Bizarre video shows North Korean army shirtless on snowy mountain

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his young daughter took centre stage at a huge military parade, fuelling speculation that she is being primed as a future leader of the isolated country as her father showed off his latest, largest nuclear missiles.

The parade in the capital, Pyongyang, featured the newest hardware in Kim’s growing nuclear arsenal, including what experts said was possibly a new solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missile he could test in the coming months.

That missile was part of around a dozen ICBMs Kim’s troops rolled out at the event — an unprecedented number that underscored how he continues to expand his military capabilities despite limited resources in the face of deepening tensions with his neighbours and the United States.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un with his daughter. (Source: Associated Press)

The parade was the fifth known public appearance by Kim’s daughter, Kim Ju Ae, his second-born child who is believed to be around 10 years old. On Tuesday, Kim Jong Un brought his daughter to visit troops as he lauded the “irresistible might” of his nuclear-armed military.

State media have signalled a lofty role for Kim Ju Ae. She has been called “respected” and “beloved,” and a photo showed her sitting in the seat of honor at a banquet, flanked by generals and her parents.

The parade marked the 75th anniversary of the founding of North Korea’s army and came after weeks of preparations involving huge numbers of troops and civilians mobilized to glorify Kim’s rule and his relentless push to cement his country's status as a nuclear power.

North Korean state TV video released Thursday showed Kim, wearing a black coat and fedora, arriving at the parade with his wife and daughter in a limousine. They received thunderous cheers from thousands of troops and spectators packed in brightly illuminated Kim Il Sung Square, named after his grandfather, the nation’s founder.

After saluting his honour guards, Kim held hands with his daughter as they walked down a red carpet. The family entered a building where they sat on a leather couch, chatting and sharing snacks and drinks with top officials as they waited for the main march to start.

Troops and spectators roared again as Kim appeared from behind the building as the clock struck 9 p.m. He smiled and waved to the crowds below before taking his spot on a balcony, with his wife and daughter sitting behind him.

Thousands of goose-stepping soldiers marched through the square, chanting “Defend with your life, Paektu Bloodline," referring to the Kim family’s lineage named after a volcano that North Koreans consider sacred.

A ceremonial cavalry unit trotted through the square riding white horses, another symbol associated with the Kim family’s dynastic rule. The broadcast described one of the animals as “most beloved” by Kim's daughter.

Tanks and multiple rocket launchers were rolled out before the appearance of Kim’s nuclear missiles, which are typically saved for last.

Launcher trucks carried around 10 Hwasong-17 ICBMs, a system which demonstrated a potential to reach deep into the U.S. mainland during a flight test in November.

Those missiles were followed by what appeared to be another type of long-range missile encased in canisters and carried on nine-axle vehicles. It wasn’t immediately clear whether the missiles were actual rockets. But analysts say the use of canisters strongly implied a solid-fuel missile, most likely an ICBM which North Korea has been trying to develop for years.