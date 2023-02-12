Cyclone Gabrielle: Warnings upgraded for much of North Island

MetService has upgraded some of its severe weather warnings, with red heavy rain and strong wind warnings now in effect for much of the upper North Island, including Auckland.

"Cyclone Gabrielle is forecast to bring severe weather to northern and central parts of New Zealand," the forecaster said. "This is expected to be a widespread and significant weather event."

The cyclone is already impacting northern parts of the country. Northland is under a red heavy rain warning until to midnight Monday, with 100 to 180mm of rain expected.

The region is also under a red strong wind warning until 9pm on Tuesday, with gusts expected to reach 120 to 130km/h.

Auckland is now under a red heavy rain warning until 3am on Tuesday. Aucklanders can expect 150 to 200mm of rain with the heaviest falls likely on Monday.

A red strong wind warning is in place for the region too, with gusts expected to reach 120 to 130km/h. The warning is in place from 4pm today to 9pm on Tuesday.

Coromandel Peninsula is under a red heavy rain warning until 9am on Tuesday, with 150 to 250mm expected to fall outside of the ranges. MetService warns the heaviest rain is likely on Monday. The region is also under a red strong wind warning from 3pm today to 9am on Tuesday, with gusts expected to reach 120 to 130km/h.

For Gisborne north of Tolaga Bay, MetService has issued a red heavy rain warning from 3pm today to 6am on Tuesday, with as much as 300 to 450mm of rainfall expected inland and 200 to 250mm about the coast. Gisborne south of Tolaga Bay is under an orange heavy rain warning from 8am tomorrow to 9am on Tuesday.

Gisborne, along with Waikato, Waitomo, Bay of Plenty, Taupō and Taihape, is under an orange strong wind warning between 9am tomorrow and 9am on Tuesday. The strongest period of winds are expected on Monday.

Bay of Plenty west of Whakatane is under an orange heavy rain warning from 9am tomorrow to 3pm on Tuesday. The rest of Bay of Plenty is under a heavy rain watch from 10am tomorrow to 3am on Tuesday.

Hawke's Bay is under an orange heavy rain warning from 10am tomorrow to 10am on Tuesday, with 100 to 150mm of rain expected outside of the ranges.

The region, including Wairarapa, Tararua District, Taranaki, Whanganui, Manawatū, Horowhenua, Kapiti Coast and Wellington have all been issued an orange strong wind warning from 5pm tomorrow to noon on Tuesday, with gusts expected to reach 120 km/h in exposed places.

Wairarapa, including the Tararua District, is under an orange heavy rain warning from 4pm tomorrow to noon on Tuesday.

Eastern Marlborough south of Blenheim, including Kaikōura Coast, is under the same warning from 11pm tomorrow to 7pm on Tuesday. MetService said 100 to 160mm of rain can be expected.

Waikato is under a heavy rain watch from 9am tomorrow to midnight Monday, while Mount Taranaki is under the same watch from 3pm tomorrow to 3am on Tuesday.

A strong wind watch is in place for Marlborough, Nelson and parts of Buller from 8pm tomorrow to 6pm on Tuesday.

People can keep to up date with the latest forecasts on the MetService website. Live coverage of Cyclone Gabrielle, up-to-date forecasts and official advice can be found on the 1News' live feed.