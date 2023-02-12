Cyclone Gabrielle: Speeds reduced on Auckland Harbour Bridge

Speed and lane restrictions are now in place on Auckland's Harbour Bridge due to "severe" wind gusts.

Waka Kotahi NZTA said motorists should consider delaying their journey. Motorcyclists and high-sided vehicles are urged to detour via the Western Ring Route.

UPDATE 8AM, SUN 12 FEB

Due to severe wind gusts, reduced speed limits and lane reductions are now in place. Extra care is required for all vehicles. High-sided vehicles and motorcycles please consider delaying your journey or detour via SH18/SH16 (Western Ring Route). ^EH https://t.co/O7Ye63DdoY — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) February 11, 2023

Yesterday, authorities said the bridge was "likely" to close today due to forecasted severe winds today.

Auckland is currently under an orange strong wind warning from MetService.

"Our advice to people in all areas affected by the predicted heavy rain and strong winds is to avoid any non-urgent travel.

"If you must travel, make sure you're checking for the very latest weather conditions with MetService, and the latest road closures via the Waka Kotahi Journey Planner," Mark Owen, Waka Kotahi's National Emergency Response Team spokesperson said.

Cyclone Gabrielle

Important Messages

Sunday 12 February

5.00 am

Please watch carefully pic.twitter.com/tbvVOZFzJN — Mayor of Auckland (@MayorAuckland) February 11, 2023

Owen said winds are likely to hit 130km/h or higher in Auckland, which means the Harbour Bridge is likely to close on short notice.

"We are constantly monitoring wind speeds on the bridge, and with severe wind gusts possible from Sunday morning right through to Tuesday evening, lane closures or full bridge closures may be put in place at any time."

We're urging Aucklanders to take extreme care when travelling today as Cyclone Gabrielle nears. Consider putting off non-essential travel and check for updates before travelling. For the latest info on road closures and public transport disruptions see https://t.co/tM8w0ESNHw pic.twitter.com/DyUCP6zLcU — Auckland Transport (@AklTransport) February 11, 2023

Electronic message boards will indicate lane closures and reduced speeds or bridge closures.

Waka Kotahi is urging anyone who needs to drive in areas affected by severe weather to adjust their driving to the conditions by slowing down, increasing following distances, switching headlights on and watching for flooding and other debris on the road.