World
Associated Press

Pilot reported no engine power before Nepal plane crash

9:41am
Nepalese rescue workers and civilians gather around the plane's wreckage.

Nepalese rescue workers and civilians gather around the plane's wreckage. (Source: Associated Press)

The pilot of a Yeti Airlines plane which fatally crashed in Nepal said there was no power from the engines before the aircraft went down, killing 71 people including one Australian, a preliminary investigation report said.

The plane crashed just before landing in the tourist city of Pokhra on January 15 in one of Nepal's worst airplane accidents in 30 years.

Myron William Love, 29, from Sydney was among the 72 passengers on the twin-engine ATR 72 aircraft. Rescuers recovered 71 bodies, with one unaccounted person presumed to be dead.

The report said the pilot flying the aircraft handed over the control to the pilot monitoring before it crashed.

The information in the preliminary report may change as the investigation progresses, it said.

The panel has up to the end of February to submit its final report.

Earlier this month, the panel said an analysis of the cockpit voice recorder and flight data recorder showed the propellers of both engines went into "feather in the base leg of descending."

Aviation expert KB Limbu said then that propellers going into feather meant there was "no thrust" in the engine, or that it did not produce any power.

WorldTravelAccidentsAsia

SHARE

Latest

Popular

3 mins ago

Hawke's Bay woman reunited with missing horse after flooding

0:30

Hawke's Bay woman reunited with missing horse after flooding

3 mins ago

Live: NZ formally requests Australian help on cyclone recovery

4:50

Live: NZ formally requests Australian help on cyclone recovery

11 mins ago

Manchester City beat Arsenal, replace them at top of EPL table

0:32

Manchester City beat Arsenal, replace them at top of EPL table

37 mins ago

Five arrested for looting in flood-stricken Hawke's Bay

0:23

Five arrested for looting in flood-stricken Hawke's Bay

11:08am

Haumoana couple start clean-up but say they're 'luckier' than others

2:52

Haumoana couple start clean-up but say they're 'luckier' than others

10:51am

Gatland's Wales return marred by losses and threats of player strikes

Gatland's Wales return marred by losses and threats of player strikes
1
2
3
4
5
6

Related Stories

One of 12 boys rescued from Thai cave in 2018 dies in England

Rare video of 1986 dive in Titanic wreckage to be released

2 missing after incident in rural Queensland mine

Hazardous spill shuts down traffic outside Tucson, Arizona