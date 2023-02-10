Ronaldo nets four for Al Nassr, surpassing 500 career club goals

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored four for Al Nassr in the Saudi Pro League to reach the remarkable career milestone of 500 club goals.

The Portugal international, who celebrated his 38th birthday on Sunday, was unstoppable against hosts Al Wehda this morning, netting four times in 30 minutes to lead his team to a 4-0 win.

Ronaldo, who's rebounded after his struggles at Manchester United and his World Cup disappointment with Portugal, has now scored 503 league goals for five clubs in five different top-flight leagues.

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring against Al Wehda. (Source: Getty)

He bagged 103 for United in two spells, 311 for Real Madrid, 81 for Juventus, three for Sporting Lisbon and now has five for Al Nassr.

ADVERTISEMENT

The five-times Ballon d'Or winner signed a two-and-a-half year deal with Al Nassr in December, reported to be worth over 200 million euros (NZ$337 million), and was appointed captain of the team.

Al Nassr top the league standings after 16 games, level on 37 points with second-placed Al Shabab.