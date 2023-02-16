Rust to resume filming amid Alec Baldwin manslaughter charge

Director Joel Souza has confirmed that Rust will resume filming this year.

The production was paused in 2021 after cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed when a prop gun went off on the set of the movie — but producers have now confirmed that filming will resume later this year.

Director Joel Souza — who was injured in the shooting — said in a statement: "Though bittersweet, I am grateful that a brilliant and dedicated new production team joining former cast and crew are committed to completing what Halyna and I started.

"My every effort on this film will be devoted to honouring Halyna's legacy and making her proud. It is a privilege to see this through on her behalf."

A documentary about Hutchins' life is also in the works. The project will include the completion of the movie and is being developed with the support of her husband.

Alec Baldwin — who was charged with involuntary manslaughter in January — will also return to complete the movie.

However, filming is being moved from New Mexico to another location, according to Sky News.

Baldwin, 64, previously vowed to "fight" his involuntary manslaughter charge.

His attorney, Luke Nikas of Quinn Emanuel, said in a statement: "This decision distorts Halyna Hutchins' tragic death and represents a terrible miscarriage of justice. Mr. Baldwin had no reason to believe there was a live bullet in the gun — or anywhere on the movie set. He relied on the professionals with whom he worked, who assured him the gun did not have live rounds."

The Hollywood star has always denied any wrongdoing, and he's determined to clear his name.

His attorney added: "We will fight these charges, and we will win."

The actor and Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, the film's head armourer, are facing the same charge and they will both face a maximum of five years in prison if they are found guilty.