Fay's double helps Māori All Stars women hold on for tight win

Zali Fay has doubled up to help the Māori Ferns run over the Indigenous Women at the NRL All Stars festival in Rotorua.

The New Zealanders prevailed 16-12 this afternoon courtesy of tries to Jasmin Strange, Amy Turner and Fay, who bookended the day with the first and last scores of the match.

Relentless with the ball all afternoon, the Māori Ferns were worthy winners of the first All Stars match played on Kiwi soil.

However, they threatened to throw it away in the third quarter when Destiny Brill was sent to the sin bin for a spear-tackle on Indigenous tryscorer Jada Taylor.

Earlier, Taylor scored the try of the match, racing onto Kirra Dibb's delayed pass and spinning past three to touch down and reduce the deficit.

Playing against 12, in the 40th minute Keilee Joseph broke two tackles and leaped between two further Ferns to put the Indigenous All Stars in front for the first time.

Challenged, the Māori All Stars rose to the occasion, with 38-year-old Turner finishing a fifth-tackle effort for a crowd-pleasing try to tie the scores at 12-12.

The Australians then blundered, hitting Brill with a high shot that gave their opponents a late penalty metres from the line.

Rather than kick, the Māori Ferns ran the ball and were rewarded in the corner when the indefatigable Fay popped up to win it.

Zali Fay scores for the Māori All Stars. (Source: Photosport)

Hard-hitting fullback Gayle Broughton was named player of the match, and rewarded with a haka from her teammates before giving an emotional speech.

"No better feeling coming home and bringing this special moment home," she said.

"Can't put it into words, I'm absolutely buggered. What a game."

The Indigenous All Stars had their moments but were too ponderous with the ball early, when they struggled to make in-roads in the final 20.

"It was a deadly game. The Māori really gave it to us and took it away at the end," Dibb said.

Fay's heroics spared Māori Ferns captain Zahara Temara's blushes - the five-eighth missed her four conversions on a tough day.

The clash began with traditional elements; the indigenous unity dance and, in response, a Māori haka.

Broughton carried the tino rangatiratanga flag - which represents Māoridom and sometimes Māori sovereignty - during the haka.

The league, broadcaster and major sponsor also announced that $1 for every fan in attendance would be donated to Auckland flood relief in the wake of serious storms in the city.