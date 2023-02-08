World
Associated Press

Navy releases first photos of Chinese balloon recovery

51 mins ago
This image provided by the U.S. Navy shows sailors assigned to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group 2 recovering a high-altitude surveillance balloon off the coast of Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Using underwater drones, warships and inflatable vessels, the Navy is carrying out an extensive operation to gather all of the pieces of the massive Chinese spy balloon a US fighter jet shot down off the coast of South Carolina on Saturday.

In the newest images released by the Navy on Tuesday, sailors from Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group 2 are seen leaning over a rigid hull inflatable boat and pulling in broad swaths of the balloon's white outer fabric and shell structure.

The head of US Northern Command, Gen. Glen VanHerck, said Monday the teams were taking precautions to safeguard against the chance any part of the balloon was rigged with explosives.

The balloon was an estimated 60 meters tall and was carrying a long sensor package underneath, which VanHerck estimated was the size of a small regional jet

The Navy is also using ships to map and scan the sea floor for all remaining parts of the balloon, so US analysts can get a full picture of what types of sensors the Chinese were using and to better understand how the balloon was able to manoeuvre.

The balloon debris is scattered in waters that are about 15 meters deep, but stretch across an area 15 football fields long and 15 football fields across, VanHerck said.

