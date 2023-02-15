Entertainment
Associated Press

Idris Elba on James Bond: 'I'm not going to be that guy'

6:27am
British actor Idris Elba speaks during the World Government Summit in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

British actor Idris Elba speaks during the World Government Summit in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Source: Associated Press)

Actor Idris Elba says he's going to stick with being the tormented detective John Luther — not James Bond.

Speaking to the World Government Summit in Dubai, Elba brought up the persistent discussions about him taking over as Ian Fleming's famed British spy. Those had grown louder after Daniel Craig's demise as Bond in the 25th film in the franchise called No Time to Die.

Asked about his upcoming film based on the British series Luther, Elba clearly took himself out of playing 007.

"It's very dark," Elba said of the series. "We've been working on the television show for about 10 years and so the natural ambition is to take it to the big screen, and so we're here with the first movie."

He added: "You know, a lot of people talk about another character that begins with 'J' and ends with 'B', but I'm not going to be that guy. I'm going to be John Luther. That's who I am."

Luther: The Fallen Sun is due to come out in American theatres on February 24, then stream on Netflix beginning March 10. It also co-stars Andy Serkis and other actors from the television series.

Elba, 50, is known for a variety of television and film roles, ranging from Stringer Bell on the American television series The Wire and the recent movie Beast.

While on stage, Elba discussed an upcoming film he's working on with the American actor and wrestler John Cena called The Heads of State.

"He plays the American president. I play the British prime minister," Elba said. "We get into a caper. I'm very excited about doing that because leadership comes in many different forms."

EntertainmentTelevisionMoviesUK and Europe

SHARE

Latest

Popular

2 mins ago

Live: Concerns for Wairoa food, water supplies as town cut off

Live: Concerns for Wairoa food, water supplies as town cut off

9 mins ago

LIVE

Live stream: FENZ chief gives update on missing firefighter

Live stream: FENZ chief gives update on missing firefighter

6:27am

Idris Elba on James Bond: 'I'm not going to be that guy'

Idris Elba on James Bond: 'I'm not going to be that guy'

6:17am

Amid quake's devastation, parallel rescue bid targets pets

Amid quake's devastation, parallel rescue bid targets pets

5:40am

One dead after bank collapses into Hawke's Bay property

0:46

One dead after bank collapses into Hawke's Bay property

10:47pm

Cyclone Gabrielle: Person found dead on Napier beach

2:55

Cyclone Gabrielle: Person found dead on Napier beach
1
2
3
4
5
6

Related Stories

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds welcome fourth child

Megan Fox deletes fiancé MGK from Instagram, sparks breakup rumours

Alec Baldwin says part of shooting charge unconstitutional

Kiwi actress Melanie Lynskey fires back at 'body shaming' critics