US warplane shoots down unidentified object over Canada

11:36am
File image: Military jets. (Source: istock.com)

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said today that on his order a US warplane shot down an unidentified object that was flying high over northern Canada, acting a day after US planes took similar action over Alaska.

Shortly before Trueau’s tweet, the North American Aerospace Defense Command said it had detected an object flying at high altitude over Canada. NORAD gave no further information, including when the object was first spotted or what it is.

A spokesman, Maj. Olivier Gallant, said both Canadian and US warplanes operating as part of NORAD had been deployed.

On Twitter, Trudeau then announced: “I ordered the take down of an unidentified object that violated Canadian airspace. @NORADCommand shot down the object over the Yukon. Canadian and US aircraft were scrambled, and a US F-22 successfully fired at the object.”

The object was the third known to have violated North American airspace in the past two weeks.

In a second tweet, Trudeau said: “I spoke with President Biden this afternoon. Canadian Forces will now recover and analyse the wreckage of the object. Thank you to NORAD for keeping the watch over North America.”

A suspected Chinese spy balloon spent nearly a week flying through Canada and US airspace before it was shot down by US warplanes off South Carolina last Sunday.

