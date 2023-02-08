World
Race to find survivors in Turkey, Syria as death toll tops 7700

12:21pm
A woman sits on the rubble as emergency rescue teams search for people under the remains of destroyed buildings in Nurdagi town on the outskirts of Osmaniye city in southern Turkey.

A woman sits on the rubble as emergency rescue teams search for people under the remains of destroyed buildings in Nurdagi town on the outskirts of Osmaniye city in southern Turkey. (Source: Associated Press)

Search teams and international aid poured into Turkey and Syria on Tuesday (local time) as rescuers working in freezing temperatures and sometimes using their bare hands dug through the remains of buildings flattened by a powerful earthquake.

The death toll soared above 7700 and was still expected to rise.

But with the damage spread over a wide area, the massive relief operation often struggled to reach devastated towns, and voices that had been crying out from the rubble fell silent.

Monday's magnitude 7.8 quake and a cascade of strong aftershocks cut a swath of destruction that stretched hundreds of kilometres across south-eastern Turkey and neighbouring Syria.

The shaking toppled thousands of buildings and heaped more misery on a region shaped by Syria's 12-year civil war and refugee crisis.

One earthquake that followed the first registered at magnitude 7.5, powerful in its own right.

Unstable piles of metal and concrete made the search efforts perilous, while freezing temperatures made them ever more urgent, as worries grew about how long trapped survivors could last in the cold.

The scale of the suffering — and the accompanying rescue effort — were staggering.

Smoke rises from burning containers at the port in the earthquake-stricken town of Iskenderun, southern Turkey.

Smoke rises from burning containers at the port in the earthquake-stricken town of Iskenderun, southern Turkey. (Source: Associated Press)

More than 8000 people have been pulled from the debris in Turkey alone, and some 380,000 have taken refuge in government shelters or hotels, said Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay. They huddled in shopping malls, stadiums, mosques and community centres, while others spent the night outside in blankets gathering around fires.

Many took to social media to plead for assistance for loved ones believed to be trapped under the rubble.

Turkey's state-run Anadolu Agency quoted Interior Ministry officials as saying all calls were being "collected meticulously" and the information relayed to search teams.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said 13 million of the country's 85 million people were affected, and he declared a state of emergency in 10 provinces.

For the entire quake-hit area, that number could be as high as 23 million people, according to Adelheid Marschang, a senior emergencies officer with the World Health Organization.

"This is a crisis on top of multiple crises in the affected region," Marschang said in Geneva.

Turkey is home to millions of refugees from the Syrian civil war. The affected area in Syria is divided between government-controlled territory and the country's last opposition-held enclave, where millions live in extreme poverty and rely on humanitarian aid to survive.

Teams from nearly 30 countries around the world headed for Turkey or Syria.

Rescue teams search through the wreckage of collapsed buildings in Aleppo, Syria.

Rescue teams search through the wreckage of collapsed buildings in Aleppo, Syria. (Source: Associated Press)

As promises of help flooded in, Turkey sought to accelerate the effort by allowing only vehicles carrying aid to enter the worst-hit provinces of Kahramanmaras, Adiyaman and Hatay.

The United Nations said it was "exploring all avenues" to get supplies to rebel-held north-western Syria. Sebastien Gay, the head of mission in the country for Doctors Without Borders, said health facilities were overwhelmed, and medical personnel were working around the clock to help the wounded.

Several dramatic rescues were reported across the region as survivors, including small children, were pulled from the rubble more than 30 hours after the earthquake.

Turkey has large numbers of troops in the border region and has tasked the military with aiding in the rescue efforts, including setting up tents for the homeless and a field hospital in Hatay province.

Vice President Fuat Oktoy said at least 5894 people have died from the earthquake in Turkey, with another 34,810 injured.

The death toll in government-held areas of Syria climbed over 800, with some 1400 injured, according to the Health Ministry.

At least 1020 people have died in the rebel-held northwest, according to the White Helmets, the emergency organisation leading rescue operations, with more than 2300 injured.

The region sits on top of major fault lines and is frequently shaken by earthquakes. Some 18,000 were killed in similarly powerful earthquakes that hit northwest Turkey in 1999.

