se."

Chris Luxon speaks to reporters. (Source: 1News)

3.26pm: National Party leader Chris Luxon says the scenes in north-west Auckland overnight has been "continued devastation".

"It's incredibly overwhelming when you see some of the images that we're all seeing. Our hearts and our thoughts are very much with people who have been displaced from their homes," he told reporters after assessing the damage from the air.

"We're thinking about whole communities like Wairoa and others that have been cut off from each other and from other parts of New Zealand.

"We're thinking very much about people who've lost their livelihoods and we're also thinking very much thinking about families who have lost their loved ones. We've seen some incredible heroics around our first responders and rescues, and we've also seen incredible work.

"All in all we just need to stick together, as we have been."

3.11pm: Unison is asking reconnected customers in Hawke's Bay to conserve power as it continues its restoration efforts.

There is limited power supply coming into the region from Transpower’s damaged Redclyffe substation, which feeds most of Napier and parts of Hastings.

Unison has now restored power to 39,400 customers since Cyclone Gabrielle hit on Monday night, which cut power to around 77,000 homes across Hawke’s Bay, Taupō and Rotorua. Most of Rotorua and Taupō have now had power restored with 44 households remaining.

There are still 37,548 homes still without power in Hawke’s Bay, of which 31,527 are from Napier which has been affected by a loss of supply from Transpower’s Redclyffe substation.

3.07pm: Demand for Auckland Emergency Management’s Civil Defence Centres and Shelters has reduced, with 77 people staying overnight. The total included around 20 passengers from Auckland Airport.

3.05pm: Vector has advised there are approximately 16,000 families and businesses which remain without power as of this morning. The figure is down from the 25,000 reported yesterday, AEM says.

Counties Energy says there are 760 properties currently without power in the Counties Manukau region.

3pm: Auckland council building assessment teams have carried out a total of 5854 building assessments on the safety of properties in South Auckland and the central city as of 10am today, Auckland Emergency Management says. Of that number, 2281 have received red and yellow placards.

A total of 423 building assessments have been carried out following Cyclone Gabrielle, resulting in 46 red and 101 yellow placards being issued.

West Coast beach communities continue to be the most challenging to access, and there are specialist teams - assisted by USAR personnel - focusing on the Muriwai, Karekare and Piha areas.

2.47pm - With hundreds of reports of people being uncontactable in the aftermath of Cyclone Gabrielle, there are many more worried about their well-being.

By Wednesday, there were more than 1400 reports of people as uncontactable using the police 105 online reporting form, mostly in Hawke's Bay and Tairāwhiti.

Napier Mayor Kirsten Wise said many of those would be found when communication networks were restored.

"We are aware that there are people that have still not been able to contact loved ones," Wise said.

2.30pm: Here's a photo composite of slips and flooding in Port Waikato.

Slips and flooding in Port Waikato. (Source: Supplied / Maxine Graham)

2.17pm - Here's a hand-drawn isobaric analysis of the country.

Here is the midday hand drawn isobaric analysis of Aotearoa ✍



The isobars on the chart are in 1hPa spacing. Southerly winds across the east coast continue to ease (larger spacing between lines) as Cyclone Gabrielle continues to move southeast away from the Chatham Islands

2.02pm - Wairoa, a Hawke's Bay town of about 9000 people, has been devastated by Cyclone Gabrielle.

Aerial footage shows the degree of flooding throughout the area.

1.46pm - Prime Minister Chris Hipkins says some roads may have to move due to increasingly volatile weather events in the coming decades.

"We actually just have to get real about some of the roads and the fact that we're going to have to move some of those roads to places where they can be more resilient."

The PM added that there was "no instant overnight fix here" and acknowledged that it could be a "lonely and isolating" time for the people cut off.

Chris Hipkins and Kiritapu Allan speak from Gisborne. (Source: RNZ)

East Coast MP Kiritapu Allan said: "Our coasties up there are at the forefront of our minds."

Hipkins said his "heart goes out" to families affected on the East Coast.

"I can only imagine how I would feel in those circumstances with my own family. It has been an extraordinary weather event and we will absolutely be focused on doing everything we can to support them."

1.24pm - Auckland emergency management officials are warning people against helping with cleaning-up slips and fallen trees.

They also told media that the impacts from Cyclone Gabrielle are reducing and that the weather is improving.

Auckland Civil Defence deputy controller Rachel Kelleher says people in areas at risk of suffering from further slips should consider evacuating if necessary.

"Land, particularly around our western beach communities continues to be unstable and some areas are still experiencing surface water ponding. We urge people remain vigilant."

Auckland Emergency Management's Rachel Kelleher speaks at a briefing. (Source: 1News)

She added that people should leave big clean-up jobs to the professionals.

Meanwhile, the council would soon have information for how people should dispose of any sandbags.

"It's really important that while well intentioned, people hold back from doing any of that kind of work."

Fire and Emergency's Vaughan Mackereth said there had only been 10 calls since midnight - with most calls on more typical issues.

But there continued to be unstable land in parts of Auckland with "surface water ponding" in some areas.

1.17pm - Prime Minister Chris Hipkins is speaking to media now from Gisborne.

Live stream: Chris Hipkins speaks during visit to flood-ravaged Gisborne

Auckland Civil Defence officials are also speaking at a media briefing.

Live stream: Auckland officials give update on cyclone impacts

12.45pm - Transpower, the national grid operator, says there has been extensive damage to some of its electrical substations.

Redclyffe substation. (Source: Transpower)

"Late yesterday we were able to gain access to our flooded Redclyffe substation near Taradale. An initial assessment indicates that there is extensive damage after flood waters reached heights exceeding 1.5 metres inside the control room.

"Given the extensive damage and the likely time to repair the substation, our focus now is on creating a bypass for our 220KV line to enable it to connect to the Whakatu substation north-east of Hastings.

"We have been working with local lines company Unison on this bypass option and expect to be able to provide an update later today on when it will be completed."

12.15pm - The last route connecting Napier and Hastings has been closed by authorities for a safety assessment, Waka Kotahi NZTA says,

"We would like to thank essential travellers currently in the queue for their patience."

Hawke's Bay Civil Defence said reports the bridge had collapsed were incorrect.

"The bridge is INTACT but CLOSED," the agency said in a Facebook post.

"Please note - rumours have circulated that the bridge was damaged with cars still on it, this is INCORRECT, THIS BRIDGE HAS NOT COLLAPSED (sic)."

SH51 CLIVE BRIDGE, HAWKE'S BAY - SAFETY ASSESSMENT - 11:55AM

The bridge is CLOSED due to the safety assessment. Please delay your journey if possible. ^SG pic.twitter.com/Ap6VU0yB0y — Waka Kotahi NZTA Central North Island (@WakaKotahiCNI) February 15, 2023

The Clive Bridge is part of State Highway 51 and has acted as a last lifeline for many needing to make essential travel around the region.

11.47am - New Zealand has formally requested Australian assistance as part of the response to the devastation wrought by Cyclone Gabrielle across the North Island.

The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade's Elizabeth Peak has told the Australian senate that it received a formal request from New Zealand less than an hour ago.

"We set up yesterday a national management coordination function to be able to respond very quickly when the request came through, and we will certainly do that."

Australia's Foreign Minister Penny Wong said the country "stands ready to assist."

"I have had exchanges with my counterpart, as I think the prime minister has had with Prime Minister Hipkins, we have made it clear that we stand ready to assist."

11.15am - Napier City Council is pleading with residents to reduce pressure on the city's stormwater system.

"People are hosing and dumping silt into roads, polishing driveways etc. This goes directly into drainage networks. THIS WILL LEAD TO MORE FLOODING with even minor rain.

"It is also a tragic waste of water and we are working extremely hard to ensure water supply for health and safety (sic)," a spokesperson said in a statement.

READ MORE: William and Kate 'in awe' of emergency crews, thinking of affected

10.58am - Aerial footage from Northland shows shocking scenes of overflowing rivers in the region.

10.35am - Five people have been arrested after there were "commercial burglaries" in flood-stricken Hawke's Bay last night, police say.

Police Eastern District commander superintendent Jeanette Park is speaking to the media.

"We're taking a very hard line in relation to any unlawful behaviour, any criminal behaviour," she said.

"It is just so unfair to steal from people that have potentially lost everything, that can't function their livelihoods. We will take a hard line on that."

Meanwhile, authorities say nearly 2000 people slept at evacuation centres overnight.

Police Eastern District commander superintendent Jeanette Park. (Source: 1News)

Park said police were being flown into the area in order to bolster numbers on the ground. She said there were dozens of extra support staff coming into Hawke's Bay.

"They are on the ground. They are visible. To reassure the community that we are around and we're with you," the superintendent said.

Hawke's Bay Civil Defence Emergency Group controller Ian Macdonald said the town of Wairoa was an ongoing "area of concern" for authorities.

Telecommunications links remain patchy in the town of 8000, and teams are working to re-establish communications on the ground.

But Foodstuffs, which operates a New World in the town, says there is still adequate food in the area, according to Macdonald.

Hawke's Bay Regional Council chair Hinewai Ormsby says the region has a "very long recovery" ahead.

9.26am - Some residents in the Hawke's Bay are beginning a clean-up now as waters are receding. Photos taken in Haumoana show locals working on clearing out flooded homes.

Residents clean up in Haumoana. (Source: 1News)

They told 1News that they had to use a boat to traverse their section until yesterday.

9.02am - On the East Coast, electricity is not expected to be restored in Napier for another two weeks. The Hawke's Bay Regional Council says emergency power is being provided for a local medical centre, Countdown supermarket, and Caltex petrol station.

8.56am - The Northland town of Dargaville was evacuated yesterday as a precautionary move ahead of expected high tide. Residents are returning to the town now.

1News' Northland reporter Helen Castles is on the ground there. She says Northland is virtually cut off from the rest of the country with damaged roads throughout the region.

Many parts of the state highway network across the North Island have been badly affected by Cyclone Gabrielle.

Closed state highway sections as of 9am on Thursday, February 16. (Source: Waka Kotahi Traffic Map)

Waka Kotahi NZTA is warning travellers to check road conditions on its website before they set off on trips.

8.28am - A huge relief effort will see Defence Force navy ships and air support help restore essential services in Tairāwhiti and Hawke's Bay today.

Hundreds of soldiers are expected to be working alongside first responders and volunteers on the ground. Many communities in the region remain disconnected from communication links.

Food, drinking water, and electricity are also in short supply while floodwaters are still receding.

Yesterday, the HMNZS Manawanui set sail from Devonport Naval Base for Tairāwhiti. Meanwhile, the NMZNS Te Mana is sailing to Napier with supplies today.

The disconnected town of Wairoa is expected to linked up with an emergency military communications node today.

The Defence Force is also expecting to install a water treatment facility in the town.

A drop of bottled water, enough for 3000 people, was made by helicopter yesterday,

8.06am - A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for the ranges of Gisborne and Hawke's Bay, Bay of Plenty, Rotorua, and eastern Taupō between 3pm and 10pm today.

The watch issued also affects Gisborne, north of Tolaga Bay.

"An upper trough crosses the North Island this afternoon and evening, generating very unstable conditions over northern and central parts of the North Island with scattered thunderstorms bringing localised heavy rain and hail," MetService says.

⚡ Severe Thunderstorm Watch

issued for 3pm-10pm today



⚡ Severe Thunderstorm Watch

issued for 3pm-10pm today

Any thunderstorms that develop will be isolated but they may bring localised downpours of 25 to 40 mm/h. This could bring further surface or flash flooding and make driving conditions hazardous

"Rainfall of this intensity can cause surface and/or flash flooding, especially about low-lying areas such as streams, rivers or narrow valleys, and may also lead to slips."

Any severe thunderstorms that develop will be isolated, and the thunderstorm activity should die away tonight.

7.30am - Prime Minister Chris Hipkins will fly to Gisborne on a Defence Force plane this morning, RNZ reports. East Coast MP Kiritapu Allan told Breakfast that there had been devastation across the region with many homes left uninhabitable.

"I spent my younger years growing up here. To see some of the devastation right through this hapori, this community, is pretty devastating," she said.

"There were 500 people that had to evacuate from Te Karaka and go up into the hills. That was at 5am two mornings ago, and they stayed up on those hills, right until early yesterday morning - being disconnected without communications."

She said there would be "many, many homes" that would be out of action.

7.00am - The past year has seen Gisborne and the East Cape ravaged by a series of devastating storms. With Cyclone Gabrielle, large parts of Tairāwhiti now have no internet, phone coverage, and a damaged water supply.

Tairāwhiti Civil Defence controller Ben Green told Breakfast that the region was reeling from a catastrophic weather event for residents.

He said the focus of emergency management for the next 48 hours was to find everyone who still yet hadn't been accounted for.

Hawke's Bay power supplier Unison has told Breakfast that its maintenance crews were still struggling to access some parts of the region in order to restore power.

"One of the key challenges at the moment, particularly in our rural areas, is that we just can't get there," Unison's Danny Gough says.

"So once we've done aerial surveys - we can basically look at the damage to the network, which is severe, and especially in our rural communities.

"We're really waiting for those roads to be cleared and open and I understand we've got some access routes today - so we're really getting stuck in from today."

6.40am - Transport Minister Michael Wood tells Breakfast that agencies are working to get supplies to cut-off communities.

Auckland Minister Michael Wood. (Source: Q and A)

All major arterial roads in Coromandel have been cut-off. The minister said some roads could be closed for extended periods as authorities sought long-term fixes.

"I think everyone can appreciate that's going to be a longer-term fix, but we remain absolutely committed to restoring those connections," he said.

Wood said the priorities were currently on getting food and medical supplies to areas that were unreachable.

6.20am - Another person has died as floodwaters recede following Cyclone Gabrielle.

In a statement, police say they are investigating a death in the Gisborne region.

"The person is believed to have died after being caught in flood water.

"Further details will be provided when they become available," they said.