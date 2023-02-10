Inside knowledge could help White Ferns in T20 World Cup opener

Inside knowledge could help the White Ferns make a winning start when the T20 World Cup swings into action in South Africa this weekend.

By Clay Wilson for rnz.co.nz

New Zealand open their campaign against trans-Tasman rivals Australia in Paarl early on Sunday morning (NZ time).

The White Ferns new coach is not only Australian, but a former assistant coach with the world's number one side.

Senior all-rounder Suzie Bates said Ben Sawyer had revealed to the White Ferns how much respect their Australian counterparts had for them.

"He thinks we don't see that as a group," Bates said.

"He thinks that when we put our team on paper, we match-up really well, and it's more about how they fear us as a team, which gives you a lot of confidence," she said.

"He obviously doesn't get too personal, but I'm sure if I got him over a few beers, he'd give some dirt."

Ben Sawyer is the White Ferns' new head coach. (Source: Photosport)

The New Zealand side have lost three and won two of their warm-up matches since arriving in South Africa - crucially getting captain Sophie Devine back from injury for the last of those games.

However, Australia have not had a perfect preparation - upset by Ireland in their final practice match.

While the warm-up matches were useful, Bates admitted she had one eye on their tournament opener for a while now.

"As soon as we got to Cape Town, that game has been forefront of my mind and everything we've done has been about preparing for that," Bates said.

"It gives me goosebumps thinking about it. It's a massive first match," she said.

"We've had the wood on Australia in first games at world cups in the past, and I think it's the best time to play them sometimes."

Tahlia McGrath of Australia celebrates the wicket of Maddy Green. (Source: Photosport)

Another senior White Fern, Maddy Green, picked hosts South Africa as a dark horse but said the usual suspects go in as favourites again.

"Australia, they've always been at the forefront of women's cricket," Green said.

"Current holders of the T20 World Cup, 50-over World Cup and the Commonwealth Games [gold]. They're probably the ones with the target on their back.

"India is a serious team. We've seen the growth in Indian women's cricket that's only going to explode after the women's [Indian Premier league] kicks off this year. England are another quality side."