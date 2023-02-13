Turkey detains building contractors as quake deaths pass 33,000

Turkish justice officials targeted more than 130 people allegedly involved in shoddy and illegal construction methods as rescuers extricated more survivors, including a pregnant woman and two small children, six days after a pair of earthquakes collapsed thousands of buildings.

The death toll from the 7.8 magnitude and 7.5 magnitude quakes that hit south-eastern Turkey and northern Syria nine hours apart on February 6 rose to 33,000 on Sunday (local time) and was certain to keep increasing as search teams locate more bodies in the rubble.

As despair bred rage at the agonisingly slow rescue efforts, the focus turned to assigning blame for the disaster in an earthquake-prone region that includes an area of Syria already suffering from years of civil war.

Turkish Justice Minister Bekir Bozdag said Sunday (local time) that some 131 people were under investigation for their alleged responsibility in the construction of buildings that failed to withstand the quakes. While the quakes were powerful, victims, experts and people across Turkey are blaming faulty construction for multiplying the devastation.

Turkey's construction codes meet current earthquake-engineering standards, at least on paper, but they are too rarely enforced, explaining why thousands of buildings toppled over or pancaked down onto the people inside.

Among those facing scrutiny were two more people who were arrested in Gaziantep province on suspicion of having cut down columns to make extra room in a building that collapsed in the quakes, the state-run Anadolu Agency said.

The justice ministry said three people in all were under arrest pending trial, seven were detained and another seven were barred from leaving Turkey.

Authorities at Istanbul Airport detained two contractors held responsible for the destruction of several buildings in Adiyaman, the private DHA news agency and other media reported. The pair were reportedly on their way to Georgia.

Turkish rescue workers stand by a collapsed building in Adiyaman, southern Turkey. (Source: Associated Press)

Rescuers, including crews from other countries, continued to probe the rubble in hope of finding additional survivors who could yet beat the increasingly long odds. Thermal cameras were used to probe the piles of concrete and metal, while rescuers demanded silence so that they could hear the voices of the trapped.

A pregnant woman was rescued Sunday (local time) in the hard-hit Turkish province of Hatay, 157 hours after the first quake, state-broadcaster TRT said.

HaberTurk television broadcast the live rescue of a 6-year-old boy removed from the debris of his home in Adiyaman.

The child was wrapped in a space blanket and put into an ambulance. An exhausted rescuer removed his surgical mask and took deep breaths as a group of women could be heard crying in joy.

Turkey's health minister, Fahrettin Koca, posted a video of a young girl in a navy blue jumper who was rescued.

"Good news at the 150th hour. Rescued a little while ago by crews. There is always hope!" he tweeted.

Those found alive, however, remained the rare exception.

Huseyin Seferoglu, 23, is pulled from the rubble of a collapsed building in Antakya. (Source: Associated Press)

A large makeshift graveyard was under construction in Antakya's outskirts on Saturday (local time). Backhoes and bulldozers dug pits in the field as trucks and ambulances loaded with black body bags arrived continuously.

The hundreds of graves, spaced no more than a metre apart, were marked with simple wooden planks set vertically in the ground.

The picture of the plight across the border in Syria was less clear.

The earthquake death toll in Syria's north-western rebel-held region has reached 2166, according to the rescue worker group the White Helmets. The overall death toll in Syria stood at 3553 on Saturday (local time), though the 1387 deaths reported for government-held parts of the country hadn't been updated in days.

Turkey's death toll was updated to 29,605 Sunday afternoon (local time).