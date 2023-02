Texas Walmart shooting suspect pleads guilty to federal charges

A Texas man pleaded guilty Wednesday (local time) to federal charges accusing him of killing nearly two dozen people in a racist attack at an El Paso Walmart, changing his plea weeks after the US government said it wouldn't seek the death penalty for hate crimes and firearms violations.

Patrick Crusius still faces a potential death sentence if he's convicted on a state capital murder charge in the 2019 shooting that killed 23 people. He pleaded not guilty in the state case, but his lawyers said last month that he would enter a guilty plea to the federal charges.

Handcuffed and wearing a dark blue jumpsuit, Crusius appeared in the El Paso federal courtroom facing 90 federal charges in total following one of the deadliest mass shootings in US history.

"I plead guilty," he said.

Crusius, 24, surrendered to police after the massacre, saying "I'm the shooter" and that he was targeting Mexicans, according to court records.

Prosecutors have said he drove more than 10 hours from his hometown near Dallas to the largely-Latino border city and published a document online shortly before the shooting that said it was "in response to the Hispanic invasion of Texas".

His alleged statements echoed both the anti-immigration rhetoric of American politics and racist screeds put out by other mass shooters in the US and abroad.

More than three years after the shooting, the description of an "invasion" on the US-Mexico border by Republicans has continued in American politics, angering Democrats and immigrants rights groups.

Orange ribbons decorate a memorial site for the victims of the August 2019 mass shooting in El Paso, Texas. (Source: Associated Press)

Critics have condemned the characterisation as anti-immigrant and dangerous in the aftermath of El Paso and other racially motivated attacks.

The August 3, 2019, shooting happened on a busy weekend at a Walmart that is typically popular with shoppers from Mexico and the US.

In addition to those killed, more than two dozen were injured and hundreds more were scarred by being present or having a loved-one hurt.

Many of the dead and wounded were citizens of Mexico.

A database of mass killings in the US since 2006 compiled by The Associated Press, USA Today and Northeastern University shows that the number of deadly mass shootings linked to hate crimes has increased in recent years.

Among 13 prominent instances, the 2019 Walmart shooting was the deadliest. The database tracks every mass killing — defined as four dead, not including the offender — in the US since 2006.

Although the federal and state cases have progressed along parallel tracks, it's unclear when Crusius might face trial in a Texas court because the state case has been disrupted by allegations of mistakes and misconduct against the lead local prosecutor.