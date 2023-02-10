World
Associated Press

Death toll in Turkey, Syria earthquake nears 20,000

6:34am
Rescuers carry Zeynep Polat, pulled out from a collapsed building days after the earthquake.

Rescuers carry Zeynep Polat, pulled out from a collapsed building days after the earthquake. (Source: Associated Press)

Tens of thousands of people who lost their homes in a catastrophic earthquake huddled around campfires in the bitter cold and clamored for food and water Thursday, three days after the temblor hit Turkey and Syria and killed more than 19,300.

Emergency crews used pick axes, shovels and jackhammers to dig through twisted metal and concrete — and occasionally still pulled out survivors. But in some places, their focus shifted to demolishing unsteady buildings.

While stories of miraculous rescues briefly buoyed spirits, the grim reality of the hardship facing survivors cast a pall over devastated communities. The number of deaths surpassed the toll of a 2011 earthquake off Fukushima, Japan, that triggered a tsunami, killing more than 18,400 people.

In northwest Syria, the first UN aid trucks to enter the rebel-controlled area from Turkey since the quake arrived, underscoring the difficulty of getting help to people in the country riven by civil war. In the Turkish city of Antakya, dozens scrambled for aid in front of a truck distributing children's coats and other supplies.

One survivor, Ahmet Tokgoz, called for the government to evacuate people from the region. Many of those who have lost their homes found shelter in tents, stadiums and other temporary accommodation, but others have slept outdoors.

“Especially in this cold, it is not possible to live here,” he said. “If people haven’t died from being stuck under the rubble, they’ll die from the cold.”

Winter weather and damage to roads and airports have hampered the response in both Turkey and Syria. Some in Turkey have complained the response was too slow — a perception that could hurt President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at a time when he faces a tough battle for reelection in May.

In the Turkish town of Elbistan, rescuers stood atop the rubble from a collapsed home and pulled out an elderly woman.

Teams urged quiet in the hopes of hearing stifled pleas for help, and the Syrian paramedic group known as the White Helmets noted that “every second could mean saving a life.”

But more and more often, the teams pulled out dead bodies. In Antakya, over 100 bodies were awaiting identification in a makeshift morgue outside a hospital.

With the chances of finding people alive in the rubble dwindling, teams in some places began demolishing buildings.

WorldMiddle EastNatural Disasters

SHARE

Latest

Popular

0 min ago

Watch: Tennis ace destroys three rackets in epic meltdown

0:37

Watch: Tennis ace destroys three rackets in epic meltdown

14 mins ago

Cyclone Gabrielle: Air NZ offers ticket flexibility

2:12

Cyclone Gabrielle: Air NZ offers ticket flexibility

53 mins ago

Smoked mussels recalled due to possible listeria risk

Smoked mussels recalled due to possible listeria risk

6:44am

One dead after two-vehicle crash in Kaitaia

One dead after two-vehicle crash in Kaitaia

6:41am

Burt Bacharach, legendary composer of pop songs, dies at 94

Burt Bacharach, legendary composer of pop songs, dies at 94

6:37am

New invention to stop drivers from sleeping at the wheel

3:38

New invention to stop drivers from sleeping at the wheel
1
2
3
4
5
6

Related Stories

Death toll in Turkey, Syria earthquake surpasses 15,000

Turkish leader acknowledges 'shortcomings' in quake response

How long can people survive in the rubble of an earthquake?

Australian man dead after Turkey earthquake, family missing