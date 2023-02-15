World
Associated Press

Hazardous spill shuts down traffic outside Tucson, Arizona

2:46pm
Crashed truck spilling hazardous waste.

Crashed truck spilling hazardous waste. (Source: Twitter)

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says an accident involving a commercial tanker truck caused a hazardous material to leak onto Interstate 10 outside Tucson, prompting state troopers to shut down traffic on the freeway.

Agency spokesman Raul Garcia said liquid nitric acid was leaking after the tanker rolled over in the Tuesday afternoon accident on the interstate between Rita and Kolb Roads.

Garcia referred to the accident as an “injury collision,” but did not provide details, including whether another vehicle was involved and who, if anyone, was injured. There were no reports of anyone being hospitalised because of exposure to the substance.

Garcia said first responders were working to clear people from the area and that troopers anticipate a lengthy freeway closure.

Nitric acid is used to make ammonium nitrate for fertilisers, and in the manufacture of plastics and dyes.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says nitric acid is a highly corrosive, colourless liquid with yellow or red fumes and can cause an acrid smell.

It says exposure to nitric acid can irritate the eyes, skin, and mucous membranes. Depending on the dosage, it also can also cause delayed pulmonary edema, pneumonitis, bronchitis, and dental erosion.

It comes after a freight train carrying hazardous materials recently derailed in a fiery, mangled mess on the outskirts of East Palestine near the Pennsylvania state line causing environmental issues.

WorldAccidentsNorth America

SHARE

Latest

Popular

1 min ago

Live: Aerial footage shows destructive slips on Auckland's west coast

5:56

Live: Aerial footage shows destructive slips on Auckland's west coast

3 mins ago

BREAKING

Family with young baby lose new home, ute and stock in Napier flood

1:05

Family with young baby lose new home, ute and stock in Napier flood

25 mins ago

Musk reportedly seeking to buy Manchester United

Musk reportedly seeking to buy Manchester United

28 mins ago

Boxing NZ in talks over World Championship boycott

Boxing NZ in talks over World Championship boycott

34 mins ago

'Complete devastation' - Video reveals extent of damage at Piha

0:38

'Complete devastation' - Video reveals extent of damage at Piha

38 mins ago

Horse dies after being stranded on roof by floodwaters

Horse dies after being stranded on roof by floodwaters
1
2
3
4
5
6

Related Stories

3 people killed in shooting at US university, gunman dead

Aliens? Lack of US info on shootdowns breeds wild ideas

Investigation after United flight plunged towards Hawaii ocean

Video captures U-Haul moving truck on New York City rampage