Turkey's 'disaster of the century' tops 28,000 dead

Five days after two powerful earthquakes hours apart caused thousands of buildings to collapse, killing more than 28,000 people and leaving millions homeless, rescuers were still pulling unlikely survivors from the ruins — one of them just 7 months old.

Although each rescue elicited hugs and shouts of "Allahu akbar!" — "God is great!" — from the weary men and women working tirelessly in the freezing temperatures to save lives, they were the exception in a region blanketed by grief, desperation and mounting frustration.

Dramatic rescues were being broadcast on Turkish television, including the rescue of the Narli family in central Kahramanmaras 133 hours after the quake struck early Monday. First, 12-year-old Nehir Naz Narli was saved, and then both of her parents.

Erdogan said the scope of the disaster was rare, both in terms of the size of the affected area and the number of people living there. He called the earthquake as the "disaster of the century". He said it had impacted an area 500km in diameter that is home to 13.5 million people in Turkey and an unknown number in Syria.

"In some parts of our settlements close to the fault line, we can say that almost no stone was left standing,'' he said earlier on Saturday (local time) from Diyarbakir.

Still, the day brought one astonishing rescue after another, numbering more than a dozen.

Melisa Ulku, a woman in her 20s, was extricated from the rubble in Elbistan in the 132th hour since the quake, following the rescue of another person at the same site in the same hour. Ahead of her rescue, police announced that people shouldn't cheer or clap in order to not interfere with other rescue efforts nearby. She was covered in a thermal blanket on a stretcher. Rescuers were hugging. Some shouted "God is great!"

Just an hour earlier, a 3-year-old girl and her father were pulled from debris in the town of Islahiye, also in Gaziantep province, and soon after a 7-year-old girl was rescued in the province of Hatay.

The rescues brought shimmers of joy amid overwhelming devastation days after Monday's 7.8-magnitude quake and a powerful aftershock hours later caused thousands of buildings to collapse.

Along with the people who were killed, more than 80,000 were injured and millions were left homeless.

The search operations also produced searing disappointments. Rescuers reached a 13-year-old girl inside the debris of a collapsed building in Hatay province early Saturday and intubated her. But she died before the medical teams could amputate a limb and free her from the rubble, Hurriyet newspaper reported.

Even though experts say trapped people can live for a week or more, the odds of finding more survivors were quickly waning amid freezing temperatures. Rescuers were shifting to thermal cameras to help identify life amid the rubble, a sign that any remaining survivors could be too weak to call for help.

As aid continued to arrive, a 99-member group from the Indian Army's medical assistance team began treating the injured in a temporary field hospital in the southern city of Iskenderun, where a main hospital was demolished.

A large makeshift graveyard was under construction on the outskirts of Antakya on Saturday. Backhoes and bulldozers dug pits in the field on the northeastern edge of the city as trucks and ambulances loaded with black body bags arrived continuously. Soldiers directing traffic on the busy adjacent road warned motorists not to take photographs.

The hundreds of graves, spaced no more than a metre apart, were marked with simple wooden planks set vertically in the ground.

A worker with Turkey's Ministry of Religious Affairs who did not wish to be identified because of orders not to share information with the media said that around 800 bodies were brought to the cemetery Friday, its first day of operation. By midday on Saturday, he said, as many as 2,000 had been buried.

"People who are coming out from the rubble now, it's a miracle if they survive. Most of the people that come out now are dead, and they come here," he said.

Temperatures remained below freezing across the large region, and many people have no shelter.

The Turkish government has distributed millions of hot meals, as well as tents and blankets, but is still struggling to reach many people in need.