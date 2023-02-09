Ukraine: Zelensky tells UK 'freedom will win', pushes for warplanes

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky pushed for fighter jets to ensure his country's victory over Russia in a dramatic speech before the UK Parliament, where he also thanked the British people for their support since "Day One" of Moscow's invasion.

The embattled leader's surprise visit to Britain in a bid for more advanced weapons comes as Ukraine braces for an expected Russian offensive and hatches its own plans to retake land held by Moscow's forces.

Western support has been key to Kyiv's surprisingly stiff defence, and the two sides are engaged in grinding battles.

It was only Zelensky's second foreign trip since Russia invaded on February 24, 2022, after a December visit to Washington.

French President Emmanuel Macron's office said he would host Zelensky and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Paris later in the day, and expectations were growing that he might meet European Union leaders in Brussels on Thursday (local time).

Before that, Sunak and Zelensky flew by helicopter to a British army base in southwest England to meet Ukrainian troops being trained on the Challenger 2 tanks that the UK is sending as part of the hundreds that Kyiv says it needs.

Hundreds of lawmakers and parliamentary staff packed the 900-year-old Westminster Hall, the oldest — and, on a cold winter day, unheated — part of Parliament for Zelensky's speech.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addresses parliamentarians in Westminster Hall, London. (Source: Associated Press)

Zelensky, wearing his trademark olive drab sweatshirt, urged allies to send his country jets, saying combat aircraft would be "wings for freedom".

In a pointed and dramatic gesture, Zelensky presented the speaker of the House of Commons with a Ukrainian air force helmet, inscribed by a Ukrainian pilot: "We have freedom. Give us wings to protect it."

The president is trying to soften allies' reluctance to send advanced fighter jets, both because they are complex to fly and for fear of escalating the war.

The UK has repeatedly said it's not practical to provide the Ukrainian military with British warplanes.

But in a shift, the government said Wednesday (local time) it was "actively looking" at whether Ukraine could be sent Western jets, and was "in discussion with our allies" about it.

Britain announced it would train Ukrainian pilots in Britain on "NATO-standard fighter jets" within weeks.

Speaker of the House of Commons, Sir Lindsay Hoyle, left, holds the helmet of one of the most successful Ukrainian pilots. (Source: Associated Press)

Sunak spokesman Max Blain said the government was exploring "what jets we may be able to give" over the coming years, but had not made a decision on whether to send its F-35 or Typhoons.

"We think it is right to provide both short-term equipment… that can help win the war now, but also look to the medium to long term to make sure Ukraine has every possible capacity it requires," he said.

Ukraine has sought fighter jets from its allies since early in the war to bolster its force of Soviet-made MiG-29 and Su fighters.

Zelensky also went to Buckingham Palace, where he met with King Charles III, who greeted him with a broad smile and a warm handshake before they held a meeting over tea.

The king told the president that "we've all been worried about you and thinking about your country for so long".

In his Parliament speech, Zelensky noted that Charles was a qualified military pilot.

"The king is an air force pilot," Zekensky said, and "in Ukraine today, every air force pilot is a king".

Zelensky was greeted with applause, cheers and cries of "Slava Ukraini" — "Glory to Ukraine" — as he arrived in Parliament, where his cause has wide support from both the Conservative government and opposition parties.

The Ukrainian leader arrived on a Royal Air Force plane in London, and Sunak greeted him on the tarmac, tweeting a photo of them embracing. They held talks at the prime minister's 10 Downing Street residence before Zelensky's speech.

More than 10,000 Ukrainian troops have also been trained at bases in the UK, and Britain says it will train 20,000 more in 2023.

The London visit came as Russian forces shelled areas of eastern Ukraine in what Kyiv authorities believe is part of a thrust by the Kremlin's forces before the invasion anniversary. Moscow, meanwhile, believes Ukraine is preparing its own battlefield push.