Live: Chaos around North Island as Cyclone Gabrielle intensifies

Join 1News for live updates as the upper North Island continues to feel the effects of Cyclone Gabrielle.

What you need to know

Cyclone Gabrielle: What you need to know

Live updates

Live updates

11.25pm - There is a "critical water supply" issue for Gisborne.

"Gisborne residents are being asked to urgently conserve water after a break in the city’s main supply, somewhere between the dams and the treatment plant," Gisborne District Council said.

"Contractors will be out at first light to try and find just where along the pipe the break is."

11.05pm - There are reports a big slip on Piha Hill, in Auckland's west, has forced residents to evacuate.

Another report from a Piha resident on Twitter said the area is receiving "biblical amounts" of rain, with power out, raging streams and lots of slips.

11pm - An update from Tauranga City Council below:

We are hearing reports of trees and debris covering the roads in multiple locations, and they’re still coming down.

Tree down on car in Otūmoetai, Tauranga. (Source: Celia Greenslade)

Emergency services and our contractors are responding as quickly as possible, but we need people to avoid all unnecessary travel.

Should you discover a fallen streetlight or power pole, do not attempt to move or touch it as there may be a risk of electrocution.

If you feel unsafe in your home as a result of this weather event, please evacuate to friends or whānau, or to an emergency shelter.

If you need to report falling trees, debris or power poles please call our Contact Centre 24/7 on 07 577 7000.

10.55pm - "Right now we are starting to see it ramp up as the low deepens," 1News meteorologist Dan Corbett said on Tonight.

"The main area of rain will slowly shift west overnight."

However, there is some good news as well: "We will see improvement tomorrow," Corbett added.

10.50pm -

We continue to urge Aucklanders to avoid travel tonight and tomorrow as high winds & rain from Cyclone Gabrielle continue to be felt across the region. Because of high winds and rain, we are seeing instances of fallen trees, debris and surface flooding on the road network. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/inbuXATVHp — Auckland Transport (@AklTransport) February 13, 2023

10.35pm - Tairāwhiti Civil Defence has issued an urgent flood warning – all river levels are rising.

"Residents in Riverside Road and Graham Road in low lying areas need to move now!

"We’re experiencing issues with our flooding warning text system. If you’re in a low lying area please move to higher ground.

"Please share this message with friends and whanau near any river.

"If you need assistance phone Civil Defence 0800 653 800.

"Civil Defence welfare centres are open at Ilminster Intermediate, the House of Breakthrough and Te Poho o Rawiri Marae, with a number of other marae and centres open across the region."

10.20pm -

Bay of Plenty Emergency Management have issued an Emergency Mobile Alert to Waihi Beach and Athenree. There is a risk of serious flooding in these areas due to coastal inundation. Follow all instructions from civil defence and emergency services. — National Emergency Management Agency (@NZcivildefence) February 13, 2023

10.10pm - 1News meteorologist Dan Corbett said Cyclone Gabrielle is intensifying as it passes near Great Barrier Island late this evening.

Pressure is dropping meaning the cyclone is gaining strength at the moment.

10pm - The latest weather warnings have just been released by MetService.

Northland south of Kaitaia, Auckland, including Great Barrier Island and other islands in the Hauraki Gulf, Coromandel Peninsula, Gisborne and Hawke's Bay are all still under red warnings.

Northland, Auckland, including Great Barrier Island and other islands in the Hauraki Gulf, Coromandel Peninsula and Taranaki are also under red strong wind warnings.

All of the warnings last until at least the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Many regions are also under orange rain and wind warnings, with yellow watches extending as far south as Canterbury.

Click here for a detailed list of MetService's weather warnings.

Severe Weather Warning updates



Heavy rain set to continue for many parts of the North Island tonight and strong winds continuing through into Tuesday as well.



Full details, including timings and amounts at https://t.co/Yjbq0jgaoz pic.twitter.com/Dln206BKhS — MetService (@MetService) February 13, 2023

9.16pm - Counties Energy says 500 of its customers are still without power.

Crews have been working hard over the past day, restoring power to 6,500 properties.

It is unlikely homes experiencing power outages will have energy restored overnight as the majority of repair crews have been stood down.

"We’re expecting widespread damage to the network overnight as wind speeds increase and further rain falls."

"Outages are predicted to be widespread and for some properties to suffer prolonged outages as we struggle to gain access to locations due to slips and trees making roads impassable. "

"Our first priority is to make safe – crews will isolate any safety issues such as downed lines and damaged equipment, and potentially move to the next safety issue."

They said an outage affecting 280 properties in Waiai Pa has been resolved, while another large outage in Awhitu is still affecting 200 properties.

Hunua, Paparata and Mangatawhiri are experiencing outages along with with scattered homes across the region.

9.02pm - Dargaville residents are being asked to evacuate if they are concerned about water levels at their homes.

"If you need to, you can head up to the evacuation centre at the Holy Trinity Anglican Church 58 Hokianga Road," the Kaipara District Council said in a message.

"If you are heading there, please take bedding and food.

"For everyone else across Kaipara District, we are asking you to please stay home. Continue to avoid all non-essential travel while the wild weather continues."

8.57pm - Fire and Emergency New Zealand have logged 90 storm-related incidents between 7pm and 8pm - making the 12-hour total 472.

Of the 90 incidents, 24 are in Northland, 28 in Auckland, 27 in Waikato, six in Bay of Plenty, two in Gisborne and three in Hawke's Bay.

Some of the incidents FENZ responded to include roofs being lifted, a garden shed being blown around and rescuing people stuck in lifts.

FENZ are prioritising calls where a person's life is in danger.

8.46pm - Bay of Plenty has declared a state of emergency as Cyclone Gabrielle hits the region.

"We are expecting significant coastal inundation (big waves coming way inland) as a result of the extreme low-pressure system, and there is a chance that further evacuations may be required. We need to ensure we can carry those out as effectively and efficiently as we can," a spokesperson said.

"Most of our local Emergency Operations Centres and the Bay of Plenty Group Emergency Coordination Centre are activated and monitored throughout the night."

8.28pm - Auckland families who are still struggling after the recent floods are battling yet another deluge of heavy rain during Cyclone Gabrielle.

Watch the video below to see how community groups are helping those who need it most.

8.18pm - State Highway 1 between Ohaeawai to Pakaraka is now open.

FINAL UPDATE 7:20PM

SH1 between Ohaeawai to Pakaraka is now OPEN. Thank you for your patience. ^EH https://t.co/8RiyujDmvX — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) February 13, 2023

State Highway 35 between Okitu to Ōpōtiki is now closed overnight.

UPDATE 7:550PM

SH35 between Okitu to Ōpōtiki is now CLOSED overnight. Please avoid the area and delay your journey if possible. ^EH https://t.co/QwXv4r4FSl — Waka Kotahi NZTA Waikato/BoP (@WakaKotahiWaiBP) February 13, 2023

State Highway 5 Taupō to Eskdale is now closed due to severe weather conditions.

8.12pm - Tairāwhiti is bracing for a hard night as rain sees rivers bulge, creating a risk of floods.

Meanwhile, hundreds of homes are without power, and crucial roads are closed.

1News chief correspondent John Campbell travelled to the East Coast to see the situation first-hand.

7.53pm - Auckland Emergency Management has ordered the evacuation of a number of Mt Eden residences as a historic tower might collapse.

Historic tower at risk of collapse in Mt Eden. (Source: Leigh Kenyon)

Controller Mace Ward said the order is in place because the Colonial Ammunition Company Shot Tower is at risk of collapsing in the wind, damaging surrounding buildings.

The building, which is 109 years old and 30 metres high, has been analysed by engineers who determined strong winds could bring it down.

"This is an understandably upsetting situation for these people; however, the risk of injury as a result of the tower collapsing is unacceptable," Ward said.

An exclusion zone has been established, and residents who live in it are being asked to seek shelter with friends and family.

Auckland Council will reassess the tower when it is safe to do so. If it is stable, people can reoccupy the buildings; if it is not, emergency accommodation will be provided.

7.31pm - Waka Kotahi is asking drivers to take care when driving through Desert Road between Waiouru and Rangipo as the area is experiencing strong winds.

SH1 DESERT ROAD - STRONG WINDS – 6:35PM, MON 13 FEB

A strong winds warning is currently in place for Desert Rd between Waiouru and Rangipo. Please take extra care throughout the day, especially if you are in a lighter or high-sided vehicle or riding a motorcycle. ^EH pic.twitter.com/406vnihMjw — Waka Kotahi NZTA Central North Island (@WakaKotahiCNI) February 13, 2023

7.25pm - An Interislander ferry broke down tonight before continuing on its journey to Picton.

The Aratere left Wellington at 3.45pm and was reportedly adrift for a time after losing power as it approached the Tory Channel.

After the ferry regained power around 6.30pm, it began heading on a longer alternate route through Queen Charlotte Sound to reach Picton.

Jake Oliver, Assistant Marlborough Harbour Master, told 1News there will be tag boats awaiting at Picton to assist.

"The vessel has slowed down to minimal speeds and it's not yet confirmed why the vessel stopped.

"The reason is currently being investigated with an update to come later tonight," he said.

Read more here.

7.21pm - State Highway 25 Kuāotunu to Whitianga has been closed after multiple slips.

SH25 KUĀOTUNU TO WHITIANGA - SLIPS - 7PM, MON 13 FEB

Due to multiple slips SH25 Kuāotunu to Whitianga is now CLOSED. Please avoid the area and delay your journey if possible.^EH pic.twitter.com/B2V37JNy8e — Waka Kotahi NZTA Waikato/BoP (@WakaKotahiWaiBP) February 13, 2023

7.18pm - Erica Fullerton, who works at Flowers After Hours in Parnell, told 1News business has been impacted "massively" by the wild weather.

"In terms of Valentine's Day, we are usually inundated with orders at this point, and we're just not; people aren't out and about and coming in and celebrating.

"I just feel really, really bad for everyone involved; this is a day that we really rely on every year, you know, it's Valentine's Day, Mother's Day, those are the days you rely on to have huge days and make a really good profit."

She said it's hard to know the full extent of the impacts but is hoping for a late influx of Valentine's orders this afternoon.

Read more here.

7.10pm - The North Island will likely face more "destructive" winds as far south as Taranaki by midnight tonight, 1News meteorologist Dan Corbett says.

"[The cyclone] is extra-tropical, but it still has a lot of tropical moisture, it still has a lot of wind as it barrels up against the high and [creates] that zone of destructive winds," he said.

Corbett also says there is an "oomph" in the atmosphere from the west that could bring a "sting in the tail" to already affected regions.

"[A] little bend in the wind is gonna help to deepen the low and make [for] stronger winds as we run towards midnight, and that won't be good news for certain parts of the North Island," he said, with Coromandel, Auckland, Northland and even Taranaki in the firing line.

He says tomorrow, southwest winds will likely impact Northland and Auckland, reach Taranaki later in the morning, and intensify in Gisborne by Tuesday night.

"It will ease back, but we've got another rough night to come," he warns.

7.05pm - Vodafone CEO Jason Paris said 70 of the service provider's sites are down.

Of those 70, five are in Northland, nine in Auckland, four in Waikato and 12 in Thames-Coromandel.

"We have fixed some earlier outages, but other sites have lost power due to the cyclone," he said on Twitter.

Hi all. 70 sites down. 45 Northland, 9 Auckland, 4 Waikato & 12 in Thames-Coromandel. We have fixed some earlier outages, but other sites have lost power due to the cyclone. All teams deployed & working on remediation, with H&S of our customers & people our priority. Stay safe. https://t.co/d8svbXQcWk — Jason Paris (@JasonCParis) February 13, 2023

7.00pm - Dargaville businesses are hurriedly sandbagging their premises amidst growing flooding fears as Cyclone Gabrielle’s prevailing winds swing around to the southwest.

Sandbagging underway in Dargaville. (Source: Local Democracy Reporting)

Kaipara Mayor Craig Jepson said people in the town centre were this afternoon full on sandbagging their businesses ahead of this evening’s high tide.

Read more here.

6.54pm - The air pressure in Leigh and Whitianga has dropped to its lowest reading in 33 years.

The pressure is currently 979 hPA and is expected to drop to 960hPa overnight.

The air pressure at Leigh & Whitianga has dropped to 979 hPa 📉



For Leigh it's the lowest reading in 33 years or since 1990. The record at Leigh is 978.4 hPa.



Pressure is a way of measuring a storm's intensity. It will continue to drop overnight, likely into the 960s hPa. pic.twitter.com/WGXNesFU7K — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) February 13, 2023

6.37pm - NZDF 3/6 Battalion 1 Field Squadron has 24 New Zealand Army Reservists currently deployed to Ōpōtiki.

They are currently assisting in the evacuation of 180 homes in the area.

6.20pm - Another road which will remain closed to traffic is SH1 Brynderwyn Hills to Waipu.

There have been new slips on the highway meaning it cannot reopen.

6.15pm - The latest MetService rain radar shows most of the North Island is currently receiving a drenching.

Rain radar at 6pm on Feb 13, 2023. (Source: MetService)

6.10pm - Two sections of State Highway 1 in Northland have been closed due to fallen trees.

The road is closed between Ohaeawai and Pakaraka due to a fallen tree across the highway.

SH1 OHAEAWAI TO PAKARAKA - FALLEN TREES - 6:05PM

SH1 is now CLOSED between the intersections of SH12 Ohaeawai and SH10 Pakaraka, due to fallen trees. Please avoid the area and delay your journey. ^AP pic.twitter.com/bJZw4wL4Hk — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) February 13, 2023

Further south, State Highway 1 south of Kaitaia has also closed due to fallen trees. The road is closed in both directions 1km south of Kitchen Rd.

SH1 KAITAIA - FALLEN TREES - 5PM

The road is now CLOSED south of Kitchen Rd, due to fallen trees. Please avoid the area and delay your journey. ^AP pic.twitter.com/JtOXFITw3i — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) February 13, 2023

6.05pm - The main highway connecting Napier and Gisborne will be shut tonight as Cyclone Gabrielle continues to wreak havoc on the North Island.

State Highway 2 between Napier and Wairoa will be closed from 7pm today for at least 12 hours due to a number of slips on the road and a dangerous amount of surface flooding.

6.01pm - Fire and Emergency New Zealand have logged 41 storm-related incidents between 4pm to 5pm - bringing the total to 305 in the past 24 hours.

Of the 41 incidents, 15 are in Northland, 16 in Auckland, nine in Waikato and one in Bay of Plenty.

FENZ is currently prioritising calls where a life is in danger.

Some of the calls were responding to evacuations, floodwater entering a house and a tree which fell on a car in Kaipara District.

A water tower collapsed, people were trapped in a car, and a roof have been lifted in Auckland.

A landslide has hit a house, and there is flooding in Coromandel.

FENZ is also helping with evacuations in Opotiki.

5.53pm - There are currently 10,000 homes without power in the Far North, according to Top Energy.

"Never before have we dealt with such a fluid and dynamic range of outages on our network in such a short period of time."

A spokesperson said power will not be restored until crews can return in the morning and safely assess the damage.

They also said some areas will be without power until the end of the week, possibly into the weekend.

5.45pm - Video taken by Mary Dowler in Kiripaka, Northland, which is inland from Ngunguru near Whangārei, shows her flooded paddocks.

"We have no access off the property, but we are all good, no power still but have a generator," she said.

"We evacuated our granddaughter who lives in the cottage where I took the photos from and soon the access to that will be cut off. Our house is high up on the hill so we are quite safe."

5.35pm - The entire Gisborne district is now under red weather warnings for heavy wind and rain.

The region north of Tolaga bay has been under red weather warnings since Saturday; this now applies to Gisborne south of Tolaga Bay.

Gisborne, north of Tolaga Bay, can expect a further 250 to 300mm of rain on top of what's already fallen, while the south can expect 100 to 150mm.

Tairāwhiti Civil Defence Controller Ben Green says high tide at 11.45pm is also a concern for the region.

"The Hikuwai River is at 12.6m and rising. Other rivers are also rising rapidly, and we are keeping a close eye on those."

5.25pm - Vector says 13,000 Auckland homes are currently without power as of 3.30pm this afternoon.

They also said thousands of homes have had power restored, with new outages constantly appearing.

"In some cases, there are multiple faults occurring, and as we restore power, another fault happens in the same area. While this is the nature of these sorts of extreme weather events, we understand it is hugely frustrating for customers and ask for your patience," they said on Facebook.

Around 1000 field crews and support staff have been helping with the restoration effort, with vector saying, "our crews are committed to getting your power back on."

"If you still have power, be sure to charge up all your devices and power banks and have torches ready so you can be as prepared as possible in case you do face an outage at some stage."

5.18pm - Rail lines in Auckland and down the country towards Marton will remain closed until tomorrow, KiwiRail says.

Alongside this, rail lines from Napier, Taranaki and Palmerston North down to Waikanae will also be closed.

KiwiRail chief operation officer Silvia Sivapakkiam said inspections across Auckland and other North Island rail networks will take place tomorrow if it is safe to do so.

Tomorrow, the line between Picton and Christchurch is planned to close, with heavy wind and rain moving to the top of the South Island.

The Wellington rail netork will remain open.

5.10pm - State Highway 16 Kaukapakapa to Wellsfor is now open under stop/go traffic management.

UPDATE 4:45PM, MON 13 FEB

SH16 Kaukapakapa to Wellsford is now open under STOP/GO traffic management north of West Coast Rd. Please drive with care and follow directions by crews on-site. ^AP pic.twitter.com/t1dsi8ZMPH — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) February 13, 2023

5.08pm - State Highway 2 Tutira in Hawke's Bay has been blocked by a slip.

SH2 TUTIRA, HAWKE'S BAY - SLIP - 3:05PM

A slip south of Tutira is blocking both lanes. Contractors are en route for clean up. Please expect DELAYS. pic.twitter.com/rrRgjqn3Hz — Waka Kotahi NZTA Central North Island (@WakaKotahiCNI) February 13, 2023

5.03pm - Top Energy has told 1News there are currently 18,500 homes across Whangarei and Kaipara.

4.54pm - The Wellington Emergency Management Office has given an update on the city's preparation ahead of Cyclone Gabrielle.

Here's an afternoon #update about the preparations for #CycloneGabrielle. There has been a lot of behind-the-scenes co-ordination going on with our partner agencies and local councils today. Here are some key messages from some of our partner agencies: — Wellington Region Emergency Management Office (@WREMOinfo) February 13, 2023

4.45pm - The Hauraki District Council has declared a state of emergency. Mayor Toby Adams made the declaration at 3.39pm this afternoon.

"We have an unfolding situation with our close neighbours, Thames-Coromandel District being devastatingly affected by ex-Tropical Cyclone Gabrielle, our connecting roads being prepared to close, and evacuations likely in some places; we will need the additional resources that we can access under a Declaration of a State of Emergency," Adams said.

“The main areas of concern are our coastal and low-lying areas. By declaring a state of emergency early, we are empowering our emergency support services and our staff to be able to manage any situation that develops in a way that keeps people safe and protects property and out of harm's way."

Mayor Toby Adams signs declaration. (Source: Supplied)

4.40pm - Ōpōtiki District Council has asked residents in low-lying areas to evacuate.

The council has warned of high tide at Ōpōtiki Wharf by 1.30am Tuesday and is "taking action now to avoid a scramble in the middle of the night as the situation worsens".

"We are currently evacuating residents in low-lying areas of Ohiwa Spit, Kutarere, the Tirohanga Motor Camp, and low-lying areas along SH35 - Opape, Torere, Maraenui, Whanarua Bay, Waihau Bay, Raukokore, and Whangaparaoa."

"If you are in these areas and have not yet been notified to evacuate, please leave as soon as possible.

"Take your grab bag and pets with you and evacuate to friends and family."

You can find a full list of evacuation centres here.

Waka Kotahi NZTA has also stated that SH35 from Ōpōtiki to Gisborne will be closed to through traffic from 7pm tonight.

4.32pm - A state of emergency has been declared for the Waikato District.

It means Waikato District Civil Defence will have special powers to deal with the emergency, including the ability to evacuate residents at high risk of impact.

"The decision was made based on modelling and a risk assessment which indicates several areas of high risk, including low-lying areas near the Waikato river from north of Te Kohanga through to Port Waikato," the council said on Facebook.

"We are now beginning to visit impacted properties directly to let them know they need to evacuate. If you are in another area but feel you are not safe at any time, please self-evacuate immediately."

More information can be found here.

4.27pm - A state of local emergency has been declared for Whakatāne, with mandatory evacuation orders now in force.

It means all homes in West End Ōhope, up to and including Beach Point Apartment complex, will need to evacuate.

Approximately nine low-lying homes have been identified on Harbour Road, Port Ōhope.

The mandatory evacuation will be in place until 3pm Tuesday. Re-entry will be reassessed tomorrow after high tide at 1.35pm.

4.10pm - Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said the Government is yet to make a decision regarding a national state of emergency.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The threshold for a national emergency has not been met, but we are getting an update every four hours," he said.

4.00pm - The Government has announced an $11.5 million support package to support those affected by the recent floods as Cyclone Gabrielle hits.

The package will provide immediate assistance for individuals and families and bespoke support for disabled people like transport assistance. It will also provide a boost to the voluntary sector.

$4 million will go to providers so they can meet increased demand and support the well-being of staff and volunteers.

$1 million will be used to replenish stocks at food banks currently experiencing high demand.

$2 million worth of grants for community groups to support flood response.

$4 million expansion of the scope of Community Connectors to support Auckland and impacted regions' flood response efforts.

$500,000 of ring-fenced funding to respond to the needs of disabled people.

"While we're not out of the woods yet and the full extent of both adverse weather events unfolding, we need to act swiftly to ensure people can continue to access support, whether that be through their church, marae or youth group, for example," Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Social Development and Employment Carmel Sepuloni said

"Our focus remains on the most affected communities including Māori, Pacific, disabled, youth and our ethnic communities, and the organisations and groups that work to support them."

Sepuloni also offered a message of support to Auckanders, saying that "my message to Aucklanders is to look after yourselves and those in your household."

"After making my way across the Civil Defence Centres over the last three days, I’m heartened by the tireless efforts, commitment and dedication of everyone who is supporting, serving and leading the response on the ground. We will get through this."

3.50pm - Auckland Airport has shared statistics on its "significant flight cancellations" today in light of Cyclone Gabrielle.

As of 3.20pm, All 301 domestic flights for the day have been cancelled, while 85 out of 104 international flights have remained grounded.

3.43pm - MetService has advised that Hawke's Bay is now under a red warning for heavy rain until 7am Tuesday.

Ranges and eastern hills south of Napier should expect 250-350mm of rain, while the Ruahine Range coulkd possibly face 400mm, and elsewhere could see 100-150 mm.

The region remains at an Orange Warning for strong wind until 12pm Tuesday.

WARNINGS UPDATE🔴 🌧



Hawke’s Bay is now under Red Warning for heavy rain.



Wind watches and warnings remain for the same areas as this mornings issue, though the start time for Hawke’s Bay’s Warning is earlier.



full details: https://t.co/Yjbq0jgaoz pic.twitter.com/MxvNPYqRbu — MetService (@MetService) February 13, 2023

3.40pm - Drone footage has captured huge swells rolling into Mount Maunganui.

3.36pm - A number of Interislander sailings across the Cook Strait will be cancelled from 2am tomorrow.

Interislander general manager Walter Rushbrook said the decision was to ensure the safety of travellers and staff.

Picton Port is also closed due to high wind and swell conditions until 10pm tomorrow night.

The cancellations will affect 12 sailings.

3.30pm - Auckland Emergency Management is warning residents that the impacts of Cyclone Gabrielle will get worse before they get better.

"We're certainly not out of the woods yet," Deputy Controller Rachel Kelleher said.

She reminded Aucklanders that if they feel vulnerable the best option is to evacuate.

"I can't stress this enough; please have the plan to leave if you see water levels rising around you. Do not wait to be told to leave if you think you’re in danger."

The Auckland City Mission is providing food and shelter for anyone experiencing homelessness. It has a range of people working to "make sure everyone has access to a warm, dry place to shelter through the storm."

Kelleher also reminded residents to avoid putting flood-damaged items or rubbish bins out for kerbside collection.

"These can become hazardous during periods of heavy rain and winds, and collections have been postponed for today and tomorrow. If you see your neighbours putting their bins out, please let them know too," she said.

3.15pm - MetService has released a graphic showing Cyclone Gabrielle's path.

Here's a look at the way the wind wraps tightly around #cyclonegabrielle.



It's either windy now, or getting windy in the next 12-24 hours, across the majority of the country.



Lots of Warnings active. pic.twitter.com/IbpNMyyRAJ — MetService (@MetService) February 13, 2023

3.11pm - NIWA says Cyclone Gabrielle is producing a record storm surge.

They said coastal flooding and erosion are likely for areas along the Coromandel and Bay of Plenty.

#CycloneGabrielle is producing record storm surge.



This Whitianga monitoring station recorded a storm surge of 0.7 metres & rising.



Coastal flooding & erosion are likely for areas along the Coromandel & BoP. Need to watch high tide tomorrow.



Follow: https://t.co/bUsC4wV0bR pic.twitter.com/TA1N4J5tSE — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) February 13, 2023

3.08pm - Gisborne Council has advised that a "rapidly evolving situation" is underway due to weather conditions on the east coast of the North Island.

Areas north of Tolaga Bay can anticipate 350-400mm of rain, while Gisborne and south of Tolaga Bay can expect 150mm.

Tairāwhiti Civil Defence Group Controller Ben Green says the peak of Cyclone Gabrielle is expected around midnight tonight and has asked locals to stay off the roads today.

"We have people evacuating, so please delay travel if you can. We have reports of trees being brought down by the high winds," he says.

"Please hunker down; people in low-lying areas are self-evacuating to stay with whanau and friends, and welfare centres are ready to be activated from 6 pm tonight."

Green adds that increased rainfall will make river levels critical faster than indicated. "We have real concerns for people living in low-lying areas.

"We also advise people to please move any waka or boats away from the river’s edge. Horouta and Mareikura Waka ama groups have moved their club waka; however, privately owned ones still remain and should be moved if possible."

3.02pm - Ōpōtiki residents who live in low-lying areas are being asked to consider evacuation if possible.

"When our evacuation centres open, we will share the locations, what to bring and what to expect. We encourage people to make their own plans in the first instance – if you live in a low-lying coastal area, talk to friends or family about providing a safe place for a night or two," the council said in a statement.

"The centres will provide a place to be safe while the worst of the weather passes, but they won’t be equipped for extended stays."

The Council say they will be directly contacting properties that are in the worst affected areas soon.

2.55pm - State Highway 35 from Okitu to Ōpōtiki will be closed from 7pm tonight.

SH35 OKITU TO ŌPŌTIKI, GISBORNE & BAY OF PLENTY - FLOODING - 2:35PM, MON 13 FEB

From 7pm tonight, SH35 from Okitu to Ōpōtiki will be CLOSED. Please plan ahead if you intend to travel today. ^EH pic.twitter.com/OnZVqrLWFQ — Waka Kotahi NZTA Central North Island (@WakaKotahiCNI) February 13, 2023

2.50pm - MetService Meteorologist Georgina Griffiths said most people in Auckland will see high winds tomorrow when the winds turn southwest.

"Gusts 100 to 120km/h; most people will see these high winds tomorrow," she said.

The size of Cyclone Gabrielle is clear in this video.



Since noon, we're recorded gusts of 150 - 160 km/h, and some stations in Gisborne have recorded rain rates of 15 - 30mm in a single hour. pic.twitter.com/1dZ1A4dxEU — MetService (@MetService) February 13, 2023

2.44pm - Auckland Transport's Stacey van der Putten thanked Aucklanders for listening to advice and staying off the roads.

She said train service cancellations have been extended until midday until Tuesday.

Ferry services are "significantly" disrupted and will be finishing early tonight.

Bus services are running, but Aucklanders should expect disruptions.

2.39pm - FENZ manager Brad Mosby said they have had 198 calls related to severe weather since 1am.

He said 91 came from Northland, 62 from Auckland, 35 from Waikato and a few from Bay of Plenty and Hawke's Bay.

Most relate to wind damage, including roofs lifting, trees falling onto powerlines, and blocking roads, with some trees damaging property.

2.30pm - Vector says 12,00 homes or businesses are currently without power across the Auckland region.

A "massive effort" is ongoing to keep the lights on around the region.

2.26pm - Wayne Brown – "Please stay calm. Panicking will only add to the danger and uncertainty over the next 36 hours."

He urged Aucklanders to "stay at home" if possible.

“It’s going to be a hard night and a tough week ahead,” he said.

Brown spoke briefly and then took questions early as he was heading out to help clear drains.

2.21pm - Coromandel Mayor Len Salt has said the level of community support across his region has been "fantastic to see".

"People are reaching out to their neighbours, reaching out to others in the community and offering to help.

"That is fantastic," he said.

He said Civil Defence centres are set up and ready to be used if needed.

Salt also asked that evacuation is the best option if residents find themselves in a vulnerable situation.

"Go to friends and family if you can do so safely; if that's not possible, go to our website."

The full list of evacuation centres can be found here.

Waves smash the shore at Tairua Beach, Coromandel. (Source: Rachel Garden.)

2.15pm - MetService Meteorologist Georgina Griffiths said, "it’s round two this afternoon".

"We are monitoring a line of heavier rainfall with downpours sitting off the west coast of Auckland expected to roll into Auckland this afternoon and tonight. Likely to only impact parts of Auckland; not everyone will see impacts.

"We expect the wind to come back from a different direction; Great Barrier Island is in for a tough night.

"I think parts of Auckland that have not yet seen challenging wind conditions are expected to see gales overnight.

"Storm surge is still coming and might peak with the high tide at 2am for eastern parts of Auckland."

2.10pm - Video from overnight shows large waves battering Waiwera, north of Auckland.

1.55pm - All ferry sailings to and from Waiheke Island in Auckland tonight have been cancelled. The last services will run from downtown at 5pm with a return at 6pm.

The final sailing from downtown to Matiatia will be 5pm, with the final return sailing from Matiatia to downtown will be 6pm. Follow all live updates here: https://t.co/mzZi5JXbBQ — Chlöe Swarbrick (@_chloeswarbrick) February 13, 2023

1.49pm - We're expecting an update from Auckland Emergency Management at the top of the hour. That briefing will be live-streamed on 1news.co.nz and on the 1News app.

1.46pm - Photos from rural east Auckland show a large tree has fallen over at Beachlands Domain. A red strong wind warning remains in place for the region.

A large tree has been knocked over in Beachlands, Auckland. (Source: Paul Marshall)

1.28pm - NIWA meteorologist Chris Brandolino told Breakfast the heavy winds to come "will really do a good job" tearing up structures in affected areas. Read more

"The analogy I like to use is, if you're doing your gardening and you do some weeding when the ground is wet, those weeds come up quite easily.

"Well, imagine those weeds being telephone poles, or powerlines, or trees," he said.

1.14pm - Air New Zealand has issued a new statement on flight changes after the carrier cancelled many of its flights originally planned to run today.

"11 domestic flights have been added to the schedule to help with recovery efforts with more to come," the carrier said. "Air New Zealand working to add capacity to bring disrupted international customers home as quickly as possible."

Auckland jet services will begin from mid-morning Tuesday.

Turboprop services will begin from mid-afternoon Tuesday.

Air New Zealand planes (file photo).

10,000 international customers have been disrupted, with 6500 left to be rebooked

"Air New Zealand’s service from New York will take off from Rarotonga tomorrow morning, also carrying customers who couldn’t leave in the Cook Islands due to Cyclone Gabrielle’s impact on the airline’s operations."

“Because flights are very full, some customers may receive a notification saying they won’t depart for up to 20 days after their original booking," the airline said.

"We want to assure those customers we now have teams working to get them on an earlier flight – it’s our top priority.”

12.55pm - A photo from Whangamatā, Coromandel shows an overturned boat as the region braces for worsening weather from Cyclone Gabrielle.

A boat appears to have tipped amid the wild weaher in Whangamatā. (Source: Supplied)

12.42pm - MetService has shared satellite imagery showing the current position of Cyclone Gabrielle near the top of the North Island.

Here's a satellite image showing the current location of Cyclone Gabrielle, which is tracking slowly southwards https://t.co/rcECVupUMw ^PL pic.twitter.com/S5TUW8AvAL — MetService (@MetService) February 12, 2023

12.26pm - Watch: Several roads are flooded in the Tairāwhiti region

12.12pm - People close to the rivers in low-lying parts of Whangārei Central and the town basin area are being urged to evacuate before high tide at 1.56pm today.

There is a "high risk of tidal flooding", Whangārei District Council wrote on Facebook.

"There may be further flooding overnight, so be prepared to stay elsewhere.

"Please move vehicles from low-lying areas. Police and FENZ will be in the area door-knocking and assisting with the evacuation."

12.00pm - Here's a photo of flooding in Whangārei this morning.

A photo shows flooding in Whau Valley, Whangarei in Northland. (Source: Supplied)

Photos show the impact of Cyclone Gabrielle's heavy rain and strong winds in Northland.

Another photo appears to show a roof or piece of panelling precariously perched against a boat in Whangārei.

A photo taken at Paihia Wharf of a large wave in the Bay Of Islands. (Source: Gwen Gilmore )

A piece of panelling has been blown onto a boat at Kissing Point Marina in Whangarei, Northland. (Source: Mike Burnett)

11.43am - Emergency Management Minister Kieran McAnulty and National Civil Defence's acting director Roger Ball spoke to the media from the "Beehive Bunker" at about 11am.

Emergency Management Minister Kieran McAnulty (right) and NEMA's acting director Roger Ball (left). (Source: 1News)

Ball said 58,000 people were currently without electricity. He said the cyclone was "stretching the system quite considerably" across the North Island.

Full video: Emergency Management Minister speaks on Cyclone Gabrielle

One hundred and fifty Defence Force staff have been deployed to help with cyclone recovery efforts, according to McAnulty.

McAnulty said: "MetService has advised me that today is the critical day in the event - with a highly dangerous combination of high winds and heavy rain."

Officials are still assessing the need to declare a state of national emergency every four hours, the minister said. McAnulty added that current advice did not suggest it was needed and noted that there had only been two declared in New Zealand's history.

States of emergency have so far been declared in five regions: Auckland, Northland, Thames-Coromandel, Tairāwhiti, and Ōpōtiki.

11.21am - A house has been pushed off its foundations by a landslip in Thornton Bay, Coromandel. The photos are at the top of this article.

Photos show a tree has been blown onto a house in Arkles Bay, Auckland. There is currently a red strong wind warning in force across the country's largest centre. (Source: 1News)

10.45am - Ōpōtiki mayor David Moore has declared a state of emergency for his district this morning. He says the declaration was done early given the district’s "unique situation with long coastlines, vulnerable roads, and history of issues in extreme weather events."

10.39am - The Prime Minister is unable to fly out of Auckland because of the cyclone, 1News Political Editor Jessica Mutch McKay reports.

Chris Hipkins' absence in Wellington could have an impact on the opening of Parliament this week. The PM was meant to deliver his 2023 opening speech in the house on Tuesday and have his first question time as prime minister on Wednesday.

Emergency Management Minister Kieran McAnulty and NEMA's acting director Roger Ball are expected to update the public at the top of the hour.

That media conference will be live-streamed on 1news.co.nz and the 1News app. There will also be live updates on this page if you cannot listen in.

10.23am - A state of emergency has been declared in Tairāwhiti, Gisborne's mayor says.

Mayor Rehette Stoltz made the declaration just before 10am this morning as Cyclone Gabrielle edged towards the Tairāwhiti region.

“A state of emergency enables Civil Defence to coordinate a regional response across all emergency partners," Stoltz said.

“We ask the community to keep up to date and to call Civil Defence on 0800 653 800 if you require any assistance. Call 111 if your life or safety is at risk.”

Cyclone Gabrielle at 6am on Monday, February 13. (Source: Earth Nullschool)

Rain is expected to increase in intensity throughout today with between 300-400mm inland north of Tolaga Bay and 100-150mm over Gisborne.

Speaking to Breakfast earlier, Gisborne's mayor said that the cyclone would create a testing time for residents who have endured several weather events in the past year.

"We definitely don't need this... I can't believe we're here again. Our community is tired," she said.

"We are ready though, I do want to say to our community we are as prepared as we can be."

"We are asking our community just to be alert, listen to what we're telling you via our Civil Defence page, listen to the news, watch the TV, we've got your back."

Tairāwhiti Civil Defence Group Controller Ben Green said in a statement that it’s the combination of high-intensity rain, gale force winds, 5-7m waves and storm surges.

MetService has issued a red heavy rain warning for northern Gisborne and an orange heavy rain warning for the rest of the region. The agency's Lisa Murray told Breakfast earlier that rainfall for the region could be significant.

"Let's put it this way. MetService usually issues an orange warning for 100mm of rain in 24 hours. What we're going to see in the next 24 hours, for some of those regions, like northern Gisborne, is 300-450mm."

10.16am - State Highway 16 between Wellsford and Kaukapakapa has been blocked due to fallen trees, Waka Kotahi says. Aucklanders are urged to detour via State Highway 1.

UPDATE 10:05AM

Due to fallen trees with powerlines down just north of West Coast Rd, #SH16 is closed in both directions between Kaukapakapa & Wellsford. Delay your journey or follow detour via SH1/Warkworth: https://t.co/g7dzW59UEw ^TP https://t.co/OWZAGZMJTk — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) February 12, 2023

9.57am - Leanne Otene, president of the National Principals' Federation, told Breakfast the Ministry of Education communicated clearly with schools from the start.

"Yes, there was frustration by principals, no doubt about it, they were calling for a widespread closure," she said.

"In response to that, the Ministry sent out a note... saying look, we are 100% behind you, should you decide to close."

9.17am - Power is out for tens of thousands of properties across the North Island.

In Auckland, rural parts of the city are seeing significant outages. Vector's outage map reports that there are major supply issues in northern areas and the rural east.

Vector outage map as of 9am on Monday, February 13. (Source: Vector)

In the Far North, Top Energy says around 10,500 customers are off mains power.

In other parts of Northland, Northpower says there are currently 18,500 households and businesses without power.

9.05am - An Auckland man woke up this morning to realise one of the panels from his back deck roof had flown into his neighbour's garden.

A roof panel that went flying from Andrew Cozens's house. (Source: Supplied)

Andrew Cozens slept soundly through the night in his Grafton home. However, his partner says she heard a "huge bang", and the whole house shook at about 3am.

"I looked out the window when I woke up, and one of the panels was missing. I couldn't see it in the garden, eventually found it resting down the side of the neighbour's house," Andrew told 1News.

"My partner said there was a huge bang around 3am, and the whole house shook - but I slept through it."

He says he looked at readings from a Grey Lynn weather station to learn of gusts into the low 80s early today and guesses that was about the time he lost part of the roof.

Severe gales, with gusts reaching 120 to 130 km/h, or possibly higher, are expected today as Cyclone Gabrielle continues on its track towards Auckland and further south down the North Island.

Video on social media have shown trees in some parts of Auckland have been uprooted with branches fallen across roads.

8.51am - Earlier, MetService's head of weather communication Lisa Murray told Breakfast that "today is going to be the worst day for most regions."

She said the forecaster was expecting "the eye of the storm" to sit over Great Barrier Island at midnight - about 100km northeast of Auckland.

Murray added that the rainfall in some parts of the North Island will be significant.

"Let's put it this way. MetService usually issues an orange warning for 100mm of rain in 24 hours. What we're going to see in the next 24 hours, for some of those regions, like northern Gisborne, is 300-450mm."

8.30am - Auckland Emergency Management's deputy controller Rachel Kelleher said the city had gusts of up to 130km/h overnight.

"Now is not the time for complacency," she said.

According to Kelleher, the cyclone was still in its "early stage," with further impacts coming this afternoon, tonight, and into Tuesday morning.

Auckland Emergency Management's Rachel Kelleher speaks at a briefing. (Source: 1News)

Fire and Emergency's Vaughan Mackereth said that the calmer conditions right now will not hold going into later today.

"This is the beginning of what we know will be a very long storm. Please, don't be lulled into this false sense of security," he said.

Auckland Transport's Stacey van der Putten said no trains would run in the city until 3pm at the earliest. She urged people to continue staying home and said school buses would be prioritised for any educational institutions that remained open.

Authorities said that the city's roads were quiet this morning, with Aucklanders heeding advice to stay at home. Kelleher also warned people against taking a stroll to the beach in order to watch large swells.

7.57am - Photos show a tree has been blown onto a house in Arkles Bay, Auckland. There is currently a red strong wind warning in force across the country's largest centre.

7.56am - Prime Minister Chris Hipkins spoke to Breakfast earlier about central government's response to Cyclone Gabrielle.

The PM spoke from Auckland Emergency Management's central co-ordination centre where other Civil Defence officials and authorities have gathered.

"I was only intending to be here for the morning but Air New Zealand have indicated that they're unlikely to be flying out of Auckland until at least the middle of tomorrow.

"Parliament resumes tomorrow, though, so one way or the other - I'll be looking to try to find a way back to Wellington some point later on today," he said.

When asked, Hipkins said it wasn't his place to say whether he trusted Auckland mayor Wayne Brown - who has been criticised for his response to the earlier floods.

"I can control what I can do," he said.

Yesterday, new Auckland Minister Michael Wood said he trusted the mayor to handle the disaster response. Brown was initially scheduled to appear on Breakfast this morning.

The PM said the Ministry of Education's response to the cyclone had been appropriate and said "schools are best placed to make" decisions about potential closures.

7.38am - Earlier, NEMA acting director Roger Ball has told Breakfast that the agency is primarily concerned about ongoing power outages in the upper North Island.

He said that the number of calls for help were steady overnight and that it had been manageable for emergency authorities. Tens of thousands of people are currently without power in Northland and Auckland.

"Unfortunately, it's been a bit of a sleepless and challenging night - especially up north."

"At this point, we have reports of many trees down, damage to roads, and quite extensive power outages," he said.

"It is mainly the power outages we are concerned about, but things are probably going to get worse before they get better today as the system works its way down."

Ball said there could be additional mobile alerts sent out today. Seven alerts had been issued yesterday.

"The system will move its way down the North Island. We're expecting around midnight-to-1am - it will be off Great Barrier Island. It then takes a slightly southeast curve, and the effects of this will be coming around the eastern coastline of the North Island."

7.17am - Far North mayor Moko Tepania has told Breakfast "it's still very wet and very windy" across the district. "Raining all night, but it's the wind that gets you," he said.

"I thought that the roof of my whare was going to blow off a couple of times there to be honest... The biggest impact has definitely got to be through power outages."

He said the council expected more storm-related calls to come in "hot and fast" throughout the day..

7.10am - Prime Minister Chris Hipkins will be speaking on Breakfast in a couple minutes.

1News reporters are across Auckland and Northland as the cyclone hits.

6.31am - Fire crews have received over 180 calls overnight due to heavy winds.

"There were over 180 calls in the 12 hours to 5am. Most were from people in Northland and Auckland, with a small number in Waikato," Fire and Emergency said in a statement.

"Fire and Emergency has received a steady flow of calls to incidents related to strong winds overnight. They ranged from loose roofing to fallen trees, windows blown out, and downed power lines."

6.04am - The Auckland Harbour Bridge will be re-opening shortly, according to Waka Kotahi NZTA. The agency said people should still consider using the Western Ring Route as an alternative since there would be lane and speed restrictions on the bridge.

Road workers on the on-ramp to the Auckland Harbour Bridge on Monday, February 13. (Source: Waka Kotahi)

"Following overnight closure due to severe wind gusts, the Harbour Bridge will shortly reopen with lane reductions & speed restrictions," the agency said.

"Expect two lanes in each direction only. Take extra care and expect delays. Consider using State Highway 18 and State Highway 16."

Authorities warned yesterday that people could expect the bridge to close at short notice amid heavy winds and rain approaching Auckland.

Auckland Transport says that bus services will be returning to normal routes.