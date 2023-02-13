2023 Super Bowl ads lean on nostalgia, celebrity influence

The big day for marketers has arrived: The Super Bowl is advertising's biggest, glitziest stage.

Big-name advertisers from Netflix to Google paid as much as US$7 million (NZ$11.1 million) for a 30-second spot during the game this afternoon, seeking to capture the attention of the roughly 100 million viewers who tune in each year.

To get the most out of those millions, many advertisers released their ads days ahead of the big game to maximise publicity. Ram spoofed ads for erectile dysfunction in a commercial for its Ram 1500 REV electric pickup by showing drivers worried about premature electrification. In other ads, John Travolta and Scrubs star Donald Faison and Zach Braff sing a T-Mobile-themed version of Summer Nights from Grease. Adam Driver creates multiple versions of himself for Squarespace, and Alicia Silverstone reprises her Clueless character for the online shopping site Rakuten.

Here are some of the best 2023 Superbowl ads

The Frito-Lay brand recreates Breaking Bad with Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul — but this time, the duo are cooking up the PopCorners snack in their RV instead of anything illicit.

The online shopping site tapped Clueless stars Alicia Silverstone and Elisa Donovan to recreate a scene from the 1995 hit and convey that Rakuten gives shoppers cash back on purchases. Designer Christian Siriano also appears as a student.

To promote its 5G home internet, John Travolta sings a version of Summer Nights with Scrubs stars Donald Faison and Zach Braff, touting its benefits.

Pepsi is running two ads starring Ben Stiller and Steve Martin that ask Great acting or great taste? and ask viewers to taste Pepsi Zero Sugar for themselves.

Music stars Jack Harlow, Missy Elliott and Elton John team up in an ad for Doritos Sweet & Tangy BBQ that shows Harlow abandoning his rap career to focus on the triangle — a Doritos-shaped musical instrument.

Adam Driver contemplates the fact that Squarespace is a website that makes websites and splits into multiple versions of himself.

Actress Melissa McCarthy stars in a musical number for the travel site about her desire to go on a trip somewhere, anywhere.

Celebrity chef Matty Matheson, Wu-Tang Clan's Raekwon The Chef and Nickelodeon's stop-motion-animated Tiny Chef help a DoorDash shopper find the best products.

Google promotes its Pixel photo editing tools Magic Eraser and Photo Unblur with a 90-second spot featuring Amy Schumer, Doja Cat and NBA star Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Snoop Dogg wears different Skechers throughout the day with cameos from Martha Stewart and others.