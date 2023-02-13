Rihanna reveals she's pregnant with second child

It was the only special guest she needed for her incredible Super Bowl 57 performance — her second child.

The singer began and ended the halftime show hovering high above the field at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

It delivered on fan expectations but it included a major surprise — the pop star is pregnant.

She wore a puffy, bright red jumpsuit with tight, rubbery garb underneath as she stood on a transparent rectangular platform that raised and lowered as she belted out the lyrics to B**ch Better Have My Money over the turf where the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs were battling moments earlier.

Dancers wearing white ski-style suits and shaded goggles had their own suspended platforms that moved in concert with hers.

She and the dancers were lowered to a long stage that matched her outfit as she sped through hits including Work, Where Have You Been, and Only Girl, belting out "want you to make me feel like I’m the only girl in the world”.

A rep for the singer has reportedly confirmed she is pregnant. (Source: Getty)

There were none of the instant costume changes, scene shifts or surprise guest appearances that have been a constant at other Super Bowl halftimes. (Her set included songs that were studio collaborations with Drake and Ye, but neither suddenly showed up.)

The theme — and the colour scheme — stayed the same throughout the 13-minute show, with red lights bathing the stage at times and golden fireworks exploding in the air above her.

The long stage allowed for extended pull-away shots as she stared down the camera and overhead tracking shots of Rihanna and her dancers.

At one point she powdered her face and checked it in a mirror before getting back on the mic.

Lights sparkled from the stands as she was hoisted alone back into the air and sang Diamonds — with its refrain of “shine bright like a diamond” — as the set closed.

Rihanna's performance was her first live event in years, and her first since becoming a mother nine months ago.

Earlier today, choreographer Parris Goebel shared a picture of herself and pop sensation Rihanna ahead of her showcase.

The Kiwi dancer has worked with Rihanna for the last seven years on a number of far-reaching projects and now the pair have teamed up again to bring to life a memorable showcase for one of America's biggest sporting events.

Before the curtain lifted, Goebel shared an inspiring message with her followers alongside a touching black and white picture of them laughing together.

She wrote: "A little girl from Barbados and a little girl from New Zealand grew up into boss b**ches and took over the Super Bowl half time show together.

"We far from home but we made it!!!! I love you 4L. Let’s do this sis."