NRL All Stars looking to inspire next generation

Cody Walker is looking to his own rugby league future as well as the next generations of Indigenous Australians as he prepares for the NRL All Stars match.

A day out from the first New Zealand edition of the pre-season fixture against the Māori line-up, the South Sydney five-eighth and Indigenous captain said that the week so far in Rotorua has been "one of the proudest moments of my footy career".

Walker has also used the camp to learn about coaching as he considers what comes after his playing career.

"It's been extra-special as I've had my eldest boy (Kian, 11) come over with me and experience it, the culture and everything, so we're so thankful and grateful that we're over here," he told the media at Rotorua International Stadium.

Indigenous All Stars coach Ronald Griffiths said that while the "cultural aspect enhances our footy", his players have looked to their on-field past for inspiration as well.

The original Australian Aboriginal side had a successful tour of New Zealand in 1973, something that Griffiths said created "generational change".

He added that tour had come about because of Indigenous political action.

"Without those things, it wouldn't have been possible for our '73 team to travel over. In 50 years' time, this 2023 team will create generational change from a different perspective," Walker said.

Walker added that the bigger impact made him feel "really blessed".

"That 1973 team wasn't even allowed to wear the green and gold colours because of what race they were, so to look back now and see how much it's changed makes us optimistic about what we can achieve in the next 50 years," Walker said.

"We do it for our young people and their generation."

Walker has also enjoyed his extra role as assistant coach, although he said it was more about education than holding a clipboard and running meetings.

"I've got his (Griffiths') back whatever he wants to do, we'll get the job done and I've just been adding my bits. It's just about sharing my knowledge," he said.

Griffiths said Walker had "made my job easy".

Despite ceding home ground advantage for the first time, the Indigenous side will start firm favourites after a tumultuous week meant several leading Māori players withdrew from the fixture.

"A few boys pulled out for various reasons," Māori co-captain James Fisher-Harris said.

"But as you know, whoever pulls that jersey on plays 100 (per cent), so we're going to do our culture and people proud.

"We're very blessed to be back in the homeland, so I expect a couple of hakas in the crowd — the atmosphere will be crazy as people here have been waiting for this for a long time.

"We're ready to give back and give a special show."

Regardless of the result, Walker will treasure son Kian's involvement in the team camp, especially when he joined in a traditional dance at the team hotel.

"There's no shame in our culture, he's impressed me this week by the way he's been really respectful," Walker said.