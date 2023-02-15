Idris Elba on James Bond: 'I'm not going to be that guy'

Actor Idris Elba says he's going to stick with being the tormented detective John Luther — not James Bond.

Speaking to the World Government Summit in Dubai, Elba brought up the persistent discussions about him taking over as Ian Fleming's famed British spy. Those had grown louder after Daniel Craig's demise as Bond in the 25th film in the franchise called No Time to Die.

Asked about his upcoming film based on the British series Luther, Elba clearly took himself out of playing 007.

"It's very dark," Elba said of the series. "We've been working on the television show for about 10 years and so the natural ambition is to take it to the big screen, and so we're here with the first movie."

He added: "You know, a lot of people talk about another character that begins with 'J' and ends with 'B', but I'm not going to be that guy. I'm going to be John Luther. That's who I am."

Luther: The Fallen Sun is due to come out in American theatres on February 24, then stream on Netflix beginning March 10. It also co-stars Andy Serkis and other actors from the television series.

Elba, 50, is known for a variety of television and film roles, ranging from Stringer Bell on the American television series The Wire and the recent movie Beast.

While on stage, Elba discussed an upcoming film he's working on with the American actor and wrestler John Cena called The Heads of State.

"He plays the American president. I play the British prime minister," Elba said. "We get into a caper. I'm very excited about doing that because leadership comes in many different forms."