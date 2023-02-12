New Zealand
1News

Cyclone Gabrielle: Speeds reduced on Auckland Harbour Bridge

8:56am
Auckland Harbour Bridge.

Auckland Harbour Bridge. (Source: istock.com)

Speed and lane restrictions are now in place on Auckland's Harbour Bridge due to "severe" wind gusts.

Waka Kotahi NZTA said motorists should consider delaying their journey. Motorcyclists and high-sided vehicles are urged to detour via the Western Ring Route.

Yesterday, authorities said the bridge was "likely" to close today due to forecasted severe winds today.

Auckland is currently under an orange strong wind warning from MetService.

"Our advice to people in all areas affected by the predicted heavy rain and strong winds is to avoid any non-urgent travel.

"If you must travel, make sure you're checking for the very latest weather conditions with MetService, and the latest road closures via the Waka Kotahi Journey Planner," Mark Owen, Waka Kotahi's National Emergency Response Team spokesperson said.

Owen said winds are likely to hit 130km/h or higher in Auckland, which means the Harbour Bridge is likely to close on short notice.

"We are constantly monitoring wind speeds on the bridge, and with severe wind gusts possible from Sunday morning right through to Tuesday evening, lane closures or full bridge closures may be put in place at any time."

Electronic message boards will indicate lane closures and reduced speeds or bridge closures.

Waka Kotahi is urging anyone who needs to drive in areas affected by severe weather to adjust their driving to the conditions by slowing down, increasing following distances, switching headlights on and watching for flooding and other debris on the road.

