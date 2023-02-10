Protest action looms at NRL trial games as CBA talks rumble on

NRL players could decide this evening whether they will use the new pre-season competition to protest at the governing body's handling of protracted collective bargaining negotiations.

The Rugby League Players Association (RLPA) and the NRL were locked in talks late on Thursday as they sought a resolution to the CBA dispute.

Players have hinted at taking fresh action this week as the NRL returns to TV screens with a newly-created Pre-Season Challenge competition.

There are two games scheduled tonight with Manly facing Souths and Cronulla playing Newcastle in a double header in Gosford.

The two bodies have been in talks all week, with a CBA for NRLW players a high priority for the game's male players.

ADVERTISEMENT

The RLPA also hopes to have better funds to support players after they retire or if they suffer injury.

"The women's game is growing rapidly, and the men's game fully supports them," Canterbury hooker Reed Mahoney said on Thursday.

"They deserve to have a CBA and they should because their game is growing.

"I feel like we're the product and we're putting our bodies on the line during pre-season and games.

"We have the right to have those funds open to us when the game does stop."

The NRLW remains the only major professional competition without a CBA and the lack of progress towards their goals of introducing multi-year contracts and a pregnancy policy has created further frustration.

Madison Bartlett celebrates after scoring for the Warriors in the NRLW. (Source: Photosport)

ADVERTISEMENT

Players have hinted at delaying kick-off times in a bid to disrupt broadcasters this weekend.

Boycotting media engagements and the season launch, covering the NRL badge on jerseys and strike action are all options which have been mooted.

Thursday night's trial between the Warriors and Wests Tigers, however, went ahead without a hitch as both factions were locked in discussions.

Players are increasingly irked with the delay, with Parramatta back-rower Shaun Lane telling AAP this week that the CBA should have been resolved "six months ago".

Any remaining goodwill between the two sides was eroded even further when it was claimed an unnamed NRL staffer tried to record a meeting with NRL chief executive Andrew Abdo and a cohort of leading players.

Mahoney claimed players would be willing to go the distance to get what they felt they deserved.

"That (striking) can be what can happen, but hopefully we don't get that far," he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

"It's been a long process and there's quite a battle on, as players, we're united and we're standing tall for what we believe is right.

"We hope the NRL can come to the party as well and we can move on so we can play the game that we love."