World
Associated Press

Indian government asks people to hug cows on Valentine's Day

59 mins ago
A woman worships a cow as Indian Hindus offer prayers to the River Ganges.

A woman worships a cow as Indian Hindus offer prayers to the River Ganges. (Source: Associated Press)

India’s government-run animal welfare department has appealed to citizens to mark Valentine’s Day this year not as a celebration of romance but as "Cow Hug Day” to better promote Hindu values.

The Animal Welfare Board of India said Wednesday (local time) that “hugging cows will bring emotional richness and increase individual and collective happiness”.

Devout Hindus, who worship cows as holy, say the Western holiday goes against traditional Indian values.

In recent years, Hindu hardliners have raided shops in Indian cities, burned cards and gifts, and chased hand-holding couples out of restaurants and parks, saying that Valentine’s Day promotes promiscuity. Hardline political groups like Shiv Sena and Bajrang Dal say such actions pave the way to reassert Hindu identity.

Young educated Indians irrespective of their religion typically spend the holiday crowding parks and restaurants, exchanging gifts and holding parties to celebrate like any other Indian festival, especially since India began the process of economic liberalisation in the early 1990s.

The Hindu nationalist government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been pushing a Hindu agenda, seeking supremacy of the religion at the expense of a secular nation known for its diversity. Hindus comprise nearly 80% of its nearly 1.4 billion people. Muslims account for 14%, while Christians, Sikhs, Buddhists and Jains account for most of the remaining 6%.

The cow has long been embedded in the Hindu psyche and is deeply respected by many similar to one’s mother. Most states in India have banned cow slaughter. The animal welfare board's appeal asks people to go out and physically hug cows on February 14.

Nilanjan Mukhopadhyay, a political analyst, said the message is "absolutely crazy. It defies logic".

“The unfortunate part is this has now official sanction," he added. "This shows an eraser of one more line between the state and religion, which is very depressing. Now the state is doing what political and religious groups have been campaigning to do.”

WorldAsiaAnimals

SHARE

Latest

Popular

3 mins ago

Inside knowledge could help White Ferns in T20 World Cup opener

2:10

Inside knowledge could help White Ferns in T20 World Cup opener

9 mins ago

Auckland Airport battens down the hatches as Cyclone Gabrielle looms

Auckland Airport battens down the hatches as Cyclone Gabrielle looms

11 mins ago

Former Sevens maestro Allan Bunting named new Black Ferns coach

1:52

Former Sevens maestro Allan Bunting named new Black Ferns coach

12 mins ago

Burt Bacharach, legendary composer of pop songs, dies at 94

2:23

Burt Bacharach, legendary composer of pop songs, dies at 94

18 mins ago

Council apologises for not alerting residents to faulty lights sooner

0:42

Council apologises for not alerting residents to faulty lights sooner

19 mins ago

Death toll in Turkey, Syria earthquake nears 20,000

5:45

Death toll in Turkey, Syria earthquake nears 20,000
1
2
3
4
5
6

Related Stories

US says China balloon could collect intelligence signals

Bizarre video shows North Korean army shirtless on snowy mountain

US general to aggressors: Allies are battle-ready in Asia

Death toll in Turkey, Syria earthquake surpasses 15,000