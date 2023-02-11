Auckland Harbour Bridge likely to close as cyclone approaches

Kiwis across the North Island are being urged to avoid any non-essential travel as Tropical Cyclone Gabrielle approaches, with Auckland's Habour Bridge likely to close.

Waka Kotahi NZTA said strong winds and heavy rain will make driving hazardous and are encouraging people to check the latest weather conditions before travelling.

"Our advice to people in all areas affected by the predicted heavy rain and strong winds is to avoid any non-urgent travel, and if you must travel, make sure you're checking for the very latest weather conditions with MetService, and the latest road closures via the Waka Kotahi Journey Planner," Mark Owen, Waka Kotahi's National Emergency Response Team spokesperson said.

Owen said winds are likely to hit 130km/h or higher in Auckland, which means the Habour Bridge is likely to close on short notice.

"Driving on the bridge with winds gusting at those extreme speeds is unsafe, particularly for motorcycles and high-sided vehicles," he said.

"We are constantly monitoring wind speeds on the bridge, and with severe wind gusts possible from early tomorrow morning right through to Tuesday evening, lane closures or full bridge closures may be put in place at any time."

Electronic message boards will indicate lane closures and reduced speeds or bridge closures.

Drivers of high-sided vehicles and motorcyclists are being asked to avoid the Auckland Harbour Bridge and use the Western Ring Route on State Highways 16 and 18.

"Waka Kotahi is working closely with Metservice to monitor wind speeds with maintenance crews out on the network ready to react and close lanes on the bridge if wind gusts exceed threshold levels," Owen said.

"The safety of road users is our top priority, and we won't hesitate to reduce speeds, close lanes, or close the bridge if necessary."

High winds are also expected to cause delays or cancellations to public transport.

Waka Kotahi is urging anyone who needs to drive in areas affected by severe weather to adjust their driving to the conditions by slowing down, increasing following distances, switching headlights on and watching for flooding and other debris on the road.