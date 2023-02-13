US Senator says 2 downed objects believed to be balloons

The United States believes the unidentified objects shot down by American fighter jets over Canada and Alaska were balloons, though smaller than the China balloon downed over the Atlantic Ocean last weekend, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said.

Schumer told ABC's This Week that he was briefed on Saturday night (local time) by President Joe Biden's national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, after the incident hours earlier over the Yukon.

On Friday (local time), an object roughly the size of a small car was downed over remote Alaska, according to the White House.

File image: Military jets. (Source: istock.com)

Asked whether those two recent objects were balloons, Schumer said: "They believe they were, yes, but much smaller than the first one."

The government has said the first balloon was about the size of three school buses. It was shot down February 4 off the South Carolina coast after it had traversed the United States. The Biden administration said it was used for surveillance.

China claims it was on a meteorological research mission.

Schumer said teams were recovering debris from the objects and would work to determine where they came from.

The latest downed objects were smaller and flying at a lower altitude of about 12,000 metres, within the airspace occupied by commercial flights, compared with about 18,000 metres for the first one.

"The bottom line is, until a few months ago. we didn't know about these balloons," Schumer said.

"It is wild that we didn't know... Now they are learning a lot more. And the military and the intelligence are focused like a laser on first gathering and accumulating the information, then coming up with a comprehensive analysis."