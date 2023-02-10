Drug kingpin has Mercedes cars, $180k seized by cops

The Christchurch High Court has ordered the forfeiture of assets from convicted drug smuggler Sami Zagros, who was sentenced late last year to 16 years in jail for his role in a sophisticated drug importation ring.

Zargos was charged with money laundering, eight counts of importation of methamphetamine, three of attempted importation of methamphetamine, and one charge of possessing MDMA for supply.

The charges and subsequent guilty pleas followed a joint investigation by customs and police into the drug smuggling ring involving Zagros and two others.

The Police Asset Recovery Unit has successfully taken nearly $400,000 in assets from Zagros, among the items seized are:

2015 Mercedes-Benz A250

2016 Mercedes-Benz C300

2013 Ducati Motorbike

Nearly $180,000 in cash

Just under $125,000 from a bank account

ADVERTISEMENT

Five pieces of jewellery valued at nearly $36,000

The money and sale of the items will be put into the proceeds of crime fund from which agencies can make application to fund crime prevention as well as drug and alcohol rehabilitation initiatives.