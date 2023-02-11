Late razzle dazzle gives Blues preseason win over Hurricanes

The Blues have managed to pip the Hurricanes in the final minutes of their preseason clash in overcast West Auckland this afternoon.

While their city prepared for the arrival of Tropical Cyclone Gabrielle, the Blues had to stare down an impressive Hurricanes outfit featuring the likes of Du'Plessis Kirifi, Julian Savea and Owen Franks.

However it was a different Hurricane who would strike first; No. Devan Flanders storming over the line off the back of a scrum near the Blues' post to give his side an early lead in the 5th minute at Watemata Park.

It didn't take long for the hosts to respond though with one of their stars, All Black Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, repaying the favour after seeking permission to play today with a runaway try off a loose ball near halfway.

The Hurricanes were straight back on the attack though and after rumbling their way towards the line managed to push their way back in front with a TK Howden pick-and-go.

The Blues once again responded, showing they had power in their pack to work with too as a clean lineout near the Hurricanes' line allowed for a driving maul which Ricky Riccitelli sat himself at the back of before going in to equal the scores again.

The Hurricanes retook the lead just before the break via an Aidan Morgan try in the left corner and could've doubled it after the halftime hooter had they not knocked it on near the Blues' line.

Still, it was enough to take a 21-14 lead to the sheds with the sides changing up their XVs for the second half.

The second half was a much tighter affair with the Hurricanes keeping the Blues at bay despite a majority of the action being played in the Wellington half.

It took 32 minutes but eventually the pressure mounted with the Blues able to convert a scrum near the Hurricanes' line into seven points via a series of pick-and-gos.

That left the scores locked with roughly eight minutes left to play in the match; cue some razzle dazzle Blues magic.

Feeding a scrum on halfway with four minutes left on the clock, the Blues earned a penalty advantage through their forward pack before shifting the ball to the backline.

Jock McKenzie, knowing he had advantage, opted for a cross kick to his left wing which AJ Lam soared up to contest.

Lam managed to get a hand to the ball as the Hurricanes challenged but couldn't control it; the ball flying ahead of him as he returned to the earth.

But Lam refused to give up on the play, diving forward to recover the ball before it hit the ground and managing to get to it.

Getting back to his feet, Lam saw he had Zarn Sullivan coming at speed in support and handed him the ball, leaving the Blues fullback to streak away to score in the left corner to the delight of the crowd.

The try gave the Blues their first lead of the match with less than three minutes left on the clock and ultimately it gave them the win.