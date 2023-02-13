Live: Auckland Harbour Bridge re-opens with restrictions

Join 1News for live updates as the upper North Island continues to feel the effects of Cyclone Gabrielle.

What you need to know

MetService has given an orange strong wind warning to most of the North Island. Red warnings are currently in place in Auckland, Northland, Coromandel, and northern Gisborne.

Cyclone Gabrielle's first impacts were felt in Northland yesterday — with power outages and downed trees. The focus for authorities is turning towards Auckland and Coromandel where significant impacts are expected to hit today and tomorrow.

Three regions are under a state of emergency declaration as the cyclone hits. Waka Kotahi NZTA is warning people in the upper North Island to avoid all non-essential travel. Schools and council facilities have been closed in Auckland.

The full list of weather warnings can be found here

Live updates

7.10am - Prime Minister Chris Hipkins will be speaking on Breakfast in a couple minutes.

1News reporters are across Auckland and Northland as the cyclone hits.

6.55am NEMA acting director Roger Ball has told Breakfast that the agency is primarily concerned about ongoing power outages in the upper North Island.

He said that the number of calls for help were steady overnight and that it had been manageable for emergency authorities. Tens of thousands of people are currently without power in Northland and Auckland.

Roger Ball (file image). (Source: 1News)

"Unfortunately, it's been a bit of a sleepless and challenging night - especially up north."

"At this point, we have reports of many trees down, damage to roads, and quite extensive power outages," he said.

"It is mainly the power outages we are concerned about, but things are probably going to get worse before they get better today as the system works its way down."

Ball said there could be additional mobile alerts sent out today. Seven alerts had been issued yesterday.

"The system will move its way down the North Island. We're expecting around midnight-1am - it will be off Great Barrier Island. It then takes a slightly southeast curve, and the effects of this will be coming around the eastern coastline of the North Island."

6.31am - Fire crews have received over 180 calls overnight due to heavy winds.

"There were over 180 calls in the 12 hours to 5am. Most were from people in Northland and Auckland, with a small number in Waikato," Fire and Emergency said in a statement.

"Fire and Emergency has received a steady flow of calls to incidents related to strong winds overnight. They ranged from loose roofing to fallen trees, windows blown out, and downed power lines."

6.04am - The Auckland Harbour Bridge will be re-opening shortly, according to Waka Kotahi NZTA. The agency said people should still consider using the Western Ring Route as an alternative since there would be lane and speed restrictions on the bridge.

Road workers on the on-ramp to the Auckland Harbour Bridge on Monday, February 13. (Source: Waka Kotahi)

"Following overnight closure due to severe wind gusts, the Harbour Bridge will shortly reopen with lane reductions & speed restrictions," the agency said.

"Expect two lanes in each direction only. Take extra care and expect delays. Consider using State Highway 18 and State Highway 16."

Authorities warned yesterday that people could expect the bridge to close at short notice amid heavy winds and rain approaching Auckland.

Auckland Transport says that bus services will be returning to normal routes.