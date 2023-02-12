Cyclone Gabrielle hits: What you need to know

The first weather impacts from Cyclone Gabrielle have begun striking the North Island, with warnings and watches covering the upper half of the country.

Civil Defence authorities across the upper North Island are urging people to prepare for imminent bad weather – including heavy rain and strong winds. People are urged to clear gutters and drains, review evacuation plans, and tie down loose outdoor items.

Latest #CycloneGabrielle track map



Gabrielle has lost its tropical characteristics, this doesn't mean it is weaker!



It will be a very intense system as it moves closer to our shores in the coming days



Widespread severe weather is forecast with the worst expected on Mon/Tuesday pic.twitter.com/SEKg2FOXQl — MetService (@MetService) February 11, 2023

As expected, MetService has reclassified Cyclone Gabrielle as a subtropical low at 7am this morning - from being a tropical cyclone: "The system remains as a deep low, with storm force winds close to the centre and gale force winds extending to about 644km."

Find more information about preparing for a cyclone

Warnings and watches arising from the cyclone have been issued for most of the New Zealand population.

Many existing orange warnings may be upgraded to red warnings - MetService's highest weather alert - when the forecaster believes people must act immediately to protect themselves and their property.

READ MORE: Red warnings issued for parts of North Island - latest MetService alerts

"Reserved for only the most extreme weather events, such the severe weather resulting from ex-tropical cyclones, where significant impact and disruption is expected."

#CycloneGabrielle is sitting very close to Norfolk Island but the wind and rain is starting to spread across NZ from the north.



💨 Cape Reinga recorded a 133km/h gust around 6am



🌧 20-40mm of rain fell overnight with 10mm/hr recorded at some stations



Plenty of weather to come! pic.twitter.com/RV2GSqLxSW — MetService (@MetService) February 11, 2023

Waka Kotahi NZTA is warning people in the upper North Island to stop non-essential travel. Some flights have been cancelled - with Air New Zealand and Jetstar urging customers to use flexibility policies as part of their tickets.

"All turboprop flights to, from or through Auckland, Hamilton and Tauranga from midday Sunday through to midday Monday are cancelled," the airline said yesterday.

Auckland

There are 24 shelter locations that will be opened if necessary in Auckland.

READ MORE: 'Very strong winds' expected in Auckland, 24 shelters prepped

Transport authorities are warning Aucklanders that the Harbour Bridge will "likely" close today. Auckland Transport (AT) is urging people to avoid known flooding hotspots.

Cyclone Gabrielle

Important Messages

Sunday 12 February

5.00 am

Please watch carefully pic.twitter.com/tbvVOZFzJN — Mayor of Auckland (@MayorAuckland) February 11, 2023

"Specific areas to avoid should flooding occur are the Wairau Valley, Tamaki Drive, Fanshawe St around Victoria Park and Fred Thomas Drive," the agency said.

READ MORE: Auckland sandbag stations run out of bags, new station in Māngere

Other known locations are available on the agency's website. AT is also warning that trains will stop running when winds exceed 100km/h and that ferries will be running reduced services.

UPDATE 8AM, SUN 12 FEB

Due to severe wind gusts, reduced speed limits and lane reductions are now in place. Extra care is required for all vehicles. High-sided vehicles and motorcycles please consider delaying your journey or detour via SH18/SH16 (Western Ring Route). ^EH https://t.co/O7Ye63DdoY — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) February 11, 2023

Coromandel

Coromandel residents who live in areas prone to flooding are being asked to "seriously consider" self-evacuation as Cyclone Gabrielle approaches the region.

In a video address last night, Civil Defence encouraged residents of Otama, Brophy's Beach, Buffalo Beach, Flaxmill Bay/Front Beach, Cooks Beach, Tairua, Pāuanui and Whangamatā to "seriously consider preparing to evacuate".

"We now come to a situation regarding preparation, we need you to take this seriously and consider self-evacuation."

READ MORE: Coromandel residents asked to 'seriously consider' self-evacuation

Authorities say the reason for the advisory is that emergency services are expected to be inundated with calls and might not be able to arrive in time.

"This could happen in the darkness, night, which will emphasise the issues — so what we'd like to do is take it seriously, think about your evacuations, make a plan," FENZ Group Controller Shane Bromley said.

"Take your medication, take food, take whatever you need now before we have to come and try to evacuate you."