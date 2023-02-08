World
Porn star Ron Jeremy to be committed to psychiatric hospital

2:14pm
Porn performer Ron Jeremy.

Porn performer Ron Jeremy. (Source: Associated Press)

Porn star Ron Jeremy has been committed to a state psychiatric hospital after being found incompetent to stand trial on rape and other charges.

Jeremy can be held for up to two years, Los Angeles District Attorney spokesman Greg Risling said on Tuesday (local time).

A hearing on Jeremy's progress is scheduled for May 8.

The 69-year-old had been charged with 30 counts of rape and other sexual misconduct stemming from incidents in the Los Angeles area across a 23-year period. He had pleaded not guilty.

In January, Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Ronald S. Harris ruled Jeremy was not competent to assist in his defence, according to his lawyer, Stuart Goldfarb.

Goldfarb did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Tuesday.

Jeremy was among the biggest names in the adult film industry, appearing in more than 2000 movies starting in the 1970s.

The actor had been in prison since his arrest in 2020.

