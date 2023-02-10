New Zealand
Drug kingpin has Mercedes cars, $180k seized by cops

11:48am
One of the cars seized from Zargos

One of the cars seized from Zargos (Source: Supplied)

The Christchurch High Court has ordered the forfeiture of assets from convicted drug smuggler Sami Zagros, who was sentenced late last year to 16 years in jail for his role in a sophisticated drug importation ring.

Zargos was charged with money laundering, eight counts of importation of methamphetamine, three of attempted importation of methamphetamine, and one charge of possessing MDMA for supply.

The charges and subsequent guilty pleas followed a joint investigation by customs and police into the drug smuggling ring involving Zagros and two others.

The Police Asset Recovery Unit has successfully taken nearly $400,000 in assets from Zagros, among the items seized are:

  • 2015 Mercedes-Benz A250
  • 2016 Mercedes-Benz C300
  • 2013 Ducati Motorbike
  • Nearly $180,000 in cash
  • Just under $125,000 from a bank account
  • Five pieces of jewellery valued at nearly $36,000

The money and sale of the items will be put into the proceeds of crime fund from which agencies can make application to fund crime prevention as well as drug and alcohol rehabilitation initiatives.

