Live: Air NZ set to resume some flights tomorrow morning

Join 1News for live updates as the upper North Island continues to feel the effects of Cyclone Gabrielle.

What you need to know

Cyclone Gabrielle: What you need to know

Live updates

1.49pm - We're expecting an update from Auckland Emergency Management at the top of the hour. That briefing will be live-streamed on 1news.co.nz and on the 1News app.

1.46pm - Photos from rural east Auckland show a large tree has fallen over at Beachlands Domain. A red strong wind warning remains in place for the region.

A large tree has been knocked over in Beachlands, Auckland. (Source: Paul Marshall)

1.28pm - NIWA meteorologist Chris Brandolino told Breakfast the heavy winds to come "will really do a good job" tearing up structures in affected areas. Read more

"The analogy I like to use is, if you're doing your gardening and you do some weeding when the ground is wet, those weeds come up quite easily.

"Well, imagine those weeds being telephone poles, or powerlines, or trees," he said.

READ MORE: One missing after boat breaks mooring near Great Barrier Island

1.14pm - Air New Zealand has issued a new statement on flight changes after the carrier cancelled many of its flights originally planned to run today.

"11 domestic flights have been added to the schedule to help with recovery efforts with more to come," the carrier said. "Air New Zealand working to add capacity to bring disrupted international customers home as quickly as possible."

Auckland jet services will begin from mid-morning Tuesday.

Turboprop services will begin from mid-afternoon Tuesday.

Air New Zealand planes (file photo).

10,000 international customers have been disrupted, with 6500 left to be rebooked

"Air New Zealand’s service from New York will take off from Rarotonga tomorrow morning, also carrying customers who couldn’t leave in the Cook Islands due to Cyclone Gabrielle’s impact on the airline’s operations."

“Because flights are very full, some customers may receive a notification saying they won’t depart for up to 20 days after their original booking," the airline said.

"We want to assure those customers we now have teams working to get them on an earlier flight – it’s our top priority.”

12.55pm - A photo from Whangamatā, Coromandel shows an overturned boat as the region braces for worsening weather from Cyclone Gabrielle.

A boat appears to have tipped amid the wild weaher in Whangamatā. (Source: Supplied)

12.42pm - MetService has shared satellite imagery showing the current position of Cyclone Gabrielle near the top of the North Island.

Here's a satellite image showing the current location of Cyclone Gabrielle, which is tracking slowly southwards https://t.co/rcECVupUMw ^PL pic.twitter.com/S5TUW8AvAL — MetService (@MetService) February 12, 2023

12.26pm - Watch: Several roads are flooded in the Tairāwhiti region

12.12pm - People close to the rivers in low-lying parts of Whangārei Central and the town basin area are being urged to evacuate before high tide at 1.56pm today.

There is a "high risk of tidal flooding", Whangārei District Council wrote on Facebook.

"There may be further flooding overnight, so be prepared to stay elsewhere.

"Please move vehicles from low-lying areas. Police and FENZ will be in the area door-knocking and assisting with the evacuation."

12.00pm - Here's a photo of flooding in Whangārei this morning.

A photo shows flooding in Whau Valley, Whangarei in Northland. (Source: Supplied)

Photos show the impact of Cyclone Gabrielle's heavy rain and strong winds in Northland.

Another photo appears to show a roof or piece of panelling precariously perched against a boat in Whangārei.

A photo taken at Paihia Wharf of a large wave in the Bay Of Islands. (Source: Gwen Gilmore )

A piece of panelling has been blown onto a boat at Kissing Point Marina in Whangarei, Northland. (Source: Mike Burnett)

11.43am - Emergency Management Minister Kieran McAnulty and National Civil Defence's acting director Roger Ball spoke to the media from the "Beehive Bunker" at about 11am.

Emergency Management Minister Kieran McAnulty (right) and NEMA's acting director Roger Ball (left). (Source: 1News)

Ball said 58,000 people were currently without electricity. He said the cyclone was "stretching the system quite considerably" across the North Island.

Full video: Emergency Management Minister speaks on Cyclone Gabrielle

One hundred and fifty Defence Force staff have been deployed to help with cyclone recovery efforts, according to McAnulty.

McAnulty said: "MetService has advised me that today is the critical day in the event - with a highly dangerous combination of high winds and heavy rain."

Officials are still assessing the need to declare a state of national emergency every four hours, the minister said. McAnulty added that current advice did not suggest it was needed and noted that there had only been two declared in New Zealand's history.

States of emergency have so far been declared in five regions: Auckland, Northland, Thames-Coromandel, Tairāwhiti, and Ōpōtiki.

11.21am - A house has been pushed off its foundations by a landslip in Thornton Bay, Coromandel. The photos are at the top of this article.

Photos show a tree has been blown onto a house in Arkles Bay, Auckland. There is currently a red strong wind warning in force across the country's largest centre. (Source: 1News)

10.45am - Ōpōtiki mayor David Moore has declared a state of emergency for his district this morning. He says the declaration was done early given the district’s "unique situation with long coastlines, vulnerable roads, and history of issues in extreme weather events."

READ MORE: Cyclone Gabrielle's expected track explained

10.39am - The Prime Minister is unable to fly out of Auckland because of the cyclone, 1News Political Editor Jessica Mutch McKay reports.

Chris Hipkins' absence in Wellington could have an impact on the opening of Parliament this week. The PM was meant to deliver his 2023 opening speech in the house on Tuesday and have his first question time as prime minister on Wednesday.

Emergency Management Minister Kieran McAnulty and NEMA's acting director Roger Ball are expected to update the public at the top of the hour.

That media conference will be live-streamed on 1news.co.nz and the 1News app. There will also be live updates on this page if you cannot listen in.

READ MORE: Cyclone Gabrielle: Facts and figures from early onslaught

10.23am - A state of emergency has been declared in Tairāwhiti, Gisborne's mayor says.

Mayor Rehette Stoltz made the declaration just before 10am this morning as Cyclone Gabrielle edged towards the Tairāwhiti region.

“A state of emergency enables Civil Defence to coordinate a regional response across all emergency partners," Stoltz said.

“We ask the community to keep up to date and to call Civil Defence on 0800 653 800 if you require any assistance. Call 111 if your life or safety is at risk.”

Cyclone Gabrielle at 6am on Monday, February 13. (Source: Earth Nullschool)

Rain is expected to increase in intensity throughout today with between 300-400mm inland north of Tolaga Bay and 100-150mm over Gisborne.

Speaking to Breakfast earlier, Gisborne's mayor said that the cyclone would create a testing time for residents who have endured several weather events in the past year.

"We definitely don't need this... I can't believe we're here again. Our community is tired," she said.

"We are ready though, I do want to say to our community we are as prepared as we can be."

"We are asking our community just to be alert, listen to what we're telling you via our Civil Defence page, listen to the news, watch the TV, we've got your back."

Tairāwhiti Civil Defence Group Controller Ben Green said in a statement that it’s the combination of high-intensity rain, gale force winds, 5-7m waves and storm surges.

MetService has issued a red heavy rain warning for northern Gisborne and an orange heavy rain warning for the rest of the region. The agency's Lisa Murray told Breakfast earlier that rainfall for the region could be significant.

"Let's put it this way. MetService usually issues an orange warning for 100mm of rain in 24 hours. What we're going to see in the next 24 hours, for some of those regions, like northern Gisborne, is 300-450mm."

10.16am - State Highway 16 between Wellsford and Kaukapakapa has been blocked due to fallen trees, Waka Kotahi says. Aucklanders are urged to detour via State Highway 1.

UPDATE 10:05AM

Due to fallen trees with powerlines down just north of West Coast Rd, #SH16 is closed in both directions between Kaukapakapa & Wellsford. Delay your journey or follow detour via SH1/Warkworth: https://t.co/g7dzW59UEw ^TP https://t.co/OWZAGZMJTk — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) February 12, 2023

9.57am - Leanne Otene, president of the National Principals' Federation, told Breakfast the Ministry of Education communicated clearly with schools from the start.

"Yes, there was frustration by principals, no doubt about it, they were calling for a widespread closure," she said.

"In response to that, the Ministry sent out a note... saying look, we are 100% behind you, should you decide to close."

9.17am - Power is out for tens of thousands of properties across the North Island.

In Auckland, rural parts of the city are seeing significant outages. Vector's outage map reports that there are major supply issues in northern areas and the rural east.

Vector outage map as of 9am on Monday, February 13. (Source: Vector)

In the Far North, Top Energy says around 10,500 customers are off mains power.

READ MORE: Cyclone Gabrielle: 'We really encourage people to take wise decisions'

In other parts of Northland, Northpower says there are currently 18,500 households and businesses without power.

9.05am - An Auckland man woke up this morning to realise one of the panels from his back deck roof had flown into his neighbour's garden.

A roof panel that went flying from Andrew Cozens's house. (Source: Supplied)

Andrew Cozens slept soundly through the night in his Grafton home. However, his partner says she heard a "huge bang", and the whole house shook at about 3am.

"I looked out the window when I woke up, and one of the panels was missing. I couldn't see it in the garden, eventually found it resting down the side of the neighbour's house," Andrew told 1News.

"My partner said there was a huge bang around 3am, and the whole house shook - but I slept through it."

READ MORE: Cyclone Gabrielle: MetService issues latest weather warnings

He says he looked at readings from a Grey Lynn weather station to learn of gusts into the low 80s early today and guesses that was about the time he lost part of the roof.

Severe gales, with gusts reaching 120 to 130 km/h, or possibly higher, are expected today as Cyclone Gabrielle continues on its track towards Auckland and further south down the North Island.

Video on social media have shown trees in some parts of Auckland have been uprooted with branches fallen across roads.

8.51am - Earlier, MetService's head of weather communication Lisa Murray told Breakfast that "today is going to be the worst day for most regions."

She said the forecaster was expecting "the eye of the storm" to sit over Great Barrier Island at midnight - about 100km northeast of Auckland.

Murray added that the rainfall in some parts of the North Island will be significant.

"Let's put it this way. MetService usually issues an orange warning for 100mm of rain in 24 hours. What we're going to see in the next 24 hours, for some of those regions, like northern Gisborne, is 300-450mm."

8.30am - Auckland Emergency Management's deputy controller Rachel Kelleher said the city had gusts of up to 130km/h overnight.

"Now is not the time for complacency," she said.

According to Kelleher, the cyclone was still in its "early stage," with further impacts coming this afternoon, tonight, and into Tuesday morning.

Auckland Emergency Management's Rachel Kelleher speaks at a briefing. (Source: 1News)

Fire and Emergency's Vaughan Mackereth said that the calmer conditions right now will not hold going into later today.

"This is the beginning of what we know will be a very long storm. Please, don't be lulled into this false sense of security," he said.

Auckland Transport's Stacey van der Putten said no trains would run in the city until 3pm at the earliest. She urged people to continue staying home and said school buses would be prioritised for any educational institutions that remained open.

Authorities said that the city's roads were quiet this morning, with Aucklanders heeding advice to stay at home. Kelleher also warned people against taking a stroll to the beach in order to watch large swells.

7.57am - Photos show a tree has been blown onto a house in Arkles Bay, Auckland. There is currently a red strong wind warning in force across the country's largest centre.

7.56am - Prime Minister Chris Hipkins spoke to Breakfast earlier about central government's response to Cyclone Gabrielle.

The PM spoke from Auckland Emergency Management's central co-ordination centre where other Civil Defence officials and authorities have gathered.

"I was only intending to be here for the morning but Air New Zealand have indicated that they're unlikely to be flying out of Auckland until at least the middle of tomorrow.

"Parliament resumes tomorrow, though, so one way or the other - I'll be looking to try to find a way back to Wellington some point later on today," he said.

When asked, Hipkins said it wasn't his place to say whether he trusted Auckland mayor Wayne Brown - who has been criticised for his response to the earlier floods.

"I can control what I can do," he said.

Yesterday, new Auckland Minister Michael Wood said he trusted the mayor to handle the disaster response. Brown was initially scheduled to appear on Breakfast this morning.

The PM said the Ministry of Education's response to the cyclone had been appropriate and said "schools are best placed to make" decisions about potential closures.

7.38am - Earlier, NEMA acting director Roger Ball has told Breakfast that the agency is primarily concerned about ongoing power outages in the upper North Island.

He said that the number of calls for help were steady overnight and that it had been manageable for emergency authorities. Tens of thousands of people are currently without power in Northland and Auckland.

"Unfortunately, it's been a bit of a sleepless and challenging night - especially up north."

"At this point, we have reports of many trees down, damage to roads, and quite extensive power outages," he said.

"It is mainly the power outages we are concerned about, but things are probably going to get worse before they get better today as the system works its way down."

Ball said there could be additional mobile alerts sent out today. Seven alerts had been issued yesterday.

"The system will move its way down the North Island. We're expecting around midnight-to-1am - it will be off Great Barrier Island. It then takes a slightly southeast curve, and the effects of this will be coming around the eastern coastline of the North Island."

7.17am - Far North mayor Moko Tepania has told Breakfast "it's still very wet and very windy" across the district. "Raining all night, but it's the wind that gets you," he said.

"I thought that the roof of my whare was going to blow off a couple of times there to be honest... The biggest impact has definitely got to be through power outages."

He said the council expected more storm-related calls to come in "hot and fast" throughout the day..

7.10am - Prime Minister Chris Hipkins will be speaking on Breakfast in a couple minutes.

1News reporters are across Auckland and Northland as the cyclone hits.

6.31am - Fire crews have received over 180 calls overnight due to heavy winds.

"There were over 180 calls in the 12 hours to 5am. Most were from people in Northland and Auckland, with a small number in Waikato," Fire and Emergency said in a statement.

"Fire and Emergency has received a steady flow of calls to incidents related to strong winds overnight. They ranged from loose roofing to fallen trees, windows blown out, and downed power lines."

6.04am - The Auckland Harbour Bridge will be re-opening shortly, according to Waka Kotahi NZTA. The agency said people should still consider using the Western Ring Route as an alternative since there would be lane and speed restrictions on the bridge.

Road workers on the on-ramp to the Auckland Harbour Bridge on Monday, February 13. (Source: Waka Kotahi)

"Following overnight closure due to severe wind gusts, the Harbour Bridge will shortly reopen with lane reductions & speed restrictions," the agency said.

"Expect two lanes in each direction only. Take extra care and expect delays. Consider using State Highway 18 and State Highway 16."

Authorities warned yesterday that people could expect the bridge to close at short notice amid heavy winds and rain approaching Auckland.

Auckland Transport says that bus services will be returning to normal routes.