Hamilton's 'Battle of the Hoods' street brawl fails to happen

A street brawl publicised to occur in central Hamilton on Friday afternoon has failed to materialise.

Reports circulating on social media promoted it as the "Battle of the Hoods", to start at 3pm at the city's transport centre.

Portion of the online flyer. (Source: Supplied)

An RNZ reporter at the scene said there was a small police presence at the bus station and also a number of spectators and media, but nothing happened.

Police said they will continue to have a high-visibility presence in Hamilton over the weekend after reports that individuals were planning disorder in the central city.

They say there have been no incidents of note this afternoon.

