US says China balloon could collect intelligence signals

The Chinese balloon shot down by the US was equipped to detect and collect intelligence signals as part of a huge, military-linked aerial surveillance program that targeted more than 40 countries, the Biden administration declared Thursday (local time).

The assertion cited imagery from American U-2 spy planes.

A fleet of balloons operates under the direction of the People's Liberation Army and is used specifically for spying, outfitted with high-tech equipment designed to gather sensitive information from targets across the globe, the US said.

Similar balloons have sailed over five continents, according to the administration.

A statement from a senior State Department official offered the most detail to date linking China's military to the balloon that was shot down by the US last weekend over the Atlantic Ocean.

The public details outlining the program's scope and capabilities were meant to refute China's persistent denials that the balloon was used for spying, including a claim that US accusations about the balloon amount to "information warfare".

On Capitol Hill, the House voted unanimously to condemn China for a "brazen violation" of US sovereignty and efforts to "deceive the international community through false claims about its intelligence collection campaigns".

Republicans have criticised President Joe Biden for not acting sooner to down the balloon, but both parties' lawmakers came together on the vote, 419-0.

In Beijing, before the US offered its new information, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning repeated her nation's insistence that the large unmanned balloon was a civilian meteorological airship that had blown off course and that the US had "overreacted" by shooting it down.

The downing of the suspected Chinese spy balloon by a missile from an F-22 fighter jet created a spectacle over South Carolina. (Source: Associated Press)

"It is irresponsible," Mao said. The latest accusations, she said, "may be part of the US side's information warfare against China".

Underscoring the tensions, China's defence minister refused to take a phone call from US defence secretary Lloyd Austin to discuss the balloon issue on Saturday (local time), the Pentagon said.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken cancelled a planned weekend trip to Beijing.

The US flatly contradicted China's version of events, saying that imagery of the balloon collected by American U-2 spy planes as it crossed the country showed that it was "capable of conducting signals intelligence collection" with multiple antennas and other equipment designed to upload sensitive information and solar panels to power them.

Jedidiah Royal, the US assistant defence secretary for the Indo-Pacific, told a Senate Appropriations subcommittee that the military has "some very good guesses" about what intelligence China was seeking.

In this image provided by the US Navy, sailors assigned to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group 2, conduct pre-dive checks during recovery efforts for debris from a Chinese high altitude balloon in the Atlantic Ocean. (Source: Associated Press)

More information was expected to be provided in a classified setting.

Senior FBI officials who briefed reporters on the condition of anonymity under ground rules set by the bureau said just a few pieces of the balloon had arrived at the FBI's Quantico, Virginia, lab for investigation.

So far, investigators have parts of the balloon canopy, wiring, and what one official called "a very small amount of electronics".

The official said it was "very early for us to assess what the intent was and how the device was operating".

According to two US officials, the balloon recovery efforts were temporarily suspended today due to high seas. They said some balloon debris was intact on the ocean floor and divers had recovered potentially high-value equipment over the past day and a half.

Another official said that some of the recovered equipment components had English writing or markings on them but it wasn't clear if they were American parts or from another English speaking country.

The official said the more highly technical parts recovered did not have any overt markings.