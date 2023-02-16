Duckett's explosive start puts England on top against Black Caps

Ben Duckett reached a half century from 36 balls inside the first hour before falling for 84 as Bazball and England stamped an early mark on the first, day-night cricket test against New Zealand this afternoon.

At the end of the first session, England was 134-2 after being in sent in. Duckett enlivened the session, rushing to 84 from only 68 balls with 14 fours before holing out to cover 15 minutes before the break. His dismissal ended a 99-run partnership with Ollie Pope which lasted barely 90 minutes.

Pope was 30 and Joe Root was 9 at the first break.

New Zealand-born Brendon McCullum has sounded the call for all-out attack since becoming head coach and England’s players have rallied under the banner of Bazball to win nine of their last 10 tests.

Duckett was the leading Bazball emisarry on McCullum’s homecoming, taking the attack to the New Zealand bowlers from the start.

New Zealand captain Tim Southee won the toss and saved his England counterpart Ben Stokes from having to interpret the Bay Oval pitch, which had a disrupted preparation because of Cyclone Gabrielle that inundated large parts of New Zealand’s North Island.

Southee chose to give first use of the pink ball to his bowlers, including pacemen Blair Tickner and Scott Kuggeleijn who were named to make test debuts in place of Kyle Jamieson, who is injured, and Matt Henry, whose wife is expecting their first child.

The decision almost brought Southee instant success. The second ball of his opening over was edged by Zac Crawley just wide of Michael Bracewell’s right hand at third slip.

Crawley had another reprieve when he was bowled by Neil Wagner with the first ball of his first over. The ball was pitched on a perfect length, going across the batter and swung back sharply to take off stump. But Wagner clearly had over-stepped and Crawley survived again.

But his let-off was short-lived and he was caught at slip next over by Bracewell off Southee when he was 4 in the third over, the ball moving only a little and taking the edge of his vertical bat.

Any movement didn’t last for long and Duckett became more confident and more assertive, able to show off the full variety of his shots.

In one over from Tickner, he stuck four fours, variously through long-on, long-off, backward point and cover.

England’s 100 came up in only 15.5 overs. Duckett’s half century partnership with Pope needed only 44 balls.

He finally conceded his wicket to Tickner, who he had especially tormented. He drove at an unthreatening delivery short of a length, mis-timed and found the ever-present Bracewell at a short cover.