Super Bowl magic: Mahomes, Chiefs beat Eagles 38-35

Patrick Mahomes shook off an ankle injury, turned back into a magician and pulled out another comeback on the biggest stage to help the Kansas City Chiefs win their second Super Bowl in four years.

Mahomes threw two touchdown passes in the fourth quarter and scrambled 26 yards on the go-ahead drive before Harrison Butker kicked a 27-yard field goal with 8 seconds left to give the Chiefs a 38-35 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday night.

“He’s the MVP,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said about Mahomes. “That’s all that needs to be said. MVP. And you saw it tonight.”

Mahomes and Jalen Hurts excelled in the first Super Bowl matchup featuring two Black starting QBs. But Mahomes, the two-time AP NFL MVP, turned it up in the second half after reaggravating a sprained right ankle. He earned his second Super Bowl MVP award, too.

“It took everybody to win the games. We’re Super Bowl champs, baby,” Mahomes shouted on stage as red and yellow confetti littered the field.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reid, who couldn’t win the big game in Philadelphia, beat his former team to earn his second ring with Mahomes and the Chiefs.

“We wanted to get this so bad for him," Travis Kelce said. "His legacy in Philly lives on forever. I know that city loves him. I know that the organisation loves him. But ever since he’s been here in Kansas City — I’ve seen it firsthand — he poured his heart and his mind and his soul into this organisation, into this team and led a group of men. ... There’s a lot of pride in knowing that he’s had success in two different organisations, but this was the better one.”

With the score tied at 35-35, the Eagles tried to let the Chiefs score a touchdown with under two minutes left so they could get the ball back after a defensive holding call on cornerback James Bradberry on third-and-8 gave Kansas City a first down. But Jerick McKinnon slid at the 2, forcing the Eagles to use their last timeout.

After Mahomes took a knee two times, Butker nailed his kick, sending thousands of red-clad Chiefs fans into a frenzy.

“It feels amazing just to see the confetti," said Butker, who missed a 42-yarder in the first quarter. “I just tried to focus on one kick and focusing on the process."

The Chiefs won their second Super Bowl following the 2019 season, 50 years after the first one. It took just three years to get another Lombardi.

Chiefs fans were outnumbered in the stadium, but they did their part to silence the boisterous Philly fans with the tomahawk chop chant.