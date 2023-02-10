Kiwi actress Melanie Lynskey fires back at 'body shaming' critics

Melanie Lynskey has fired back at criticism she doesn't have the right "body" for her The Last of Us role.

The 45-year-old actress has responded after model Adrianne Curry tweeted - and then deleted - the opinion that Melanie wasn't the best fit to play warlord Kathleen, who is now targeting main characters Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey).

Alongside a photo of the actress, Adrianne wrote: "Her body says life of luxury…not post apocolyptic warlord. Where is linda hamilton when you need her? (sic)"

In response, Melanie tweeted: “Firstly- this is a photo from my cover shoot for InStyle magazine, not a still from HBO’s The Last Of Us.

“And I’m playing a person who meticulously planned [and] executed an overthrow of FEDRA. I am supposed to be SMART, ma’am. I don’t need to be muscly. That’s what henchmen are for. (sic)"

She added: “I was excited at the idea of playing a woman who had, in a desperate and tragic time, jumped into a role she had never planned on having and nobody else had planned on her having, and then she actually got s**t done.

"I wanted her to look like she should have a notepad on her at all times. I wanted her to be feminine, and soft-voiced, and all the things that we’ve been told are 'weak'. Because honestly, f*** that.

"I understand that some people are mad that I’m not the typical casting for this role. That’s thrilling to me.

"Other than the moments after action is called, when you feel like you’re actually in someone else’s body, the most exciting part of my job is subverting expectations.”

She thanks fans for their "love and support", but Adrianne has since doubled down on her comments.

She responded to a fan: "i am so over everything anymore. actors cant allow people to not like their characters? I am DONE.

"we are not the things we pretend we are on a set or stage. its ok if someone doesnt like em. it isnt personal in the slightest (sic)"

She continued: "Apparently, actors are REALLY the characters they portray now...and we are not permitted to think they are miscast.

"I hope justin bieber is casted as the next THOR. it will make sense (sic)"