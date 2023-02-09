TikTok drives debate over stronger pain relief for IUD procedures

An IUD insertion is an effective form of birth control, but some women say there should be more options for managing pain during the procedure.
By Enya Murphy
IUD's aren't just for contraception, with many people using them for a variety of reasons.
"They can also treat heavy and painful periods and can be used to protect the lining of the uterus," Dr Beth Messenger from Family Planning NZ said.
For many people IUDs can be the best and worst option, as getting an Intrauterine contraceptive device can be incredibly painful for some.
"I wasn't even paying attention because I was fainting and throwing up all the time. So I think I vomited, maybe 10 times." Marina Pinel told 1News
"I lost control of my bladder, and it was a very very painful situation that I never want to go through again."
Pinel isn't alone. Student Gizelle Jacobs also found the insertion painful.
"My body doesn't remember the pain but I know it was just terrible."
While they're certainly not alone in their experiences, clinicians say extreme pain isn't standard.
"I
She says over the counter pain relief is usually enough to manage post procedure cramping.
Other forms of pain relief such as local anaesthetic need to be administered into the cervix itself, something Jacob's wishes was more routinely offered.
"I do wish they either numb the area or numb the cervix or even offered that extra pain relief or offered an extra thing to make the process more comfortable and not as painful."
Around 8700 IUDs were inserted at Family Planning clinics in the last year, around two-thirds of those were inserted by nurses.
Administering anaesthetic isn't part of the national training.
Messenger said the majority of IUDs can be inserted without anaesthetic
"100% they could tell me what the worst [that] could happen. And it should be my choice if I wanted to get anaesthetic, not their choice."
She likes the effects of her IUD, although she wouldn't have done it if she knew how bad having it inserted was.
Pinel will continue to push for her pain to be taken seriously and encourage others to advocate for themselves.
What is an IUD?
IUD stands for Intrauterine contraceptive device.
In New Zealand two types of IUDs are available - one non-hormonal often referred to as a copper IUD and one hormonal IUD referred to as a Mirena.
The IUD is inserted into the uterus to help prevent pregnancy and a range of issues such as heavy periods and cramping.
SHARE