Live: NZ formally requests Australia's help on cyclone recovery

Join 1News for live updates as the North Island reels from the devastating Cyclone Gabrielle.

What you need to know

Five people are confirmed to have died after Cyclone Gabrielle - including a baby.

Attention is turning to recovery efforts in the worst-hit regions. These include Gisborne/Tairāwhiti, Napier and Hawke's Bay, Coromandel, and Northland.

Fears are growing for the hundreds that remain unaccounted for.

Tens of thousands of people remain without electricity across the North Island.

Several communities remain cut off with supplies running low.

Latest updates

ADVERTISEMENT

3.11pm: Unison is asking reconnected customers in Hawke's Bay to conserve power as it continues its restoration efforts.

There is limited power supply coming into the region from Transpower’s damaged Redclyffe substation, which feeds most of Napier and parts of Hastings.

Unison has now restored power to 39,400 customers since Cyclone Gabrielle hit on Monday night, which cut power to around 77,000 homes across Hawke’s Bay, Taupō and Rotorua. Most of Rotorua and Taupō have now had power restored with 44 households remaining.

There are still 37,548 homes still without power in Hawke’s Bay, of which 31,527 are from Napier which has been affected by a loss of supply from Transpower’s Redclyffe substation.

3.07pm: Demand for Auckland Emergency Management’s Civil Defence Centres and Shelters has reduced, with 77 people staying overnight. The total included around 20 passengers from Auckland Airport.

3.05pm: Vector has advised there are approximately 16,000 families and businesses which remain without power as of this morning. The figure is down from the 25,000 reported yesterday, AEM says.

Counties Energy says there are 760 properties currently without power in the Counties Manukau region.

ADVERTISEMENT

3pm: Auckland council building assessment teams have carried out a total of 5854 building assessments on the safety of properties in South Auckland and the central city as of 10am today, Auckland Emergency Management says. Of that number, 2281 have received red and yellow placards.

A total of 423 building assessments have been carried out following Cyclone Gabrielle, resulting in 46 red and 101 yellow placards being issued.

West Coast beach communities continue to be the most challenging to access, and there are specialist teams - assisted by USAR personnel - focusing on the Muriwai, Karekare and Piha areas.

2.47pm - With hundreds of reports of people being uncontactable in the aftermath of Cyclone Gabrielle, there are many more worried about their well-being.

By Wednesday, there were more than 1400 reports of people as uncontactable using the police 105 online reporting form, mostly in Hawke's Bay and Tairāwhiti.

Napier Mayor Kirsten Wise said many of those would be found when communication networks were restored.

"We are aware that there are people that have still not been able to contact loved ones," Wise said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read more here.

2.30pm: Here's a photo composite of slips and flooding in Port Waikato.

Slips and flooding in Port Waikato. (Source: Supplied / Maxine Graham)

2.17pm - Here's a hand-drawn isobaric analysis of the country.

Here is the midday hand drawn isobaric analysis of Aotearoa ✍



The isobars on the chart are in 1hPa spacing. Southerly winds across the east coast continue to ease (larger spacing between lines) as Cyclone Gabrielle continues to move southeast away from the Chatham Islands 💨 pic.twitter.com/aG224l04Wd — MetService (@MetService) February 16, 2023

2.02pm - Wairoa, a Hawke's Bay town of about 9000 people, has been devastated by Cyclone Gabrielle.

Aerial footage shows the degree of flooding throughout the area.

ADVERTISEMENT

1.46pm - Prime Minister Chris Hipkins says some roads may have to move due to increasingly volatile weather events in the coming decades.

"We actually just have to get real about some of the roads and the fact that we're going to have to move some of those roads to places where they can be more resilient."

The PM added that there was "no instant overnight fix here" and acknowledged that it could be a "lonely and isolating" time for the people cut off.

Chris Hipkins and Kiritapu Allan speak from Gisborne. (Source: RNZ)

East Coast MP Kiritapu Allan said: "Our coasties up there are at the forefront of our minds."

Hipkins said his "heart goes out" to families affected on the East Coast.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I can only imagine how I would feel in those circumstances with my own family. It has been an extraordinary weather event and we will absolutely be focused on doing everything we can to support them."

1.24pm - Auckland emergency management officials are warning people against helping with cleaning-up slips and fallen trees.

They also told media that the impacts from Cyclone Gabrielle are reducing and that the weather is improving.

Auckland Civil Defence deputy controller Rachel Kelleher says people in areas at risk of suffering from further slips should consider evacuating if necessary.

"Land, particularly around our western beach communities continues to be unstable and some areas are still experiencing surface water ponding. We urge people remain vigilant."

Auckland Emergency Management's Rachel Kelleher speaks at a briefing. (Source: 1News)

She added that people should leave big clean-up jobs to the professionals.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, the council would soon have information for how people should dispose of any sandbags.

"It's really important that while well intentioned, people hold back from doing any of that kind of work."

Fire and Emergency's Vaughan Mackereth said there had only been 10 calls since midnight - with most calls on more typical issues.

But there continued to be unstable land in parts of Auckland with "surface water ponding" in some areas.

1.17pm - Prime Minister Chris Hipkins is speaking to media now from Gisborne.

Live stream: Chris Hipkins speaks during visit to flood-ravaged Gisborne

Auckland Civil Defence officials are also speaking at a media briefing.

ADVERTISEMENT

Live stream: Auckland officials give update on cyclone impacts

12.45pm - Transpower, the national grid operator, says there has been extensive damage to some of its electrical substations.

Redclyffe substation. (Source: Transpower)

"Late yesterday we were able to gain access to our flooded Redclyffe substation near Taradale. An initial assessment indicates that there is extensive damage after flood waters reached heights exceeding 1.5 metres inside the control room.

"Given the extensive damage and the likely time to repair the substation, our focus now is on creating a bypass for our 220KV line to enable it to connect to the Whakatu substation north-east of Hastings.

"We have been working with local lines company Unison on this bypass option and expect to be able to provide an update later today on when it will be completed."

12.15pm - The last route connecting Napier and Hastings has been closed by authorities for a safety assessment, Waka Kotahi NZTA says,

ADVERTISEMENT

"We would like to thank essential travellers currently in the queue for their patience."

Hawke's Bay Civil Defence said reports the bridge had collapsed were incorrect.

"The bridge is INTACT but CLOSED," the agency said in a Facebook post.

"Please note - rumours have circulated that the bridge was damaged with cars still on it, this is INCORRECT, THIS BRIDGE HAS NOT COLLAPSED (sic)."

SH51 CLIVE BRIDGE, HAWKE'S BAY - SAFETY ASSESSMENT - 11:55AM

The bridge is CLOSED due to the safety assessment. Please delay your journey if possible. ^SG pic.twitter.com/Ap6VU0yB0y — Waka Kotahi NZTA Central North Island (@WakaKotahiCNI) February 15, 2023

The Clive Bridge is part of State Highway 51 and has acted as a last lifeline for many needing to make essential travel around the region.

11.47am - New Zealand has formally requested Australian assistance as part of the response to the devastation wrought by Cyclone Gabrielle across the North Island.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade's Elizabeth Peak has told the Australian senate that it received a formal request from New Zealand less than an hour ago.

"We set up yesterday a national management coordination function to be able to respond very quickly when the request came through, and we will certainly do that."

Australia's Foreign Minister Penny Wong said the country "stands ready to assist."

"I have had exchanges with my counterpart, as I think the prime minister has had with Prime Minister Hipkins, we have made it clear that we stand ready to assist."

11.15am - Napier City Council is pleading with residents to reduce pressure on the city's stormwater system.

"People are hosing and dumping silt into roads, polishing driveways etc. This goes directly into drainage networks. THIS WILL LEAD TO MORE FLOODING with even minor rain.

"It is also a tragic waste of water and we are working extremely hard to ensure water supply for health and safety (sic)," a spokesperson said in a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE: William and Kate 'in awe' of emergency crews, thinking of affected

10.58am - Aerial footage from Northland shows shocking scenes of overflowing rivers in the region.

10.35am - Five people have been arrested after there were "commercial burglaries" in flood-stricken Hawke's Bay last night, police say.

Police Eastern District commander superintendent Jeanette Park is speaking to the media.

"We're taking a very hard line in relation to any unlawful behaviour, any criminal behaviour," she said.

"It is just so unfair to steal from people that have potentially lost everything, that can't function their livelihoods. We will take a hard line on that."

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, authorities say nearly 2000 people slept at evacuation centres overnight.

Police Eastern District commander superintendent Jeanette Park. (Source: 1News)

Park said police were being flown into the area in order to bolster numbers on the ground. She said there were dozens of extra support staff coming into Hawke's Bay.

"They are on the ground. They are visible. To reassure the community that we are around and we're with you," the superintendent said.

Hawke's Bay Civil Defence Emergency Group controller Ian Macdonald said the town of Wairoa was an ongoing "area of concern" for authorities.

Telecommunications links remain patchy in the town of 8000, and teams are working to re-establish communications on the ground.

But Foodstuffs, which operates a New World in the town, says there is still adequate food in the area, according to Macdonald.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hawke's Bay Regional Council chair Hinewai Ormsby says the region has a "very long recovery" ahead.

9.26am - Some residents in the Hawke's Bay are beginning a clean-up now as waters are receding. Photos taken in Haumoana show locals working on clearing out flooded homes.

Residents clean up in Haumoana. (Source: 1News)

They told 1News that they had to use a boat to traverse their section until yesterday.

9.02am - On the East Coast, electricity is not expected to be restored in Napier for another two weeks. The Hawke's Bay Regional Council says emergency power is being provided for a local medical centre, Countdown supermarket, and Caltex petrol station.

8.56am - The Northland town of Dargaville was evacuated yesterday as a precautionary move ahead of expected high tide. Residents are returning to the town now.

ADVERTISEMENT

1News' Northland reporter Helen Castles is on the ground there. She says Northland is virtually cut off from the rest of the country with damaged roads throughout the region.

Many parts of the state highway network across the North Island have been badly affected by Cyclone Gabrielle.

Closed state highway sections as of 9am on Thursday, February 16. (Source: Waka Kotahi Traffic Map)

Waka Kotahi NZTA is warning travellers to check road conditions on its website before they set off on trips.

8.28am - A huge relief effort will see Defence Force navy ships and air support help restore essential services in Tairāwhiti and Hawke's Bay today.

Hundreds of soldiers are expected to be working alongside first responders and volunteers on the ground. Many communities in the region remain disconnected from communication links.

ADVERTISEMENT

Food, drinking water, and electricity are also in short supply while floodwaters are still receding.

Yesterday, the HMNZS Manawanui set sail from Devonport Naval Base for Tairāwhiti. Meanwhile, the NMZNS Te Mana is sailing to Napier with supplies today.

The disconnected town of Wairoa is expected to linked up with an emergency military communications node today.

The Defence Force is also expecting to install a water treatment facility in the town.

A drop of bottled water, enough for 3000 people, was made by helicopter yesterday,

8.06am - A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for the ranges of Gisborne and Hawke's Bay, Bay of Plenty, Rotorua, and eastern Taupō between 3pm and 10pm today.

The watch issued also affects Gisborne, north of Tolaga Bay.

ADVERTISEMENT

"An upper trough crosses the North Island this afternoon and evening, generating very unstable conditions over northern and central parts of the North Island with scattered thunderstorms bringing localised heavy rain and hail," MetService says.

⚡ Severe Thunderstorm Watch

issued for 3pm-10pm today



Any thunderstorms that develop will be isolated but they may bring localised downpours of 25 to 40 mm/h. This could bring further surface or flash flooding and make driving conditions hazardoushttps://t.co/GZIq9J48pw pic.twitter.com/HO72KV6vEv — MetService (@MetService) February 15, 2023

"Rainfall of this intensity can cause surface and/or flash flooding, especially about low-lying areas such as streams, rivers or narrow valleys, and may also lead to slips."

Any severe thunderstorms that develop will be isolated, and the thunderstorm activity should die away tonight.

7.30am - Prime Minister Chris Hipkins will fly to Gisborne on a Defence Force plane this morning, RNZ reports. East Coast MP Kiritapu Allan told Breakfast that there had been devastation across the region with many homes left uninhabitable.

"I spent my younger years growing up here. To see some of the devastation right through this hapori, this community, is pretty devastating," she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

"There were 500 people that had to evacuate from Te Karaka and go up into the hills. That was at 5am two mornings ago, and they stayed up on those hills, right until early yesterday morning - being disconnected without communications."

She said there would be "many, many homes" that would be out of action.

7.00am - The past year has seen Gisborne and the East Cape ravaged by a series of devastating storms. With Cyclone Gabrielle, large parts of Tairāwhiti now have no internet, phone coverage, and a damaged water supply.

Tairāwhiti Civil Defence controller Ben Green told Breakfast that the region was reeling from a catastrophic weather event for residents.

He said the focus of emergency management for the next 48 hours was to find everyone who still yet hadn't been accounted for.

Hawke's Bay power supplier Unison has told Breakfast that its maintenance crews were still struggling to access some parts of the region in order to restore power.

"One of the key challenges at the moment, particularly in our rural areas, is that we just can't get there," Unison's Danny Gough says.

ADVERTISEMENT

"So once we've done aerial surveys - we can basically look at the damage to the network, which is severe, and especially in our rural communities.

"We're really waiting for those roads to be cleared and open and I understand we've got some access routes today - so we're really getting stuck in from today."

6.40am - Transport Minister Michael Wood tells Breakfast that agencies are working to get supplies to cut-off communities.

Auckland Minister Michael Wood. (Source: Q and A)

All major arterial roads in Coromandel have been cut-off. The minister said some roads could be closed for extended periods as authorities sought long-term fixes.

"I think everyone can appreciate that's going to be a longer-term fix, but we remain absolutely committed to restoring those connections," he said.

Wood said the priorities were currently on getting food and medical supplies to areas that were unreachable.

ADVERTISEMENT

6.20am - Another person has died as floodwaters recede following Cyclone Gabrielle.

In a statement, police say they are investigating a death in the Gisborne region.

"The person is believed to have died after being caught in flood water.

"Further details will be provided when they become available," they said.