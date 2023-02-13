Football
Ugly chants mar Man United v Leeds Premier League clash

8:07am
Manchester United's Fred , right, challenges for the ball with Leeds United's Weston McKennie

Manchester United's Fred , right, challenges for the ball with Leeds United's Weston McKennie (Source: Associated Press)

Leeds and Manchester United condemned “completely unacceptable” chants by rival fans about tragedies involving both clubs during Monday's Premier League match at Elland Road.

The Premier League also said it would treat the issue as a “matter of urgency.”

The game, which United won 2-0, was marred by some Leeds fans goading United supporters with chants about the Munich air disaster on Feb. 6, 1958. Some United supporters taunted the home crowd with chants about the death of Leeds fans in Istanbul in 2000.

“Both clubs strongly condemn chanting from both sets of fans regarding historic tragedies at today’s game,” Leeds and United said in a joint statement. “Such behaviour is completely unacceptable and we will continue to work together with our respective fan groups and the Premier League and other authorities on eradicating it from football.”

The Premier League echoed the condemnation.

“The League is treating the issue of tragedy chanting as a priority and as a matter of urgency,” it said.

The Munich crash resulted in the deaths of 23 people, including eight United players.

Two Leeds fans were killed on the eve of its UEFA Cup semifinal match against Turkish team Galatasaray.

